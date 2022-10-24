Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
BNY Mellon Launches Payment Platform Vaia for Payee-Choice Disbursements
BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) recently launched Vaia, its new aggregated payment platform that “gives US-based institutions access to the latest digital payment options for disbursements.”. Through a single integration with BNY Mellon, institutions can now “provide their payees with access to Vaia’s wide range of payment choices – including...
crowdfundinsider.com
Capco, Plaid to Drive Open Finance Innovation Across Banking Sector
Capco, a Wipro company and global technology and management consultancy, and Plaid, an industry leader powering the digital financial ecosystem, announced a new alliance. The alliance will “combine Plaid’s leading open finance solutions with Capco’s domain and data analytics expertise to help financial institutions unlock the value of open finance across the banking sector, making data more secure and accessible for consumers.”
crowdfundinsider.com
YuLife Expands to US to Develop Financial Services Brand
YuLife, the tech-driven financial services brand on a mission to inspire life, announced that it is launching in the United States. Founded in London in 2016, YuLife claims it “achieved rapid traction in the UK insurance market through its flagship product, group life insurance.” The company’s expansion into the US marks a significant milestone “as it seeks to redefine how people around the world derive value from financial products.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Intellect Global Transaction Banking Launches New BaaS Service
Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking and technology specialist from Intellect Design Arena Limited, announced “the launch of Banking-as-a-Service for their global clients.”. Traditional commercial banks in the recent past have been “facing increasing competition from various quarters such as neo banks, fintechs – to name a...
crowdfundinsider.com
Marqeta, Blockchain.com Partner Up on Visa Card
The lines continue to blur between more traditional Fintechs and digital asset platforms. Today, Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) has announced a partnership with Blockchain.com to provide a Visa card that now claims 50K+ sign-ups at launch. The new card, first available to US customers, will be fee-free and generate a 1%...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fireblocks Introduces Digital Asset Payments Engine
Fireblocks, a platform to create innovative products on the blockchain and manage day-to-day crypto operations, announced the public launch of its Payments Engine, a new suite of tools that will “enable payment service providers (PSPs) with the ability to provide a blockchain agnostic, end-to-end solution for merchants, entrepreneurs and creators to accept, manage and settle digital asset payment transactions across any geography.”
crowdfundinsider.com
BNPL Fintech Tymit Finalizes £23M Series A
Tymit CEO, Martin Magnone, recently commented on the announcement of the Fintech firm’s series A funding round. Martin Magnone noted that when his brother, Nicolas Magnone Ballefin and he founded Tymit, they had “a simple vision in mind: [they] wanted to create a credit card that helped people make smarter financial decisions.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Refinitiv Launches Digital Onboarding
Refinitiv, an LSEG business, announced the launch of a secure, personalized, and seamless global digital onboarding solution to help firms enhance their approach to onboarding clients. The recent shift towards online commercial activity has led to an increase in digital and contactless payments, forcing companies to work on the implementation...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Juni Secures Swedish EMI License
The team at Juni is pleased to share that they have secured their Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license from Swedish regulator Finansinspektionen. This is “a first step to enable [them] to issue e-money in Sweden and in time, across Europe.”. According to the firm, this means that Juni and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Moneyhub Secures £35M from Legal and General, Lloyds Banking Group
Moneyhub, an Open Finance, Open Data, and payments platform, announced that it has secured “an initial £35m in funding from high profile backers Legal & General and Lloyds Banking Group, with an additional £5m debt facility provided by Shawbrook. Legal & General’s investment is partially subject to regulatory approval.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintechs Moven and upSwot Enter Partnership to Serve SMBs
Moven, a firm that enhances virtual banking experiences for banks, credit unions, and fintech, is teaming up with upSWOT, a Fintech platform that allows service providers to support the success of SMB clients with embedded finance tools. As a result of this collaboration, Moven can scale into serving the SMB...
crowdfundinsider.com
WireFX, Stearns Bank to Serve Fintechs, Payment Firms
WireFX, a Minnesota based Fintech startup and Stearns Bank N.A., an independently-owned financial institution with locations in Minnesota, Florida and Arizona “announce their partnership to support fintech and payment companies with FDIC insured bank accounts.”. WireFX will “utilize Stearns Bank’s sponsorship to offer domestic and international payments across ACH,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Prometheum ATS to Trade Digital Asset Securities
Prometheum Ember ATS has announced a FINRA and SEC-regulated trading platform that will aim to provide liquidity for “digital asset securities.”. Prometheum has received approval to operate an ATS or Alternative Trading System. Before operating an ATS, a platform must be an approved as a broker-dealer. Prometheum states that...
crowdfundinsider.com
Spend Management Platform Extend Introduces Virtual Card API
Extend, a virtual card and spend management platform, announced the launch of its open API, the flexible API for managing card payments from existing credit card accounts. By integrating virtual card issuance into their workflows and systems, tech-savvy small and medium businesses may enhance operations and solve payment reconciliation, control, and volume challenges.
crowdfundinsider.com
Embedded Finance Solution Provider Cross River Expands Card Issuing with Amex
Cross River Bank, an infrastructure provider that offers embedded financial solutions, announced a new collaboration with American Express that “allows Cross River to issue credit cards on behalf of fintechs on the American Express network.”. Gilles Gade, Founder, President and CEO of Cross River, said:. “Collaborating with American Express...
crowdfundinsider.com
Global Fintech Wise Planning to Introduce Assets Investing Service Across Europe
Fintech firm Wise (LSE:WISE) is reportedly planning to introduce its Assets investing service across Europe after acquiring an operational license in Estonia. Presently available in the United Kingdom, Assets allows clients to hold cash in their multi-currency accounts in various asset classes, while also being able to spend and save as usual.
crowdfundinsider.com
Delta National Bank Selects Finastra’s Cloud-Native Core, Payments Hub
Finastra recently announced that Delta National Bank & Trust Company has selected Fusion Essence and Fusion Payments To Go “as its new retail core banking and payments solutions to modernize its digital banking infrastructure.”. The move will also “support better customer experiences for its international account holders.”. Headquartered...
crowdfundinsider.com
Regulated Bank Anchorage Aims to Connect All Businesses to the Crypto Ecosystem with “Build With Anchorage” Service
Anchorage Digital, a federally chartered digital asset bank, says it is on a mission to connect all businesses to the emerging crypto ecosystem. Anchorage has announced the launch of “Build With Anchorage” and an API environment for institutional partners. The new infrastructure facilitates crypto payment gateways, financial products,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Firm Teslar Software Helps First Pryority Bank Streamline Operations
First Pryority Bank, a member FDIC bank, and Teslar Software announced their partnership “to expedite and streamline processes across the bank’s loan department.”. The Pryor Creek, Okla.-based bank has “grown substantially over the past three years and will leverage Teslar’s lending automation software to help support their ongoing growth goals.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Kyriba Enhances Cash Forecasting for CFOs with Liquidity Planning Platform
Kyriba, which claims to be a global “leader” of cloud-based finance and IT solutions, announced the launch of Liquidity Planning, a “totally reimagined” cash flow planning and forecasting solution. Liquidity Planning unifies FP&A, working capital and treasury data across multiple scenarios, giving CFOs data, insight and...
