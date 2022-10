With the World Series just days away, the 2022 baseball season is beginning to wind down. But there’s some big baseball and beer news brewing here in Kansas City. Boulevard Brewing Co. and Vine Street Brewing Co., the city’s first Black-owned brewery, have teamed up to create Buck O’Neil Barrel-Aged Saison Ale to honor the recent Baseball Hall of Fame inductee. The big 9% ABV beer was aged in chardonnay barrels, leading to a flavor profile that’s crisp with a light hoppiness.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO