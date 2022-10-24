ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA



 

Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Swope Has Disparaged My Condition

I am genuinely terrified, and ashamed of, Lewis County Commissioner Sean Swope. His absolute lack of civil concern for his fellow citizens, expressed at the Oct. 25 Board of County Commissioners meeting, is not merely troubling, but smacks of the Maoist practices as he raises a specter of criminalizing homelessness from a position of political power. We must also understand that he broadly insults the merits and contributions of his constituents, and he must come to understand that we are his constituents even when we are not his voting base.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Community Calendar: Lewis County Area Halloween Happenings

Here's a list of Halloween happenings in the greater Lewis County area. To have an event added, send details to news@chronline.com. Oct. 27 at O’Blarney’s; 221 N. Tower Ave., Centralia; 5 to 8 p.m. Attendees can bring their own pumpkin or use one provided by O’Blarney’s.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
multicare.org

Good Sam’s Sam keeps the peace

With the help of donor funds, Operations Manager of Site Security and Hospitality Services Justin Worthington started a K9 security program at MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital. K9 Sam was selected out of 14 dogs for his calm disposition, love of getting pets and great focus. Meet the newest member of...
PUYALLUP, WA
q13fox.com

Windy Thursday for North Sound, coast

It will be a gusty day in some backyards today, especially along the North Sound, Salish Sea and North Coast. The evening commute could be sloppy for those same communities. For the most part, the rain will not arrive in places like Everett, Seattle, Tacoma and Olympia until after the sun sets.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma considers ordinance to raise license fees for businesses in the city

TACOMA, Wash — Tacoma City Councilmembers are debating an ordinance that if passed, would increase annual license fees for businesses in the city. The current ordinance reads: “for gross income thresholds between $12,000 and $250,000, the fee will increase from $110 to $130; for gross income thresholds between $250,001 and $1,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $300; for gross income thresholds between $1,000,001 and $5,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $1,000; and for gross income thresholds over $5,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $1,500.”
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Diana Nelson: Oct. 5, 1956-Sept. 27, 2022

Diana Marie Nelson sadly lost her prolonged battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her father Nile B. Nelson, mother Sandra L. Sticklin (Nelson/Keto/Johnson) and younger sister Darlene Nelson. Diana dearly loved her three sons, Theodore “Frank” Keithahn III, Jason Barrus and Jacob Barrus. Diana is survived by her youngest sister Christina Sivewright.
CENTRALIA, WA
travelawaits.com

21 Fantastic Experiences Near Bremerton, Washington

While Bremerton may be better known, there are other places in Kitsap County worth a visit. Kitsap Peninsula is 30 minutes away from Seattle across Puget Sound, but it’s another world. It’s very diverse, both physically and culturally. It’s home to two Native American Tribes, has one town with a Viking heritage, and is a watersports lover’s heaven. This was a complimentary trip, but my opinions are my own.
BREMERTON, WA
travelawaits.com

This Writer Loves Her Retirement Hometown So Much She Wrote A Book About It

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. In the shadow of Mt. Rainier, overlooking the Puget Sound, my husband and I fell in love with the Greater Tacoma area while stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. It turned out to be the perfect location for our forever home. I found so many fun things to see and do in the area that I thought it was also a great tourist destination. It is a gateway to all the Pacific Northwest has to offer.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

In Focus: Adna Halloween House Hopes for Trick-or-Treaters

The owners of a home in Adna are hoping to lure trick-or-treaters to their Frogner Road address on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31. Christian Carroll wrote to The Chronicle after seeing previously published photographs of Halloween decorations at a home in Toledo. “We also have a Halloween house here in...
ADNA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

High winds roar through the Pacific NW

Everett and Bellingham saw winds nearing 50 mph Thursday and the rains are moving in from the north. Seattle winds peaked at 35 mph. KIRO 7 TV meteorologist Nick Allard reports, “That’s warmer than recent days because southwesterly winds will be increasing ahead of an atmospheric river moving south through British Columbia for most of the day.
EVERETT, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Commissioners Ban Homeless Camps on County Land

The Board of Lewis County Commissioners’ business meeting Tuesday started with a crowded room and ended with applause. After a marathon hours-long meeting of questions and comments from the public where many were in support and several others opposed, the commissioners voted 3-0 to approve an ordinance prohibiting unauthorized camping on county land and 3-0 to adopt a resolution for homeless encampment removals and site cleanups.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Puget Sound Naval Shipyard looks to hire 1,500 workers in weekend hiring fair

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Puget Sound Naval Shipyard is looking to hire 1,500 employees in a hiring fair in Puyallup this weekend. Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS) is holding the job fair from Oct. 27–28 at the Washington State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. The agency hopes to fill hundreds of entry-level and journey-level federal positions, all of them full time.
PUYALLUP, WA

