BNY Mellon Launches Payment Platform Vaia for Payee-Choice Disbursements
BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) recently launched Vaia, its new aggregated payment platform that “gives US-based institutions access to the latest digital payment options for disbursements.”. Through a single integration with BNY Mellon, institutions can now “provide their payees with access to Vaia’s wide range of payment choices – including...
Intellect Global Transaction Banking Launches New BaaS Service
Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking and technology specialist from Intellect Design Arena Limited, announced “the launch of Banking-as-a-Service for their global clients.”. Traditional commercial banks in the recent past have been “facing increasing competition from various quarters such as neo banks, fintechs – to name a...
CleverCards Announces Digital Mastercards in Europe
Payments Fintech CleverCards has announced that it has integrated with Mastercard Processing Europe, as part of its recent partnership with Mastercard. This now allows digital Mastercards to be downloaded from the CleverCards platform. Ireland-based CleverCards explains that this card integration now enables payment administrators in Businesses and Public sector organizations...
Refinitiv Launches Digital Onboarding
Refinitiv, an LSEG business, announced the launch of a secure, personalized, and seamless global digital onboarding solution to help firms enhance their approach to onboarding clients. The recent shift towards online commercial activity has led to an increase in digital and contactless payments, forcing companies to work on the implementation...
YuLife Expands to US to Develop Financial Services Brand
YuLife, the tech-driven financial services brand on a mission to inspire life, announced that it is launching in the United States. Founded in London in 2016, YuLife claims it “achieved rapid traction in the UK insurance market through its flagship product, group life insurance.” The company’s expansion into the US marks a significant milestone “as it seeks to redefine how people around the world derive value from financial products.”
Capco, Plaid to Drive Open Finance Innovation Across Banking Sector
Capco, a Wipro company and global technology and management consultancy, and Plaid, an industry leader powering the digital financial ecosystem, announced a new alliance. The alliance will “combine Plaid’s leading open finance solutions with Capco’s domain and data analytics expertise to help financial institutions unlock the value of open finance across the banking sector, making data more secure and accessible for consumers.”
Marqeta, Blockchain.com Partner Up on Visa Card
The lines continue to blur between more traditional Fintechs and digital asset platforms. Today, Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) has announced a partnership with Blockchain.com to provide a Visa card that now claims 50K+ sign-ups at launch. The new card, first available to US customers, will be fee-free and generate a 1%...
BNPL Fintech Tymit Finalizes £23M Series A
Tymit CEO, Martin Magnone, recently commented on the announcement of the Fintech firm’s series A funding round. Martin Magnone noted that when his brother, Nicolas Magnone Ballefin and he founded Tymit, they had “a simple vision in mind: [they] wanted to create a credit card that helped people make smarter financial decisions.”
Worldline Acquires Stake in Fintech Platform SoftPos.eu
Only a few weeks after finalizing the sale of its terminal business to Apollo Funds for €2.3 billion, Worldline [Euronext: WLN] has now moved to acquire a 55% stake in SoftPos.eu, a Warsaw-headquartered Fintech platform that reportedy converts Android devices into secure payment terminals. The investment in SoftPos.eu offers...
WireFX, Stearns Bank to Serve Fintechs, Payment Firms
WireFX, a Minnesota based Fintech startup and Stearns Bank N.A., an independently-owned financial institution with locations in Minnesota, Florida and Arizona “announce their partnership to support fintech and payment companies with FDIC insured bank accounts.”. WireFX will “utilize Stearns Bank’s sponsorship to offer domestic and international payments across ACH,...
Jack Henry Introduces Real-Time Person-to-Person (P2P) Payments
Jack Henry (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced the launch of its standalone person-to-person (P2P) payments solution. Powered by the Payrailz® Digital Payments Platform, which Jack Henry acquired September 1, 2022, the P2P solution is now “available for standalone implementation or as a strategic component of the full Payrailz payments platform.”
Evergreen Bank Group, Narmi Launch Digital Banking Platform
Evergreen Bank Group has launched Narmi‘s mobile and web-based banking platform and digital account opening solution for its Evergreen Bank Group, Performance Finance and FreedomRoad Financial brands. The platform enhances the customer’s digital banking experience, “both via a computer or mobile device, and allows current and new customers to...
Moneyhub Secures £35M from Legal and General, Lloyds Banking Group
Moneyhub, an Open Finance, Open Data, and payments platform, announced that it has secured “an initial £35m in funding from high profile backers Legal & General and Lloyds Banking Group, with an additional £5m debt facility provided by Shawbrook. Legal & General’s investment is partially subject to regulatory approval.”
Fintech Upgrade Announces High Yield Savings at 3.5% APY
Upgrade, an online lender, card provider, and neobank, has announced a high-yield savings account that currently generates 3.5% APY labeled “Premier Savings.” The savings account must hold a minimum balance of $1000 and is available in all 50 states. While interest rates have risen dramatically, many banks have...
Expense Management Software Firm Center Secures an Additional $15M in Series B
Center, a software company helping businesses gain visibility into and manage employee spending, announced it “has completed its series B funding round with an additional $15 million from existing investors.”. On the heels of the investment round, Center also “appointed travel industry innovator and CLEAR Co-Founder and President, Ken...
Fitch: US Regulators Block Fintechs Pursuing Bank Charters
Fitch Ratings says Fintechs and other non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) are being blocked from receiving bank charters by public officials, adding that these digital firms are at a competitive disadvantage because of this reality. Fitch notes that no industrial loan company (ILC) charters have been approved since 2020. Fitch adds...
Spend Management Platform Extend Introduces Virtual Card API
Extend, a virtual card and spend management platform, announced the launch of its open API, the flexible API for managing card payments from existing credit card accounts. By integrating virtual card issuance into their workflows and systems, tech-savvy small and medium businesses may enhance operations and solve payment reconciliation, control, and volume challenges.
Global Fintech Wise Planning to Introduce Assets Investing Service Across Europe
Fintech firm Wise (LSE:WISE) is reportedly planning to introduce its Assets investing service across Europe after acquiring an operational license in Estonia. Presently available in the United Kingdom, Assets allows clients to hold cash in their multi-currency accounts in various asset classes, while also being able to spend and save as usual.
Embedded Finance Solution Provider Cross River Expands Card Issuing with Amex
Cross River Bank, an infrastructure provider that offers embedded financial solutions, announced a new collaboration with American Express that “allows Cross River to issue credit cards on behalf of fintechs on the American Express network.”. Gilles Gade, Founder, President and CEO of Cross River, said:. “Collaborating with American Express...
Fintech Firm Teslar Software Helps First Pryority Bank Streamline Operations
First Pryority Bank, a member FDIC bank, and Teslar Software announced their partnership “to expedite and streamline processes across the bank’s loan department.”. The Pryor Creek, Okla.-based bank has “grown substantially over the past three years and will leverage Teslar’s lending automation software to help support their ongoing growth goals.”
