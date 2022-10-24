How’s the weather looking? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki. After yet another very foggy morning we begin to see an increase in steady rainfall into the lunch time hour and into the afternoon. Tropical moisture surging northward from the Gulf of Maine will lead to embedded heavy downpours that may cause areas of flash flooding. A flood watch has been issued for parts of southern Maine from noon until 9PM this evening. The message as always is turn around don't drown! We finally see the sunshine on Thursday with warmer temperatures that get well into the 60s, looking dry into the weekend with another rain chance late on Halloween. Have a great day and stay dry!

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO