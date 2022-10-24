Read full article on original website
Aticco Lab organizes its competition at the Smart City Expo World Congress
In the month of November, Aticco Lab organizes its pitch competition at the Smart City Expo World Congress. The event brings together the leaders of the most innovative companies, governments and organizations to move cities towards a better future. This year’s edition will be held from 1November 5 to 17 in Barcelona and will be broadcast live online.
How to develop the digital marketing strategy of an SME
A digital Marketing Strategy, In an increasingly online market, it is essential for businesses of all sizes. SMEs cannot live without this either, especially if they are taking steps in e-commerce or want to expand their offer. However, the rapid advance of technology is catching many small entrepreneurs overwhelmed and trying to adapt to it, added to the effort of managing their own business.
ICEX-Invest in Spain launches the 38th edition of the Guide to Business in Spain
The thirty-eighth edition of the Guide to Business in Spain has already been launched by ICEX-Invest in Spain. Prepared by the Garrigues law firm, it is available on the website of invest in Spain, free of charge, both in Spanish and English. The guide can be consulted online or downloaded at pdfin full or by chapters.
The mandatory nature of digital invoicing will affect nearly 3 million SMEs
As we have already announced, the approval of the Create and Grow Law has meant, among other things, that electronic invoicing is mandatory for SMEs and the self-employed. According to data from Yotramito, the measure will affect about 3 million Spanish SMEs. Many of these SMEs and freelancers are unaware...
W3volution is born, ambassador platform of Web 3.0 and the Blockchain ecosystem
With the purpose of bring Web 3.0 closer to society and industryis born the w3volution platform, a startup that makes a multi-format commitment developing three lines of activity: content creation, community and demand activation, and meetings and transformation consultancy. Its activity will include training reports, workshops, events and conferences, among other actions.
1 in 5 UK workers are scrutinized by surveillance software
Productivity and teleworking, the era of surveillance? It is not that teleworking or hybrid work did not exist before March 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic became official around the world. But it has been as a result of this, when many companies and workers have discovered a way of working where physical presence is not entirely necessary. However, how to control workers who carry out their tasks from home? Digital surveillance is the key. And this has done nothing but increase since then.
