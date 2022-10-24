ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

wgno.com

Temperatures drop into 40s and 50s for Southeast Louisiana overnight

It may remain a bit breezy through the morning Wednesday, but wind speeds are expected to remain below Wind Advisory criteria. However, it may be a good idea to secure any loose outdoor Halloween decorations if you have not already done so. By late tomorrow, winds should be calmer at only 10 to 15 mph out of the north or northwest.
LOUISIANA STATE
wgno.com

Skies clearing tonight, sunny and cooler Wednesday

The cold front associated with the thin line of showers we experienced earlier today has moved east out of our area. Winds have shifted to westerly with some locations seeing gusts up to about 30 miles per hour this afternoon. While it will remain a bit breezy today and tomorrow,...
WJTV 12

Record fish caught in Mississippi

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
desotocountynews.com

Report ranks state, Mid-South high for flu cases

A new report is bearing out what many of us already realize each time we sneeze, cough, or run a fever. There’s a lot of the flu going around. The index comes from the national drugstore chain Walgreens, which has come out with its Walgreens Flu Index. The index...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

How to prepare for flu season in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The temperature is dropping, and flu cases are rising. Flu season has come again to Mississippi. Although the virus shows up year-round, October is the starting month of the increased numbers of the flu cases. With masks and social distancing no longer as strict, Dr. Andrew Clark shared a few tips […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Haunts: The Story Teller’s Chair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News’ Walt Grayson will host our Halloween special, ‘The Story Teller’s Chair.” The show will air on WJTV, WHLT and WJTV.com at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27. If you miss the show on Thursday, it will re-air on WJTV at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 29 and on […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Civil War relics found along Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The low water level in the Mississippi River is allowing modern-day treasure hunters to uncover Civil War relics along the river bank. Over the weekend, Riley Bryant found some Civil War-era bullets and a U.S. plate typically found on the cartridge bags of Civil War soldiers under the bridges at the south […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Medical marijuana expected to hit Mississippi shelves in 2023

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s new medical cannabis program is closer to getting product out to licensed customers. Officials at the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) had 180 days to prepare for the program, which they said was much less time than other states who had to set up similar programs. “This is an […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi ranks 7th in nation for HIV rate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi has experienced some of the highest cases of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in the United Stations. HIV is a virus that weakens a person’s immune system by attacking cells that fight off infection. The virus can be transmitted blood, semen, rectal fluids, vaginal fluids, and breast milk. Typical symptoms include […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Fentanyl overdoses are big threat in Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Fentanyl deaths are quickly rising across the country. Fentanyl is 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN); and Mississippi is one of five states where fentanyl deaths have risen the most over the last two years. Fentanyl was originally created...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi man arrested for inappropriately touching a child

A Mississippi man has been arrested for inappropriately touching a child. 40-year-old Jesse Honea was arrested by Pike County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of touching and handling a child for lustful purposes. He was arrested on October 14. Honea’s bond was set at $100,000.
PIKE COUNTY, MS

