WMTW
As the rain ends, brighter days ahead
Unsettled, warm, and at times foggy conditions prevail through this evening. Low pressure will move northward through the Gulf of Maine through tonight, bringing an end to the rain. A cold front presses across the area on Thursday, bringing cooler and drier conditions for the end of the week and...
WMTW
Heavy rain with flash flooding possible this afternoon
How’s the weather looking? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki. After yet another very foggy morning we begin to see an increase in steady rainfall into the lunch time hour and into the afternoon. Tropical moisture surging northward from the Gulf of Maine will lead to embedded heavy downpours that may cause areas of flash flooding. A flood watch has been issued for parts of southern Maine from noon until 9PM this evening. The message as always is turn around don't drown! We finally see the sunshine on Thursday with warmer temperatures that get well into the 60s, looking dry into the weekend with another rain chance late on Halloween. Have a great day and stay dry!
Get Those Umbrellas Ready, Maine on Track to Get Tropical Downpours on Wednesday
It's pretty well accepted that the most unsteady and unpredictable weather of the year, at least in the state of Maine, happens in the fall. And there's no exception to that this week. Even though we have had a fair amount of shower activity and flat-out rain over the last...
‘Bicycle Larry’ Lurks in the Most Haunted Forest in Maine
There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland throughout the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over...
foxbangor.com
Maine 207 area code extended
AUGUSTA- It looks like Maine’s signature area code 207 will be staying around for a bit longer. The Maine Public Utilities Commission says that they have found some ways to preserve the single area code for Maine until at least the first quarter of 2027. Originally they thought they...
New Data Says These Are The Top 10 Maine Towns to Shoot a Deer in & Number One Shocks Us All
It's almost time for one of the most popular seasons in the state of Maine's rich hunting history.. Whitetail Deer Season!. Rifle season for Whitetail Deer opens Saturday in the Pine Tree State and hunters from the New Hampshire to Canadian border will be heading out into the woods to try and bag the biggest trophy buck of their lives.
wabi.tv
Early heating assistance on the way for thousands of Mainers
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Ahead of the winter season, many vulnerable Mainers need help filling their oil tanks. MaineHousing Thursday announced it has released $11 million in Home Energy Assistance Program benefits. The funding is being released nearly a month ahead of the typical HEAP schedule, allowing fuel vendors across...
24 Small Restaurants in Maine That Are Worth the Drive
We all have a favorite restaurant. And some that no matter how far away it is, you're going to get in your car and make the trip. It's just that good. And of course, we all know the big restaurants in Maine or the chain places that are in basically every town and city in the state.
Can You Guess the Longest River in New Hampshire?
Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services? That's a whole. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky when it comes to the gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
WMTW
'Gardens Aglow' returning again as a walking experience
BOOTHBAY, Maine — After a two-year hiatus, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens' "Gardens Aglow" will once again be a walking experience. The event will also have a new, reimagined design with over 750,000 LED lights. There will be over 250 lighted flowers, three dozen lighted animals, and two dozen assorted...
Person of Interest Admits to Setting Over 20 Roadside Fires in Maine
Investigators with the State Fire Marshal's Office and the Maine Forest Rangers said they have found the individual who set over 20 roadside fires in the state of Maine. Officials said the person setting the fires admitted to it after being interviewed by State Fire Marshal Investigator Kenneth Tabor and Maine Forest Ranger Matt Bennett.
mainepublic.org
Northern Maine transmission line gets key vote from state regulators
State regulators gave initial approval Wednesday to new transmission line that would connect a massive renewable energy project in Aroostook County to New England's power grid. The Maine Public Utilities Commission stopped short of finalizing an agreement with the two project developers – LS Power Base and wind power developer...
WMTW
Maine's future tallest building has topping off ceremony
PORTLAND, Maine — A milestone was reached Thursday for what will become Maine's tallest building. The apartment building at 201 Federal Street, in downtown Portland a block from City Hall, had its "topping off" ceremony – the last steel beam placed on roof 201 feet and six inches high.
Are Motorized Bicycles Taking Over Maine And The World?
When I was growing up, I loved riding my bicycle. As I road my bicycle I would sing, "Bicycle Race," by Queen. But there is now a phenomena that has taken over Lewiston/Auburn, pretty much all of Central Maine, from my point of view and I need to get your thoughts on it!
NECN
Driver Escapes After Leading Police on High Speed, Multi-State Chase
The driver who led police on a high speed chase through New Hampshire into Maine and back into New Hampshire overnight remains on the loose Thursday, though police said they have identified the person and will be issuing a warrant for their arrest. New Hampshire State Police said they attempted...
This Maine Food Truck Offers People (& Their Pets!) a One-of-a-Kind Food Experience
If you are looking for a good spot to stop at to fill up your munchie craving, you have to try Mow's Munchies. Mow's Munchies is a mobile food trailer that provides fresh, made to order food for not only humans.. Kate Dargie is part owner with her business partner...
WMTW
Missing teen from MA believed to be in danger, could be in Maine, police say
RAYNHAM, Mass. — Police say a missing teenager from Massachusetts is believed to be in danger and could potentially be in southern Maine. Police in Raynham say Colleen Weaver, 16, has been missing since she left her home sometime early in the morning on Oct. 18. She is described...
Try This Trick Next Time You Drive By a Maine State Police Car
This may be the simplest advice I'll ever give in my life. And hopefully it's the easiest advice to digest for you and also some of the best you'll ever get. Because it's mostly just basic common sense. Look, no one ever wants to get pulled over by a police...
WMTW
Less than two weeks until the election, but many Mainers have already voted
AUGUSTA, Maine — Election Day is less than two weeks away and the candidates are busy campaigning. Many Mainers have already voted, however. According to data from the Secretary of State, 117,673 people had already returned absentee ballots as of Thursday afternoon. More than 193,000 people had requested absentee ballots.
WMTW
Opioid prescriptions drop in Maine, but overdose deaths continue to rise
An event aimed at getting potentially dangerous prescription drugs off the street is scheduled for this weekend. National Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday. Police and public safety departments across Maine will host bins where people can drop off unused or unwanted drugs to be destroyed. The event comes...
Comments / 0