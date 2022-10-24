ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

A Few Reasons Why You Should Move to Billings Montana

I moved to Billings back in January of 2019, after a sudden removal from a job down there (I wasn't the only one who got the can, basically everyone did... and I was there for 3 months). Since then, I have fulfilled my teenage dream of living in Billings (since I have been a Montanan my whole life) yet some people don't see the appeal in moving to Billings. Let me shed some light on what makes Billings MY choice to live in.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Billings Ranked Most Affordable MT City for a Cannabis Vacation

As someone who has consumed cannabis for decades, it still feels a little bit weird to be able to write and talk about marijuana freely. It wasn't that many years ago that open cannabis use often came with some stigma in Montana. You whispered about meeting your weed dealer in person vs. on the phone, because "the feds might be listening" to your phone calls. You used code words (that weren't really that sneaky) when you talked about marijuana. Stoners often settled for a substandard, black-market product, because that was all they could get.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

What are the chances of snow on Halloween in Montana?

Montanans who were born and raised here know that snow on Halloween is not unheard of. But will Trick or Treaters see snow on the ground this year? That is what Yourbigsky is starting to find out. Information from the National Weather Service (NWS) to find the highest snowfall on...
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Best Bars in Billings for 21+ Halloween Parties

Halloween weekend isn't just for kids. Adults love to get in on the fun as well, and I always find it interesting how people's personalities seem to change when they're in a costume. I also enjoy seeing the time and effort revelers put into their costumes. A handful of bars around town are offering some pretty decent cash prizes too. Scroll down to see some of your best bets for adult Halloween fun this weekend in Billings.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

“Brushing Scam” Affecting Billings Residents

Online shopping was big before the pandemic, but now it’s bigger than ever. It usually makes our lives easier with a click of a button, and bam! The package shows up and we get all happy. Yay for capitalism and materialism!. But here’s what happened. We moved here two...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Residents curious to reasoning behind purple streetlights

BILLINGS, Mont. - Street Lights on Gable Rd. have been shining a purple coloration, causing residents to question why. "I have no idea," said Jon Hagstron, a local independent contractor. "Maybe it's divine intervention, but they're there and it's definitely interesting." Originally, we reached out to representatives of Billings who...
BILLINGS, MT
montanaoutdoor.com

Mud, snow and cold temps impair hunter success over general season opener

BILLINGS – Hunters had to dig out warm layers and rain jackets in a hurry, as the opening weekend of the big game general season was met with the first round of cold, wet weather this fall in south-central Montana. Just days before, youth hunters enjoyed unseasonably warm weather for the two-day youth-only deer hunt Oct. 20 and 21. The chilly weather, however, did not stop the hunt for many, but did affect success rates.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Do Not Kill This Montana Creature, We Need Them

Okay Montanans, I’m not talking about rattle snakes, bison, or bears... This creature is infamous because cartoon characters have been created in its name. Some of these quirky cartoon names are Orbit-Weaver, Weavike, Weaverb in Pokémon. Here in Montana, we have tons of species of orb-weavers living among...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana poll shows voters unhappy with politicians, media, Supreme Court, but leaning Republican

Generally speaking, Montanans overwhelmingly plan to vote in the upcoming election, and they approve of their local law enforcement and public lands. They don’t know much about the state’s provision of Indian Education for All and may not even know in which Congressional district they live. And Montanans are dissatisfied with Congress’ performance and don’t […] The post Montana poll shows voters unhappy with politicians, media, Supreme Court, but leaning Republican appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

10 Years Ago: Historic Billings Hotel Gets Beautiful TV Remodel

We're winding the tape back to 2012 when an episode of the Travel Channel show Hotel Impossible aired an episode that may have been incredibly familiar to those living in the city of Billings. That's because the episode featured a remodel of one of Billings's most iconic hotels, and I think they did an absolutely bang-up job with the remodel; so much so that the owner ended up doing other remodels after on other rooms. Do you remember the Hotel Impossible episode featuring the Dude Rancher Lodge?
BILLINGS, MT
959theriver.com

Some Idiot Stole a Radio Station’s Branded SUV

Blank Illinois License Plate:plate,drive,license,licensing,rule,law,rules,license plate,illinois,united states,usa,american,america,metal,wood,horizontal,empty,blank. Some guy broke into a radio station in Billings, Montana last Friday night . . . and stole their branded SUV with the station’s logo printed on it in bright pink letters. It’s a brand-new Kia Sportage they recently got, with “Mix 97.1”...
103.7 The Hawk
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

