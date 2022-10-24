ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mac Jones removed from inactive list ahead of tonight’s game vs. the Bears, unclear if he’ll start

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff, Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots removed quarterback Mac Jones from the inactive list ahead of Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears. It is still unclear if Jones or rookie, Bailey Zappe will start.

Jones will be active for the first time since week 3 when Baltimore defensive end Calais Campbell landed hard on the quarterback’s left leg causing a high-ankle sprain.

In the three games before Jones’s injury, he completed 66% of his passes for 786 yards and two touchdowns. Zappe has thrown 70 passes in the three games he’s played (two starts), but is completing 73% and has four TDs.

One of the biggest reasons is the kind of passes they have attempted. Under Jones, the offense took more chances downfield, with an average depth of 10.3 yards for Jones’ receivers. That compares with a much safer 6.5-yard average for Zappe’s targets.

In addition, the running game has had more of an emphasis, with the Patriots averaging 147 yards in the three games Zappe has played. It was 115 yards per game under Jones.

The increased effectiveness in the run game has opened the play-action pass for Zappe, who has used it on more than a third of his drop-backs, compared to 10% on Jones’ pass attempts.

It’s a tool that Zappe acknowledged he’s still getting used to.

“Definitely have learned a lot in that aspect,” Zappe said. “That’s something I never really did in college or high school, so when I came here it was kind of a little new world for me. But learning those things that’s something I had to do to be in this position and be in this league.”

Having balance will be important Monday against a Bears defense that ranks third in the NFL, allowing only 178.7 passing yards per game.

New England is also expected to have both of its top two rushers back this week with Damien Harris no longer listed on the injury report with the hamstring injury that kept him out against Cleveland last week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

