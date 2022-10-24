Read full article on original website
Letter to the Editor: Swope Has Disparaged My Condition
I am genuinely terrified, and ashamed of, Lewis County Commissioner Sean Swope. His absolute lack of civil concern for his fellow citizens, expressed at the Oct. 25 Board of County Commissioners meeting, is not merely troubling, but smacks of the Maoist practices as he raises a specter of criminalizing homelessness from a position of political power. We must also understand that he broadly insults the merits and contributions of his constituents, and he must come to understand that we are his constituents even when we are not his voting base.
Chronicle
Community Calendar: Lewis County Area Halloween Happenings
multicare.org
Good Sam’s Sam keeps the peace
Chronicle
Meeting for Rural Landowners on Habitat Conservation Plan Scheduled in Rainier
q13fox.com
Windy Thursday for North Sound, coast
Chronicle
Lewis County, ToledoTel Officially Launch Broadband Expansion Project in Winlock
KOMO News
Tacoma considers ordinance to raise license fees for businesses in the city
What percent of Tacoma is white?
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Diana Nelson: Oct. 5, 1956-Sept. 27, 2022
travelawaits.com
21 Fantastic Experiences Near Bremerton, Washington
Tiffany Smiley kicks off statewide bus tour in Maple Valley
The Suburban Times
Steilacoom to consider request to demolish Lafayette St. building
travelawaits.com
This Writer Loves Her Retirement Hometown So Much She Wrote A Book About It
Chronicle
In Focus: Adna Halloween House Hopes for Trick-or-Treaters
MyNorthwest.com
High winds roar through the Pacific NW
Chronicle
Lewis County Commissioners Ban Homeless Camps on County Land
The Board of Lewis County Commissioners’ business meeting Tuesday started with a crowded room and ended with applause. After a marathon hours-long meeting of questions and comments from the public where many were in support and several others opposed, the commissioners voted 3-0 to approve an ordinance prohibiting unauthorized camping on county land and 3-0 to adopt a resolution for homeless encampment removals and site cleanups.
q13fox.com
Puget Sound Naval Shipyard looks to hire 1,500 workers in weekend hiring fair
Chronicle
Julie McDonald Commentary: Pickled Pioneer’s Resting Place Sparks Toledo Man’s Memories
In a recent column, I mentioned the 1855 journey of Prussian Dr. Wilhelm Keil, who created a utopian community in Bethel, Missouri, and ventured west to establish a new one. He promised his 19-year-old son that he could lead the wagon train. But on May 19, four days before they were to leave, young Willie Keil died, perhaps from malaria.
Chronicle
Fusion Power in Centralia? Startup Company Zap Energy Holds Presentation at TransAlta Plant
Around 30 officials from the Centralia city government and other local entities attended a presentation hosted by Zap Energy, TransAlta and the Centralia Coal Transition Board this week to assess the feasibility of putting a Zap Energy fusion pilot plant at the site of the TransAlta Big Hanaford Road gas power plant.
