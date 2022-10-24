ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

I Took Too Many Edibles And Was Stalked By a Giant Raccoon While Fishing With My Dog

By Steve Gazibara
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QVAT5_0il8xlph00

Fishing, your dog, cold beer, country music, and edibles go together like cocaine and waffles.

Few things are more relaxing and peaceful, resulting in an outdoor therapy session much needed on a perfect night. That was my plan recently here at local spot in Colorado – what could go wrong? The wife and baby were out of town for the weekend and I had my moment to let nature speak to me as edibles ran through my system like salmon in a river.

Things started simple enough. A couple Cold Snacks. A couple edibles. My best friend Maverick. My fishing gear. And my AirPods (big mistake).

Here we go with the timeline.

I arrived at the hidden pond, and to my surprise, nobody else was there fishing on this beautiful night. I got set up, cracked a beer, and popped the edibles. How many, I’m not so sure. Knowing I wouldn’t be around people likely resulted in my subconscious taking that extra gummy. Being around people on edibles is very hit or miss – sometimes it’s a lot of fun filled with laughs, sometimes you think they are trying to kidnap you.

The goal here was to relax and hear every leaf of every tree moving with the wind. Catch some fish. Listen to some Zach Bryan and 90s country. Have the bestest boy next to me. Life was too perfect.

Here we are, feeling good (I’ve got the Joe Diffie cranked up here, oblivious to my surroundings as my body begins to digest the gummies).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NtAcK_0il8xlph00

At least I was feeling good. Maverick here is on to our stalker.

30 minutes or so have now passed. Edibles are doing their job.

However, Mav is locked onto something in the water. Hoping it’s a fish, my glazed over eyes then see what appears to be a bear swim out of the water. Staring at my computer 16 hours a day, I know eyesight is getting shakier at times. I get a closer look, and realize a raccoon the size of a Honda is on our tail. From about 40 yards away, this thing looked to be 50 pounds, but I reminded myself the edibles were doing gymnastics in my brain at this point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DxqFH_0il8xlph00

CHONKY.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogT1t_0il8xlph00

Fearing the raccoon is on its way to give us rabies and attempt to murder us, we continue walking. Unfortunately, we got caught in some brush and felt trapped (“felt” being the key word here because we definitely weren’t trapped). My dog easily climbed the muddy hill to get back onto a trail, but I gracefully slipped, at this point functioning as paranoid as could be. I’m now covered in mud, looking like I just ran through a field in Texas to escape Leatherface.

** I didn’t even take that many mg I kept telling myself **

We turn the corner to get to a little dock near the water. We hear and see nothing. Until from the shadows…

WE ARE GETTING CHASED. At this point my head feels as if it’s floating next to Pluto.

Relentless SOB…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ay7V7_0il8xlph00

I grab my knife in case sh*t goes off, but instead, the raccoon hid behind a garbage can until we moved again. Luckily, Maverick remained locked in and the barks scared off the giant stalking critter.

By now, what seems like 12 hours have passed. It was time to leave, go on a nice walk, and take in the sunset. The raccoon was gone. We were safe from our stalker. We get back onto the trail, and this is what we walk into…

The Watcher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18EhJd_0il8xlph00

Look at this human-acting raccoon standing 4 feet tall, daring us, toying with us, mocking us.

Kind of cute, kind of terrifying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ixz6e_0il8xlph00

We escaped our stalker, and it was time for a snack.

We earned it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zptxr_0il8xlph00

Comments / 21

Who is it?••• -
1d ago

As a side note : I once partook of some peyote and spent 10 days in the desert duck hunting with a butterfly net 🤔🤓🇺🇸✌••• -

Reply(1)
5
Related
Newsweek

Kitten's Reaction to Seeing Owner in Bathtub for First Time Melts Hearts

One cat's adorable reaction to seeing the bathtub for the first time has delighted viewers online this week. Regula Gnãgi lives near San Diego, California, with her 2-year-old black cat named Floh—German for flea. While digging through old kitten photos, Gnãgi stumbled on the picture of a tiny Floh the first time she saw the bathtub and shared it on Reddit's popular r/aww forum.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Whiskey Riff

Man Is Stunned Watching Deer Eats A Whole Rabbit Alive

“I guess it could be worse, it ain’t that bad,. In the middle of a hot damn desert sittin’ in a tank…”. Or… getting eaten alive by a deer. We’ve all thought we’ve had some pretty bad days at some points in our lives, but the next time things feel like they’re going south for you, just put think about this poor rabbit.
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
iheart.com

Witness Reports Bizarre 'Tree Creature' Running Across Driveway

An individual in Connecticut claims that they spotted a small bipedal entity resembling "a tree on legs" that dashed across their driveway and left them wondering if they had just seen an alien. The very weird account was submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center back in August and came to light this week by way of a local media story. According to the unnamed witness, the incident occurred on the morning of August 3rd in the town of Oxford as they were heading down their driveway. The observer stopped in their tracks when a puzzling four-foot-tall being "ran out of the woods to my left, across my driveway and into the woods/yard of the property on the right."
OXFORD, CT
103.7 WCYY

New Hampshire Man Finds Stray Kitten That Turns Out to Be a Bobcat

Isn't this little guy or gal adorable? Look at those sweet, innocent little eyes. So precious. But this isn't your ordinary stray kitty. Courtney Mack of Derry, New Hampshire, made this post to the u local New Hampshire Facebook group, telling the unusual story of what her husband Dustin encountered on his way home from a walk.
DERRY, NH
Outsider.com

Man Eating Bowl of Clams Accidentally Chomps Down on Rare Discovery Worth Thousands

Chances are that if you’re sitting down to enjoy a bowl of clams while on vacation, then your day’s already off to a good start. However, a Pennsylvania man’s feast of clams suddenly gave way to a special discovery when he chomped down on a several-thousand-dollar rare pearl. A jewelry appraiser shared footage of the rare pearl, which you can view below, in an increasingly popular TikTok video.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

217K+
Followers
12K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy