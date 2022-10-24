ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Us Weekly

Matthew Perry Issues an Apology After Questioning Why Keanu Reeves ‘Still Walks Among Us’ in His Memoir: ‘I Should Have Used My Own Name Instead’

Making amends. Matthew Perry issued an apology to Keanu Reeves shortly after facing backlash for comments in his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead,” Perry, 53, said in a statement to People on Wednesday, October 26.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KULR8

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott 'are having another baby together'

Nick Cannon is reportedly set to become a father again. Alyssa Scott has taken to social media to announce her latest pregnancy, and according to 'Entertainment Tonight', Nick is the father of her unborn baby. Alyssa posted a photo of her growing baby bump on Instagram, and she captioned the...
The Guardian

Kunle Afolayan: ‘I said this movie would be bigger than Game of Thrones’

On a recent rainy Thursday afternoon, Kunle Afolayan is reminiscing about the carnivalesque nature of the Nigerian film industry in the 1980s and the travelling cinemas that brought their productions to audiences across west Africa. “It was a labour of love because the reward then wasn’t what it is now,” he says, sitting in his office at the KAP Film Academy, a creative enclave in Ikeja, Lagos. “I witnessed the days when Nigerian film-makers used to film on celluloid. I also saw how detailed they were about the production process; there used to be about 200-500 people on set for a period of two months or more.”
Variety

‘Prey for the Devil’ Review: A Passable Exorcism Horror That Says To Hell With Clerical Sexism

Twelve years ago director Daniel Stamm was considered in some quarters as having revivified a subgenre with “The Last Exorcism.” That sleeper hit that was no classic, but it took itself seriously in the right ways, as put across by a good cast including the estimable (and still underused) Ashley Bell. Since 2014’s less successful “13 Sins,” he’s been occupied with episodic TV work. Unsurprisingly, his first feature in eight years marks a return to the general terrain that worked for him before. “Prey for the Devil” won’t likely spur enthusiasm equal to Stamm’s breakout film, despite the relative novelty value...
KULR8

Rosie O'Donnell 'splits from Aimee Hauer'

Rosie O'Donnell and Aimee Hauer have reportedly split. The 60-year-old actress and Aimee, 43, have called time on their relationship after less than a year together. A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Rosie O'Donnell and Aimee Hauer have broken up." Rosie and Aimee - who is a massage therapist - initially...

