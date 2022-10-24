Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Girl Scouts of Northwestern Great Lakes remodeling its operations
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) -The Girl Scouts of Northwestern Great Lakes is remodeling its operations to include more girls in its program. Scout director Missy Brozek says they hope to provide an experience that girls will not forget. “Our goal is to bring the girl scout experience to any girl that...
WBAY Green Bay
Girl Scouts are closing Door County, Kaukauna campsites, Green Bay office
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes are closing campsites and offices across Wisconsin, including in our corner of the state. The reason? Fewer and fewer girls are participating in the scouting program each year. The Girl Scouts will be closing three camps in...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Not reopening was never an option’: Bark & Brew set to return this winter
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – In what has been nearly a year since Bark & Brew had to close their doors in Suamico, the unique business has announced that it will be returning this winter. Bark & Brew shared the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday, the post has...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay residents given opportunity to vote on Pamperin Park’s new playground design
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Pamperin Park’s playground is over 25 years old, and the city of Green Bay has decided it’s time to make a change as community members had the opportunity to vote on the new playground design. The event, hosted at the Pamperin Park...
wearegreenbay.com
ADRC’s Grounded Cafe celebrating 5 years
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – What began as an idea five years ago has grown into something so much more. The Grounded Cafe inside the Aging and Disability Resource Center in downtown Green Bay is ready to celebrate. “We help those with disabilities, barriers to employment, or seniors, gain...
spectrumnews1.com
Fond du Lac lighthouse undergoing historic restoration
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Working on the stone base of a lighthouse is new for Cody Gruenke. But the skills and work are well ingrained in the mason with Mike Koenig Construction. Gruenke is one of the crewmembers giving the Lakeside Park Lighthouse in Fond du Lac an extensive renovation.
seehafernews.com
Determining the Cause of Manitowoc Fire is going to be Tough
There’s a lot of cleaning up to do after a massive warehouse fire in Manitowoc. The fire which started early yesterday morning “gutted” most of the warehouse along the river, at 102 Revere Drive. No one was hurt in the fire, but there was plenty of damage.
WBAY Green Bay
Door County supper club owner heartbroken over fire
JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of a popular Door County supper club is heartbroken after a fire heavily damaged his business. As we first reported, the blaze broke out Sunday afternoon at Mr. G’s Supper Club, just south of Jacksonport. Firefighters responded to Mr. G’s on Sunday after a passerby spotted smoke and called 911.
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department thanks 15+ agencies who assisted in warehouse fire
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A ‘large’ warehouse fire in downtown Manitowoc affected traffic early Wednesday morning, and the Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department is thanking all those who assisted. In a Facebook post by the Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department, it states, “Fires of this size max out a...
wearegreenbay.com
Woodwalk Gallery in Door County, a locally owned art gallery shop
EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Woodwalk Gallery (WWG), located in Egg Harbor is a locally owned art gallery shop. Owned and run by Joslyn and Matt Villalpando, this shop is unique and a tradition to Door County. WWG features over 80 different local, Midwest artists, ranging from watercolors, jewelry,...
wearegreenbay.com
DOC: Inmate dies following assault at Green Bay Correctional Institution
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – More information has been released regarding a reported assault on October 21 at the Green Bay Correctional Institution. According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC), one of the men involved in an assault at the Green Bay Correctional Institution has died. Officials tell Local 5 that Timothy Nabors was assaulted on October 21 and taken to a local medical facility.
wearegreenbay.com
Fox Cities Chamber Business Award winner, Whisk and Arrow Sugar Studio
(WFRV) – The Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce has a sweet success story to share. Chamber President and CEO Becky Bartoszek stopped by Local 5 Live along with Business Award winner Nea Hahn, owner of Whisk and Arrow Sugar Studio. Nea gives viewers a closer look at her bakery,...
waupacanow.com
MMC closes Clintonville office
The office that houses the Clintonville Tribune-Gazette and the Clintonville Shoppers Guide closed on Oct. 25. Dave Wood, director of Operations and Distribution for Multi Media Channels LLC, said closing the office will not disrupt delivery of the Tribune-Gazette or the Shoppers Guide, as those papers will continue to be published each week.
wearegreenbay.com
Lanes reopen on WIS 26 in Winnebago County, crash cleared
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 26 in Winnebago County. WisDOT reports that the crash is cleared and all lanes are open at this time. Crash in Winnebago County closes southbound lanes on WIS 26. THURSDAY,...
wearegreenbay.com
Parker John’s Halloween drink ‘The Tipsy Transfusion’
(WFRV) – Eat, drink, and be scary with a liquid transfusion for any age. Local 5 Live gets a preview the newest holiday drink from Parker John’s, ‘The Tipsy Transfusion’, available October 28-31. Parker John’s Green Bay location is at 2851 S. Oneida. They also have...
whbl.com
Accident Sends Teen on Flight for Hospitalization
A Random Lake teen was airlifted to Children’s in Milwaukee after a crash outside of Silver Creek yesterday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were called to Abbot Drive west of Lynn Road around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the 2-car crash happened when the teen driver was turning into a private driveway and her car was struck by a Westbound vehicle being driven by a man from Cedar Grove. A Med unit was called to airlift the girl to Childrens Hospital in Wauwatosa.
wearegreenbay.com
Week ahead: A few lighter shows arriving
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, performance companies remain on alert. Some facilities recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks. TOTALS TO DATE. Since the performance cancellations and postponements started...
wearegreenbay.com
Investigation underway following incident at Green Bay Correctional Institution
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Law enforcement is investigating an incident at the Green Bay Correctional Institution that resulted in an assault. According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, the assault happened on October 21 and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two inmates were attacked.
wearegreenbay.com
‘I could sense they were scared’: Green Bay crossing guard helps reunite siblings with mother
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The work of crossing guards typically goes unnoticed to the naked eye, but one good samaritan helped three lost siblings reunite with their mother. According to a Green Bay Police Department release, Tony Helminger, a crossing guard employed by Cross Safe, was stationed at Edgewood Drive and Robinson Avenue near Wilder Elementary School on October 20.
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah high school teacher awarded $12k through grant, using money for science lab
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A science teacher at Neenah High School received $12,000 to expand her hydroponics lab project. Emily Bennett has been working on the project since 2018. She says, “I’ve been dreaming about this lab for years, and I’m just excited that we’ve been given a space for it and that we have the funds to make it a reality.”
