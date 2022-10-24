Read full article on original website
wgno.com
Temperatures drop into 40s and 50s for Southeast Louisiana overnight
It may remain a bit breezy through the morning Wednesday, but wind speeds are expected to remain below Wind Advisory criteria. However, it may be a good idea to secure any loose outdoor Halloween decorations if you have not already done so. By late tomorrow, winds should be calmer at only 10 to 15 mph out of the north or northwest.
wgno.com
Skies clearing tonight, sunny and cooler Wednesday
The cold front associated with the thin line of showers we experienced earlier today has moved east out of our area. Winds have shifted to westerly with some locations seeing gusts up to about 30 miles per hour this afternoon. While it will remain a bit breezy today and tomorrow,...
Weather Aware For Tuesday Storms
Ingredients are coming together for our first round of strong to severe storms of the Fall season on Tuesday.
Record fish caught in Mississippi
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their […]
desotocountynews.com
Report ranks state, Mid-South high for flu cases
A new report is bearing out what many of us already realize each time we sneeze, cough, or run a fever. There’s a lot of the flu going around. The index comes from the national drugstore chain Walgreens, which has come out with its Walgreens Flu Index. The index...
How to prepare for flu season in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The temperature is dropping, and flu cases are rising. Flu season has come again to Mississippi. Although the virus shows up year-round, October is the starting month of the increased numbers of the flu cases. With masks and social distancing no longer as strict, Dr. Andrew Clark shared a few tips […]
Mississippi Haunts: The Story Teller’s Chair
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News’ Walt Grayson will host our Halloween special, ‘The Story Teller’s Chair.” The show will air on WJTV, WHLT and WJTV.com at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27. If you miss the show on Thursday, it will re-air on WJTV at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 29 and on […]
Missing Mississippi man found dead in wreck not far from home
A missing Mississippi man has been found dead — one day after his 22nd birthday. Mississippi officials had issued a Silver Alert for Carter Bliven on Oct. 20 after he had been reported missing by family members. Officials with the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office reported finding a blue SUV...
Former Mississippi Governor airlifted to hospital after crash in Yazoo County
Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour is in stable condition Wednesday night following a car crash. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, Barbour was traveling near his home in Yazoo County when he was involved in a single-vehicle accident. Barbour reportedly swerved his vehicle to avoid striking an animal crossing the road....
Civil War relics found along Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The low water level in the Mississippi River is allowing modern-day treasure hunters to uncover Civil War relics along the river bank. Over the weekend, Riley Bryant found some Civil War-era bullets and a U.S. plate typically found on the cartridge bags of Civil War soldiers under the bridges at the south […]
Medical marijuana expected to hit Mississippi shelves in 2023
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s new medical cannabis program is closer to getting product out to licensed customers. Officials at the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) had 180 days to prepare for the program, which they said was much less time than other states who had to set up similar programs. “This is an […]
Vicksburg Post
Former Mississippi Governor involved in single-vehicle crash in Yazoo County
A former Mississippi Governor is in stable condition Wednesday night following a car crash. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, former Governor Haley Barbour was traveling near his home in Yazoo County when he was involved in a single vehicle accident. Barbour swerved his vehicle to avoid striking an animal crossing the road.
Mississippi ranks 7th in nation for HIV rate
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi has experienced some of the highest cases of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in the United Stations. HIV is a virus that weakens a person’s immune system by attacking cells that fight off infection. The virus can be transmitted blood, semen, rectal fluids, vaginal fluids, and breast milk. Typical symptoms include […]
14 people arrested for stealing COVID money in Mississippi, authorities say
OXFORD, Miss. — Fourteen people in Marshall and DeSoto counties were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing money aimed to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said. Those arrested were involved “in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses” through...
WTVQ
Missing Kentucky woman connected to deadly shooting in Mississippi
MISSISSIPPIS (WTVQ) — A woman missing out of Laurel County is now connected to a deadly shooting in Mississippi. Earlier this week, ABC 36 was informed that Tawana Martin, of London, was reported missing on Friday. At the time, Kentucky State Police said she may have been traveling with...
wtva.com
Fentanyl overdoses are big threat in Mississippi
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Fentanyl deaths are quickly rising across the country. Fentanyl is 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN); and Mississippi is one of five states where fentanyl deaths have risen the most over the last two years. Fentanyl was originally created...
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi man arrested for inappropriately touching a child
A Mississippi man has been arrested for inappropriately touching a child. 40-year-old Jesse Honea was arrested by Pike County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of touching and handling a child for lustful purposes. He was arrested on October 14. Honea’s bond was set at $100,000.
Murder trial for man who also was twice tried for death of Jessica Chambers delayed
The man tried twice for the murder of Jessica Chambers will have to wait much longer than expected for a trial in Louisiana for the murder of another woman. Quinton Tellis is accused of stabbing Ming-Chen Hsiao, a college student in Louisiana, 30 times in 2016. That trial was supposed...
12,000 poor Mississippi kids slated to lose child care, welfare chief warns lawmakers
The number of spots in child care for poor children in Mississippi will be reduced by 12,470 in September 2024 when the state’s allotment of federal COVID-19 relief funds is exhausted, a special Senate committee was warned on Tuesday. The Mississippi Department of Human Services is currently using a substantial portion of its federal COVID-19 […]
WLBT
Lumumba dismisses governor’s turkey-pardoning ‘tantrum’ as ‘patently false’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Days after Gov. Tate Reeves ratcheted up the rhetoric in his ongoing feud with Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, the mayor has turned the tables, saying it’s the governor who is playing politics. Last week, the governor took the mayor and his administration to task...
