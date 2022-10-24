ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Second Largest Skate Park In Texas Opened In Garland

The second-biggest skate park in Texas has officially opened. The Boneyard in Garland is ready to bring all levels of skaters together for all thrashing needs. Rick Oden Park recently welcomed a new kind of skate community with their addition of The Boneyard, a 46,000 square-foot park, which included integrated features that combine different styles such as street terrain, transition terrain and a beginner-friendly area. Skateboards, inline skates, scooters and bicycles will all be permitted in the park, with ample space for all to enjoy what the park has to offer.
GARLAND, TX
easttexasradio.com

Two Fires Hit Downtown McKinney

McKinney firefighters are investigating the cause of a large fire downtown on Sunday night. According to officials, the fire began just after midnight on North McDonald Street. Firefighters initially began fighting the blaze at the New Outreach Church of God in Christ, located at 506 Wilcox Street. Soon after, a second fire broke out at Chicken Express, located at 411 S. McDonald Street.
MCKINNEY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Hunt County Engineer Finds Success in the State Fair Rodeo Arena

An engineer with a passion for rodeo had #SomethingGood happen the other day and what happened to his horse is even better. Stephen McLauchlin from Quinlan competed in the tie down roping event in the finals of the United Professional Rodeo Association during the last weekend at the State Fair of Texas at Fair Park in Dallas.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Police: 11-year-old found safe, returned home in Little Elm

LITTLE ELM, Texas — Police in Little Elm say an 11-year-old boy was found safe after going missing late Wednesday night. The boy left his residence in the Paloma Creek South area at about 10 p.m. The police department updated their social media posts at around 6:40 a.m. Thursday saying he was found safe and returned home.
LITTLE ELM, TX
WFAA

Join the parade! Here's how you can hop aboard 'Irving's Polar Express'

IRVING, Texas — Looking to spread some holiday cheer this year? You can save a spot to do so at this year's parade in Irving. The city has opened applications for the 2022 Holidays at Heritage Parade. This year's theme is "Irving's Polar Express." Officials are encouraging families, neighborhoods,...
IRVING, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney business updates: State of the city and more

The McKinney Chamber of Commerce’s State of the City event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at 2801 Orchid Drive. Speakers include Mayor George Fuller, City Manager Paul Grimes, Collin College President Dr. Neil Matkin and McKinney ISD Superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel.
MCKINNEY, TX
Dallas Observer

State Fair of Texas by the Numbers: Attendance Record Broken

The State Fair of Texas has been a Dallas community staple for more than 130 years. This year surpassed all others in attendance, with 2,547,289 fairgoers across the 24-day run. The record attendance sure put a smile on the face of Big Tex, who celebrated his 70th birthday this month...
DALLAS, TX
amtrib.com

New church congregation created in Melissa

MELISSA, TX– The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the creation of a new congregation in the Melissa, Texas area. Congregations of the Church are organized geographically, and members attend worship services near their home. Each member belongs to a ward or congregation depending on where they live.
MELISSA, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Walmart Supercenter in Plano celebrates $1.4M remodel

The electronics department at the Walmart Supercenter in Plano was among the areas that got remodeled. (Courtesy Walmart) The Walmart Supercenter will celebrate its newly remodeled store at 1700 Dallas Parkway in Plano from 7-9 a.m. Oct. 28. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a kids zone, food trucks, a DJ with music and vendor giveaways. The remodeling includes an updated electronics department, the pharmacy’s move to the front of the store, an expanded apparel department and updated signage. Renovations totaled about $1.4 million, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. 972-931-9846. www.walmart.com.
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Watch This Rhino Have a Blast In the Rain and Mud at Fort Worth Zoo

Crockett, a southern black rhinoceros, was caught on video running in the rain and sliding in the mud Monday at Fort Worth Zoo. A group of students was on a field trip when someone captured Crockett having the best time playing in the rain. As you can see in the video, the rhino runs at top speed in the rain, then slides around in the mud.
FORT WORTH, TX

