Maine State

WMTW

As the rain ends, brighter days ahead

Unsettled, warm, and at times foggy conditions prevail through this evening. Low pressure will move northward through the Gulf of Maine through tonight, bringing an end to the rain. A cold front presses across the area on Thursday, bringing cooler and drier conditions for the end of the week and...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Heavy rain with flash flooding possible this afternoon

How’s the weather looking? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki. After yet another very foggy morning we begin to see an increase in steady rainfall into the lunch time hour and into the afternoon. Tropical moisture surging northward from the Gulf of Maine will lead to embedded heavy downpours that may cause areas of flash flooding. A flood watch has been issued for parts of southern Maine from noon until 9PM this evening. The message as always is turn around don't drown! We finally see the sunshine on Thursday with warmer temperatures that get well into the 60s, looking dry into the weekend with another rain chance late on Halloween. Have a great day and stay dry!
MAINE STATE
94.3 Lite FM

‘Bicycle Larry’ Lurks in the Most Haunted Forest in Maine

There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland throughout the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Maine 207 area code extended

AUGUSTA- It looks like Maine’s signature area code 207 will be staying around for a bit longer. The Maine Public Utilities Commission says that they have found some ways to preserve the single area code for Maine until at least the first quarter of 2027. Originally they thought they...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Early heating assistance on the way for thousands of Mainers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Ahead of the winter season, many vulnerable Mainers need help filling their oil tanks. MaineHousing Thursday announced it has released $11 million in Home Energy Assistance Program benefits. The funding is being released nearly a month ahead of the typical HEAP schedule, allowing fuel vendors across...
AUGUSTA, ME
95.9 WCYY

24 Small Restaurants in Maine That Are Worth the Drive

We all have a favorite restaurant. And some that no matter how far away it is, you're going to get in your car and make the trip. It's just that good. And of course, we all know the big restaurants in Maine or the chain places that are in basically every town and city in the state.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Can You Guess the Longest River in New Hampshire?

Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services? That's a whole. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky when it comes to the gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

'Gardens Aglow' returning again as a walking experience

BOOTHBAY, Maine — After a two-year hiatus, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens' "Gardens Aglow" will once again be a walking experience. The event will also have a new, reimagined design with over 750,000 LED lights. There will be over 250 lighted flowers, three dozen lighted animals, and two dozen assorted...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Northern Maine transmission line gets key vote from state regulators

State regulators gave initial approval Wednesday to new transmission line that would connect a massive renewable energy project in Aroostook County to New England's power grid. The Maine Public Utilities Commission stopped short of finalizing an agreement with the two project developers – LS Power Base and wind power developer...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine's future tallest building has topping off ceremony

PORTLAND, Maine — A milestone was reached Thursday for what will become Maine's tallest building. The apartment building at 201 Federal Street, in downtown Portland a block from City Hall, had its "topping off" ceremony – the last steel beam placed on roof 201 feet and six inches high.
PORTLAND, ME
NECN

Driver Escapes After Leading Police on High Speed, Multi-State Chase

The driver who led police on a high speed chase through New Hampshire into Maine and back into New Hampshire overnight remains on the loose Thursday, though police said they have identified the person and will be issuing a warrant for their arrest. New Hampshire State Police said they attempted...
HAMPTON, NH
WMTW

Less than two weeks until the election, but many Mainers have already voted

AUGUSTA, Maine — Election Day is less than two weeks away and the candidates are busy campaigning. Many Mainers have already voted, however. According to data from the Secretary of State, 117,673 people had already returned absentee ballots as of Thursday afternoon. More than 193,000 people had requested absentee ballots.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Opioid prescriptions drop in Maine, but overdose deaths continue to rise

An event aimed at getting potentially dangerous prescription drugs off the street is scheduled for this weekend. National Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday. Police and public safety departments across Maine will host bins where people can drop off unused or unwanted drugs to be destroyed. The event comes...
MAINE STATE

