Silobration 2022 is here!
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Fans of Magnolia are flocking to downtown Waco for a Silobration!. The seventh annual homecoming celebration at the Silos will last throughout this Saturday. Festivities include daytime music, a vendor fair, a roller rink, and more. The Silos are located at 601 Webster Avenue.
Central Texas Doctors See Colon Cancer Rates Increase In Younger People
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – The medical field is picking up on an alarming trend being seen in more young adults. It’s colon cancer; studies from the American Cancer Society and other sources show 1 out of 10 diagnoses in the U.S. are for people between 20 and 50 years old.
Waco Community Members Express Excitement & Concern Over Cotton Palace Park
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Waco Parks and Recreation Department held a community vision meeting Tuesday evening for the future of Cotton Palace Park. Its one of the oldest parks in Waco opening in 1894, and the goal is to revitalize the area to represent its historical significance. Potential...
Beto O’Rourke visiting Central Texas polling places
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke returned to Central Texas on Wednesday to visit five polling places, as Early Voting is underway. The polling place visits are public, and come as part of his statewide Vote with Beto drive to Get Out the Vote during his growing grassroots campaign to deliver for Texans.
Killeen Council seeks input at Town Hall
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen Councilmembers will hold an inaugural Special Workshop and Townhall this Thursday at 6 p.m. at City Hall – located at 101 North College Street. Last month, Councilmembers voted to add this event to the City’s Governing Standards to be...
Bicyclist dies in Waco crash
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Wednesday night. Waco Police officers responded to the crash at 9:08 p.m., which occurred near S. 18th Street and Connor Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who was riding a bicycle and hit by a 2018 Ford Expedition.
Fire damages Waco Connor Avenue home
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A single-family home was heavily damaged by fire Tuesday night. Waco firefighters were sent to 1909 Connor Avenue at 8:46 p.m., with the first units arriving reporting heavy smoke coming from all sides of the house and flames visible coming both from the back of the structure and from the front door area.
Railroad work in Waco to cause closures
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation will perform a full closure on the Interstate 35 frontage road this Friday, which will impact travelers. TxDOT will be conducting railroad work which will require a full frontage road closure at the I-35 frontage road and Research Avenue in Waco. A detour will be in place which will direct northbound travelers onto the I-35 on-ramp, just past N Loop 340. Southbound traffic will be directed to the off-ramp at Meyers Lane to Pecan Avenue.
Body found at Rosebud cotton gin
ROSEBUD, Texas (FOX 44) – A man has been found dead inside of a cotton gin in Rosebud. Falls County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the cotton gin on Wednesday night after getting a tip about the man. When the deputies arrived, the man was found dead from injuries sustained.
City of Killeen provides severe weather damage update
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Several calls were made in the Killeen area about vehicle accidents and downed trees during the severe weather on Monday night and Tuesday morning. This is according to the City of Killeen, who says the calls were made to the Police Department and Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. There were no serious accidents reported, although there were reports of some trapped in water.
Multiple departments responding to Robinson fire
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire in the Robinson area. The Waco Fire Department said Tuesday morning that it is assisting in extinguishing the fire, which broke out at 1004 Woodcock Drive. Neighbors are telling FOX 44 News that the house...
Arrest made in Falls County shooting
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Falls County. Marlin Police officers were dispatched to the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic at approximately 1:10 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim. Police say a verbal disagreement turned into a shooting. The victim was taken to the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic, and later air flighted to Hillcrest hospital in Waco.
Police: Road rage leads to Waco Drive stabbing
Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – One woman was taken to the hospital and another was taken to jail after a stabbing incident in Waco on Wednesday. Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said it happened near 9th Street and West Waco Drive shortly after 1 p.m., and appeared to have occurred during a disturbance over some kind of road rage incident.
Would-be burglar fights Robinson officers
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco man is in jail after fighting Robinson Police officers and resisting arrest, sending everyone to the hospital. The Robinson Police Department responded at approximately 10:58 p.m. Tuesday to an alarm at the Fidelity Bank of Texas, located at 410 S. Robinson Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man – identified as 37-year-old Raul Ruben Morales, of Waco. Officers arrested Morales and started to escort him out of the bank lobby.
Woman charged in Waco road rage stabbing incident
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 52-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a Wednesday road rage incident near downtown Waco. Deborah Lamont was taken into custody shortly after the incident shortly after 1:00 p.m. near 9th Street and Waco Drive. One woman received...
Woman held on theft of tools, motorcycles, RV camper
McLennan County, Tx (FOX44) – The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office reports a 33-year-old woman has been arrested on charges of working with others in burglaries and thefts back in March and May, and was living in one of the items taken. Jennifer Marie Aleman remained in the McLennan...
Brett Yormark stays committed to aggressive approach in terms of conference expansion
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — At the Waco Chamber of Commerce’s Tipoff Luncheon on Tuesday, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark continued to preach an aggressive mentality when it comes to conference expansion. “I’ve telegraphed my intentions,” Yormark said. “You know I decided I want to take a different...
Hitchhiker indicted for murder in death of man who gave him a ride
Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – A Bell County Grand Jury has returned a murder indictment against a man accused of the stabbing death of a man who gave him a ride when he was hitchhiking. Justin Glen Boswell has remained in the Bell County Jail under a $1 million...
Suspect sought in Temple armed robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department needs your help to identify a suspect in an armed robbery. The department says the robbery occurred at the Royal Smoke and Vape Shop in the 1100 block of S. 1st Street. Officers were dispatched to the scene at 9:49 p.m. Tuesday.
Republican Party files complaint against Beto O’Rourke
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Beto O’Rourke was in Waco yesterday, but the McLennan County Republican party filed a complaint to the Texas Secretary of State’s office saying O’Rourke violated section 61.004 of the Texas Election Code. The code says you cannot use an amplification device...
