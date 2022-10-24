Read full article on original website
Second Largest Skate Park In Texas Opened In Garland
The second-biggest skate park in Texas has officially opened. The Boneyard in Garland is ready to bring all levels of skaters together for all thrashing needs. Rick Oden Park recently welcomed a new kind of skate community with their addition of The Boneyard, a 46,000 square-foot park, which included integrated features that combine different styles such as street terrain, transition terrain and a beginner-friendly area. Skateboards, inline skates, scooters and bicycles will all be permitted in the park, with ample space for all to enjoy what the park has to offer.
Proposed renovations to Towne Lake Park announced in McKinney
Proposed renovation plans to McKinney's Towne Lake Park were presented at an Oct. 27 Community Development Corp. meeting. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) New proposed master plans for McKinney’s Towne Lake Park were announced as part of a presentation by Director of Parks Michael Kowski at an Oct. 27 McKinney Community Development Corp. meeting.
starlocalmedia.com
Old Town Lewisville and the women-owned businesses who make up the city's downtown district
October is National Women’s Small Business Month and Old Town Lewisville has some of the most committed women-owned small businesses in the state of Texas. Meet some of the women and businesses that are providing for the city. Andy Lovell — Andy’s Floral Events.
easttexasradio.com
Two Fires Hit Downtown McKinney
McKinney firefighters are investigating the cause of a large fire downtown on Sunday night. According to officials, the fire began just after midnight on North McDonald Street. Firefighters initially began fighting the blaze at the New Outreach Church of God in Christ, located at 506 Wilcox Street. Soon after, a second fire broke out at Chicken Express, located at 411 S. McDonald Street.
The Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County
This is it, folks! Halloween is here and Collin County is ready. Check all the Halloween-theme activities the community has put together and choose your own adventure. Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!. Hall-O-Ween Party & Killer Afterparty. When: October 29, 2022 | 7:00 p.m.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Hunt County Engineer Finds Success in the State Fair Rodeo Arena
An engineer with a passion for rodeo had #SomethingGood happen the other day and what happened to his horse is even better. Stephen McLauchlin from Quinlan competed in the tie down roping event in the finals of the United Professional Rodeo Association during the last weekend at the State Fair of Texas at Fair Park in Dallas.
Changes coming to Entrada project in Westlake
Entrada at Westlake was first approved in 2013, but the project has experienced delays and changes. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Nearly a decade after the Entrada at Westlake project was announced, new developer Michael Beaty, of Mooreland Construction, is working with the town to make it a reality. When it was...
Police: 11-year-old found safe, returned home in Little Elm
LITTLE ELM, Texas — Police in Little Elm say an 11-year-old boy was found safe after going missing late Wednesday night. The boy left his residence in the Paloma Creek South area at about 10 p.m. The police department updated their social media posts at around 6:40 a.m. Thursday saying he was found safe and returned home.
WFAA
Join the parade! Here's how you can hop aboard 'Irving's Polar Express'
IRVING, Texas — Looking to spread some holiday cheer this year? You can save a spot to do so at this year's parade in Irving. The city has opened applications for the 2022 Holidays at Heritage Parade. This year's theme is "Irving's Polar Express." Officials are encouraging families, neighborhoods,...
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney business updates: State of the city and more
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce’s State of the City event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at 2801 Orchid Drive. Speakers include Mayor George Fuller, City Manager Paul Grimes, Collin College President Dr. Neil Matkin and McKinney ISD Superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel.
This North Texas wine cafe is the new best place to have your Sunday brunch
They're starting a new brunch series called Beats and Bubbles and we are so here for it! It'll be every Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. They'll have a live DJ, $6 glasses of wine and pitchers of beer.
$48M senior living development coming to west McKinney
The independent senior living facility will offer a variety of customizable add-ons and amenities for tenants. (Rendering courtesy Integrated Real Estate Group) A new senior living development, Watermere at McKinney, is set to begin construction early next year, said Andrew Chapin, vice president of development for Integrated Real Estate Group.
Winter Wonderland: Festival of Trees returns to Rockwall Hilton
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 25, 2022) The 2022 Helping Hands Festival of Trees, with Title Sponsor Rob and Sara Whittle, will begin at 10 a.m. sharp Friday, Nov. 11 as folks flood the Hilton in Rockwall to kick-off holiday shopping at the Boutique of Helping Hands pop-up store. Open free to...
Dallas Observer
State Fair of Texas by the Numbers: Attendance Record Broken
The State Fair of Texas has been a Dallas community staple for more than 130 years. This year surpassed all others in attendance, with 2,547,289 fairgoers across the 24-day run. The record attendance sure put a smile on the face of Big Tex, who celebrated his 70th birthday this month...
fox4news.com
Methodist Dallas shooting suspect booked into; hospital makes security changes
Methodist Dallas is updating its security policies following a shooting that left two innocent healthcare workers dead. Plus, the injured suspect is now behind bars.
fox4news.com
5-year-old girl remains hospitalized weeks after being struck by DART train
PLANO, Texas - A 5-year-old is in the hospital nearly two weeks after being hit by a DART train. The girl was hit as she and her family were on their way to the State Fair of Texas. FOX 4 obtained the harrowing video of what happened through an open...
amtrib.com
New church congregation created in Melissa
MELISSA, TX– The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the creation of a new congregation in the Melissa, Texas area. Congregations of the Church are organized geographically, and members attend worship services near their home. Each member belongs to a ward or congregation depending on where they live.
Walmart Supercenter in Plano celebrates $1.4M remodel
The electronics department at the Walmart Supercenter in Plano was among the areas that got remodeled. (Courtesy Walmart) The Walmart Supercenter will celebrate its newly remodeled store at 1700 Dallas Parkway in Plano from 7-9 a.m. Oct. 28. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a kids zone, food trucks, a DJ with music and vendor giveaways. The remodeling includes an updated electronics department, the pharmacy’s move to the front of the store, an expanded apparel department and updated signage. Renovations totaled about $1.4 million, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. 972-931-9846. www.walmart.com.
'We don't think it should be next to school': Some Oak Cliff residents opposed to homeless center in their neighborhood
DALLAS — It’s been empty for more than 10 years -- an abandoned hospital in Oak Cliff at the corner of Perryland and South Hampton Road. The City of Dallas spent $6.5 million in bond money to buy it. “The funding that was used are bond funds specially...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Watch This Rhino Have a Blast In the Rain and Mud at Fort Worth Zoo
Crockett, a southern black rhinoceros, was caught on video running in the rain and sliding in the mud Monday at Fort Worth Zoo. A group of students was on a field trip when someone captured Crockett having the best time playing in the rain. As you can see in the video, the rhino runs at top speed in the rain, then slides around in the mud.
