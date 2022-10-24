Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Jonathan Taylor, Terry McLaurin among top buy-low, sell-high candidates heading into Week 8

Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Ravens vs. Buccaneers in Week 8
This week's edition of "Thursday Night Football" will feature two teams with tenuous grasps of the top spots in their respective divisions. The Ravens (4-3) enter their matchup with the Buccaneers as the leader in the AFC North after escaping Week 7 with a narrow victory against the Browns. Baltimore has failed to win consecutive games this season, preventing the Ravens from creating any separation in the standings.
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 8 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Dak Prescott, Damien Harris, Wan'Dale Robinson & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Justin Herbert, and Austin Ekeler are all getting the week off, but fantasy football owners have to soldier on. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 8 fantasy lineup decisions.
Yardbarker
3 Las Vegas Raiders Trade Targets Ahead Of Deadline
The NFL’s trade deadline is usually lackluster when compared to other sports such as Major League Baseball. That is often because teams aren’t too inclined to trade young talent, and contenders don’t typically want a rental player they could lose come March. However, this doesn’t mean the Las Vegas Raiders should sit idly by. With it’s current state, there are too many glaring holes on the roster for the front office to ignore.
Sporting News
Bengals WR depth chart: Joe Burrow has options after Ja'Marr Chase injury
The Bengals may count themselves among the unlucky — and the lucky. Cincinnati was dealt a hefty blow Thursday, losing wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to a hip injury that will keep him on the shelf for more than a month. The team is expected to place him on injured reserve, in which case he'd miss a minimum of four games. It could be longer until he returns.
theScore
NFL trade deadline big board: The 20 most appealing trade chips
The NFL trading season ends Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 4 p.m. ET. Let's examine the 20 most appealing trade chips ahead of the deadline. * Quinn was reportedly traded to the Eagles on Wednesday for a fourth-round pick. The chips. Roquan Smith. Smith pushed for an exit from Chicago in...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Sporting News
Russell Wilson worked out in airplane aisle for hours as Broncos teammates tried to sleep on flight to London
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is still questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London, but he seems to be doing what he can to get back into game shape. Even at the expense of what should be like a restful time. Russell Wilson is taking his cringe tour to...
Fantasy Football Week 8 Starts, Sits: Advice For Toughest Lineup Decisions
Fantasy football managers will have more decisions to make leading up to Week 8, with a handful of injuries to lineup mainstays and two fantasy-relevant NFL teams on their bye week. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will accompany Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler and the Los Angeles...
thecomeback.com
Roquan Smith gets very emotional after huge Bears trade
As the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline nears, there is a lot of movement around the league, including a few blockbuster moves as postseason contenders try to pull away from the pack and teams at the bottom of the standings trade away their assets to try and rebuild for the future. But as players move from team to team, sometimes there is a reminder that the players are still human, just like Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith gave us on Wednesday afternoon.
Sporting News
Buccaneers vs. Ravens Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em for Week 8 NFL 'Thursday Night Football'
When the slumping Buccaneers and inconsistent Ravens face each other in Baltimore to begin Week 8 on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), there will be plenty of fantasy start 'em, sit 'em questions for players on both sides. While Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson have disappointed...
nbcsportsedge.com
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 8 of the Fantasy Football Season
Editor's Note: The action never stops at Bet MGM! Sign up now using bonus code BERRY and your first wager is risk free, up to $1,000. Get started here. While it has been slowly happening the last few months, it happened officially this past Tuesday. My twin daughters turned 11.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022
We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
Sporting News
Fantasy injury update for Ja'Marr Chase: How star WR's injury will affect Bengals' offense
Ja'Marr Chase has lived up to his billing as one of fantasy football's most bankable stars in just his second season, but a hip injury is expected to sideline him for at least a month, opening the door for fellow Bengals' pass-catchers Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and Hayden Hurst to step up for Joe Burrow.
Sporting News
Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 8 Ravens-Buccaneers single-game tournaments
Week 8 kicks off with a showdown between the Ravens and Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. NFL DFS players will have no problems filling out FanDuel single-game lineups with the likes of Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, and Lamar Jackson in action, but it's worth noting that both Mark Andrews (knee) and Rashod Bateman (foot) are dealing with injury issues that bear watching.
Sporting News
NFL picks, predictions for Week 8: 49ers knock off Rams; Patriots beat banged-up Jets; Bengals bury Browns
That's a leading question considering the Packers are on a three-game slide in which they are averaging 17.7 yards per game. Aaron Rodgers ranks 26th in the NFL in QBR (40.5), and Green Bay faces the league's top defense at Buffalo on Sunday Night Football. It's not out of the...
Sporting News
NFL Pick 'em Pool, Survivor Pool Picks Week 8: Expert tips on favorites, best upsets to consider in office pools
With massive upsets occurring virtually every week, NFL survivor pools are virtual ghost towns and pick 'em pools are uglier than ever. Fortunately, the experts from PoolGenius are here to help salvage your season by breaking down the most popular survivor pool picks and highlighting five potential Week 8 NFL picks that could give you an edge in pick 'em pools.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys hit top five; Packers' plunge continues into bottom half of league
Week 6 will forever be remembered as the Sunday that broke the NFL Power Rankings. Week 7 was about picking up the pieces. The Eagles and Bills, each idle, remain the cream of the crop. The Chiefs' resounding victory in San Francisco further entrenched Andy Reid's team among the Big Three. The Cowboys won with Dak Prescott, mercifully stabilizing the top four.
Sporting News
Ravens vs. Buccaneers live streams: How to watch NFL 'Thursday Night Football' game online without cable
The Buccaneers won't have much time to try and right the ship as they're set to host the Ravens on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 8. Tampa Bay is coming off of one of the most surprising losses of the 2022 NFL season, falling to the Panthers just days after Carolina traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to signify a rebuild.
CBS Sports
2022 NFL coaching carousel: Five teams most likely to change head coaches after the season
With Week 7 in the books, we're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season. One team has already dismissed its head coach, and odds are, the Panthers will remain the lone club to do so during the regular-season schedule. But now that we're near the midway point, it's a little easier to forecast which teams might join them in searching for a new head honcho this offseason.
Comments / 0