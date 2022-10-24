Read full article on original website
Ex-PayPal CEO Wants Middle-Income Earners to Reach ‘Nirvana’ With Credit Card Platform
Former PayPal CEO Bill Harris has launched Nirvana Money, a credit card product for middle-income earners as consumers work to keep their heads above water amid inflation. The company combines “the best features of a credit card, a bank account and a gamified rewards program into a single card,” according to a Monday (Oct. 24) news release.
Bank of America: Zelle Transactions Replace ‘the Check Is in the Mail’
Bank of America’s latest earnings results show that consumers’ embrace of digital banking — particularly P2P transactions — continues to grow by double-digit percentages. And, along the way, consumers’ financial health, and propensity to spend, is at least as strong as it had been before the...
What are neobanks? Consumer-friendly banking that offers no fees and budget tracking
Neobanks are online- and mobile-only banking platforms offered by fintech companies.
BNY Mellon Launches Payment Platform Vaia for Payee-Choice Disbursements
BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) recently launched Vaia, its new aggregated payment platform that “gives US-based institutions access to the latest digital payment options for disbursements.”. Through a single integration with BNY Mellon, institutions can now “provide their payees with access to Vaia’s wide range of payment choices – including...
Businesses Push Banks, FIs for Innovation in B2B Payments
You could call it a case of better late than never. This is as financial institutions (FIs) around the globe work to bring the speed and convenience that is the expected norm for consumer transactions into the business-to-business (B2B) payments world. In fact, this month alone, The Clearing House (TCH),...
Bank of America Expands Reporting, Forecasting in AR Matching Solution
Bank of America has added more reporting and new forecasting capabilities to Intelligent Receivables, its accounts receivables (AR) matching solution. With these new capabilities, the solution will provide clients with insights based on historical trends and customer behavior, Bank of America said Monday (Oct. 24) in a press release. “The...
Jim Cramer on Meta: ‘I was wrong. I trusted this management team.’
CNBC host Jim Cramer apologized for encouraging people to buy stock in Meta, after the Facebook parent company’s shares plummeted on Thursday. “I made a mistake here,” Cramer said. “I was wrong. I trusted this management team. That was ill-advised.”. Cramer had previously touted Meta and its...
Online banks are leading the interest-rate charge
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Tuesday: cashing in on rising savings rates, Marqeta’s push into banking tech, and Rostin Behnam’s disagreement with Gary Gensler. Off the chain. Last week, we noted that Klarna’s Twitter bio was out of step with CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski’s protestations that...
Jack Henry Introduces Real-Time Person-to-Person (P2P) Payments
Jack Henry (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced the launch of its standalone person-to-person (P2P) payments solution. Powered by the Payrailz® Digital Payments Platform, which Jack Henry acquired September 1, 2022, the P2P solution is now “available for standalone implementation or as a strategic component of the full Payrailz payments platform.”
Moneyhub Secures £35M from Legal and General, Lloyds Banking Group
Moneyhub, an Open Finance, Open Data, and payments platform, announced that it has secured “an initial £35m in funding from high profile backers Legal & General and Lloyds Banking Group, with an additional £5m debt facility provided by Shawbrook. Legal & General’s investment is partially subject to regulatory approval.”
Capco, Plaid to Drive Open Finance Innovation Across Banking Sector
Capco, a Wipro company and global technology and management consultancy, and Plaid, an industry leader powering the digital financial ecosystem, announced a new alliance. The alliance will “combine Plaid’s leading open finance solutions with Capco’s domain and data analytics expertise to help financial institutions unlock the value of open finance across the banking sector, making data more secure and accessible for consumers.”
Intellect Global Transaction Banking Launches New BaaS Service
Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking and technology specialist from Intellect Design Arena Limited, announced “the launch of Banking-as-a-Service for their global clients.”. Traditional commercial banks in the recent past have been “facing increasing competition from various quarters such as neo banks, fintechs – to name a...
Evergreen Bank Group, Narmi Launch Digital Banking Platform
Evergreen Bank Group has launched Narmi‘s mobile and web-based banking platform and digital account opening solution for its Evergreen Bank Group, Performance Finance and FreedomRoad Financial brands. The platform enhances the customer’s digital banking experience, “both via a computer or mobile device, and allows current and new customers to...
BNPL Fintech Tymit Finalizes £23M Series A
Tymit CEO, Martin Magnone, recently commented on the announcement of the Fintech firm’s series A funding round. Martin Magnone noted that when his brother, Nicolas Magnone Ballefin and he founded Tymit, they had “a simple vision in mind: [they] wanted to create a credit card that helped people make smarter financial decisions.”
Fintech Upgrade Announces High Yield Savings at 3.5% APY
Upgrade, an online lender, card provider, and neobank, has announced a high-yield savings account that currently generates 3.5% APY labeled “Premier Savings.” The savings account must hold a minimum balance of $1000 and is available in all 50 states. While interest rates have risen dramatically, many banks have...
Prometheum ATS to Trade Digital Asset Securities
Prometheum Ember ATS has announced a FINRA and SEC-regulated trading platform that will aim to provide liquidity for “digital asset securities.”. Prometheum has received approval to operate an ATS or Alternative Trading System. Before operating an ATS, a platform must be an approved as a broker-dealer. Prometheum states that...
'Seismic shift' in bank payments to help business and consumers, says EU
A draft EU law will require banks across the union to offer and receive "instant payment" (IP) services for a fee equal to or lower than for traditional credit transfers. Currently, some banks charge far more for an IP transfer, up to 30 euros ($30) in some cases, compared with traditional transfers.
Marqeta, Blockchain.com Partner Up on Visa Card
The lines continue to blur between more traditional Fintechs and digital asset platforms. Today, Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) has announced a partnership with Blockchain.com to provide a Visa card that now claims 50K+ sign-ups at launch. The new card, first available to US customers, will be fee-free and generate a 1%...
Fintechs Moven and upSwot Enter Partnership to Serve SMBs
Moven, a firm that enhances virtual banking experiences for banks, credit unions, and fintech, is teaming up with upSWOT, a Fintech platform that allows service providers to support the success of SMB clients with embedded finance tools. As a result of this collaboration, Moven can scale into serving the SMB...
Crypto payments are inching closer to the mainstream
Crypto payments are a long-promised feature of the technology, dating back to the original bitcoin white paper. But many obstacles have left crypto payments mostly limited to geographies with runaway inflation or tied up in the operations of crypto businesses like miners. But more companies are building the necessary parts...
