Melissa & Doug’s Site-Wide Sale Lets You Stock Up on Kids’ Holiday Gifts at Half-Off — But Only for a Few Days

By Taylor Lane
 3 days ago

Finding durable toys that look cute and provide hours of entertainment for your kids isn’t as easy as it sounds. Sure, shelves are lined with hundreds of toys, but it’s rare to find ones that are safe, encourage independent play, and help develop creative minds. That’s where Melissa & Doug’s toys come in. The brand is known for its wooden toy sets that are interactive, imaginative, and, most importantly, fun. What more could you want when doing your holiday shopping?

Even better: the brand is hosting an incredible BOGO sale where you can shop whatever you want on the website and then buy one product to get the second 50 percent off. Just be sure to use the promo code BOGOOCT22 at checkout. Plus, you can earn free shipping on orders over $75. Snag play food sets and even an entire grocery store for half the cost, just in time for the holidays. So if your kids have been making a list of things they’re eyeing up, take advantage of the sale before it’s too late! Ahead, see seven of our favorite Melissa & Doug play sets .

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Melissa & Doug is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dL2of_0il8xrsp00

Scoop & Serve Ice Cream Counter

This ice cream counter is still one of my daughter’s favorite toys in her playroom, even at seven years old. The wooden toy comes with 28 pieces, which makes serving ice cream a fun event. Your little ones can make ice cream variations with eight wooden ice cream scoops, six toppings, two cones, and a plastic cup. The scoops easily stack on top of each other to make the best ice cream cone ever. Plus, it’s so easy to store and put away!

Ice Cream Counter $64.99
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nlpwG_0il8xrsp00

Fresh Mart Grocery Store

If you’re already shopping for the holidays, make sure you add this play market to your list. The market is just the right size for children three and up, and it provides hours of independent or shared play. The market has a life-like grocery belt, scanner, card reader, and bagging area that makes the store come alive. Make sure you also stock the store up with the brand’s Complete Grocery Store Companion Collection , which includes 70 pieces of groceries and accessories to stock to their market.

Fresh Mart Grocery Store $294.99
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25IWx9_0il8xrsp00

Fire Chief Role Play Costume Set

Who doesn’t love an afternoon of dress-up fun? If your child needs some new costumes to add to their playroom, now is the time to snag a few while Melissa and Doug’s sale is in full swing. This fire chief costume includes a jacket, helmet, badge, fire extinguisher, bullhorn, and a reusable name tag that helps your kiddo look the part. The best feature? You can wash it to keep it fresh if your kids refuse to take it off.

Play Costume Set $37.99
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09kZ1F_0il8xrsp00

100 Piece Wood Blocks Set

Perfect for ages two and up, this 100-piece block set helps enhance math skills and independent play. Kids can use their imagination to create towering buildings and creations. Each block has bright and fun colors, especially for knocking down.

Wood Blocks Set $27.99
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1nnP_0il8xrsp00

Large Farm Jumbo Knob Puzzle

Puzzles help to develop hand and eye coordination, and this puzzle creates a fun way to teach your toddler how to grasp toys. The large puzzle pieces have a large handle which makes it easy for little ones one and up. Kids will be challenged to place the farm-inspired pieces back in their correct places.

8 Piece Puzzle $24.99
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37NaZ7_0il8xrsp00

Smoothie Maker Blender Set

If your kids love helping in the kitchen, add this play blender to their kitchen. The wooden smoothie maker blender set includes everything kids need to create a delicious smoothie to serve up to their friends and family. The smoothie set contains the blender, play milk, fruit, cup, protein powder order card, and more!

Smoothie Maker Blender Set $37.99
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YnWSK_0il8xrsp00

Top & Bake Pizza Counter — Wooden Play Food

Pizza is a weekly dinner staple, and with this set, your child can make their own. Melissa and Doug’s Top & Bake Pizza Counter — Wooden Play Food set makes it easy to create a play pizza in no time. The set has a pizza counter with all the fixings and a dough board to stick the pizza into the “oven.”

Pizza Counter $64.99

SheKnows

SheKnows

