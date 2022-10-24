Read full article on original website
Patriot_Citizen
3d ago
Hidalgo is corrupt! She supported defund the police and no cash bail and now Houston crime has skyrocketed! She needs to go! Support Mealer!
Reply
12
James Sprague
2d ago
How could it be too close to call? Early voting just started yesterday! Oh that’s right, dems writing mail in ballots as fast as the school kids can!
Reply
5
Chi Chi Jima
2d ago
My vote will never make her a winner. Defund the Police is not a good idea our make Houston a Sanctuary city. Otherwise, be ready to pay for the consequences.
Reply
2
Related
KHOU
How to report any problems at Harris County polls
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — As early voting is underway in Harris County, the Elections Security Task Force is also working to help ensure the safety of all voters and elections operations. There’s a hotline available for voters to report any issues with the election. County leaders say voting...
Harris County commissioner defends decision to block vote to bring in millions in tax revenue
A vote to bring $250 million to Harris County for flood mitigation projects and new cadet hires wasn't passed because two commissioners were absent in court for two weeks.
One-on-one with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo ahead of hotly contested election
HOUSTON, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is in a heated fight to keep her seat. She's faced criticism over crime, corruption and what some call a bloated administration. But the one-term incumbent stands behind her record and her staff. "Under my leadership, you no longer have developers...
TX Commissioner Who Blocked Tax Vote Speaks Out, Defends Choice
Harris County, Texas Commissioner Tom Ramsey has spoken out to defend his decision to block a property tax vote that could have resulted in millions of dollars of new revenue. Credit: Art Wager (Getty Images)
One-on-one with Alex Mealer as she wraps up campaign against Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo
HOUSTON, Texas — Out-of-control crime has been the hallmark of Alex Mealer's campaign against incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. The Republican challenger contends that Hidalgo has clearly not done enough. "Lawlessness, public safety, that is the number one priority,” said Mealer. Mealer has played up out-of-control crime...
fox26houston.com
Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo COVID outreach campaign allegedly never returned money
HOUSTON - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo claimed last August that she was not involved in the selection of a little-known, one-woman firm for an $11 million COVID communication contract. "I didn't know this person was being selected or even applying for it. Good luck showing any connection between me...
Click2Houston.com
Decision 2022: Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner race
HOUSTON – Incumbent Republican commissioner Jack Cagle, who has been at the center of recent political drama on the Harris County Commissioners Court, is hoping voters give him another term in office to focus on what he calls the basics of good county government service. “How do we help...
KHOU
Election 2022: There will be 7 bond propositions on the ballot for Houston residents in November
If you live in the City of Houston, your ballot will be longer than others. That's because the city added seven bond propositions. We're breaking them down for you.
Texas Attorney General, Secretary of State send inspectors to Harris County polls
HOUSTON — With early voting underway, election inspectors with the Texas Secretary of State's Office are already on the ground in Harris County and more will be arriving for Election Day. In addition to the secretary of state inspectors, the Texas Attorney General's Office announced last week it will...
Here's why a lot of mail-in ballots were rejected in Harris County during the March primary
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Did a change to the vote-by-mail process last year result in more ballots being rejected in the primary election?. Under Senate Bill 1, Texans who vote by mail now need to provide either their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their social security number — twice. Once on their absentee application forms and again on the ballot return envelope.
KHOU
Election 2022: Voters in Harris County must decide on 3 bond propositions
The bonds total more than a billion dollars. If voters approve the bonds, it does come with a modest property tax increase.
Houston Press
What to Expect for Voters at Fort Bend County's Early Voting Polling Locations
Voters flocked to Fort Bend County polling locations between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday to cast their ballots in early voting. The county saw an average of 700 voters showing up per hour until 3 p.m., then had a sudden rush at 5 p.m. before closing.
thekatynews.com
NHCRWA Challenger Candidates Call for an Immediate Condemnation of Continued Vandalism to Candidate Campaign Signs
The Fort Bend Infrastructure Challenge with Commissioner Grady Prestage Join the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Infrastructure Planning Division as we host Commissioner Prestage of Precinct 2 for an informative discussion. Commissioner Prestage will layout how to provide improvements to the Fort Bend area while living in the era of revenue caps. Attendees will be informed on policies benefiting:
defendernetwork.com
Local leaders call Sec of State ‘inspectors’ voter suppression
Houston and Harris County leaders have collaboratively called a recent move by Texas Secretary of State John B. Scott an attempt to suppress votes. The Texas Secretary of State’s Office, in a letter submitted days before the start of early voting for the 2022 midterm election, informed Harris County it will send a team of inspectors and election security trainers to observe and help administer the Nov. 8 election in the state’s largest metropolitan area.
Harris County voters wade through longest ballot in the state on first day of early voting
HOUSTON — Tens of thousands of Texas voters aren't waiting until Election Day on Nov. 8 to cast their ballots. Early voting began Monday and continues through Nov. 4. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. except on Sunday, Oct. 30 when they're open from noon to 7 p.m. Voters can go to any of the 99 polling locations in the county where they're registered.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo confident as new poll shows she trails challenger
Khambrel Marshall sits down with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who is running for reelection. Fighting to keep her seat, it’s apparently ‘deja vu’ when another political newcomer, Alexandra Del Moral Mealer, hopes to unseat her. After the taping of this program, a new poll released by...
Harris County Commissioners Court preview: Final chance for tax rate vote
Harris County Commissioners Court will have two meetings on Oct. 25 in the final chance for commissioners to vote on the county's tax rates. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County commissioners have one last opportunity to vote to adopt tax rates before the deadline during two separate meetings on Oct. 25.
Here’s why the Texas Secretary of State is sending inspectors to some counties during November 2022 election
Inspectors overseeing election procedures isn't voter intimidation, it's a standard practice that's been happening for decades. Some would argue otherwise though.
Houston Chronicle
Harris County forced to adopt 'no new budget' policy after hamstrung Commissioners Court ends pivotal session without vote
Harris County Commissioners Court adjourned Tuesday afternoon unable to pass a new tax rate or county budget for fiscal year 2023, a result that all but guarantees the county will be compelled to adopt the previous year's policies. The five-member body has been unable to vote to approve a proposed...
Gov. Abbott makes campaign stop in Houston area
KATY, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott made a campaign stop in Katy Thursday afternoon. His speech came hours after some Uvalde families called for Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw to resign. Hundreds of people filled the parking lot outside Fuzzy’s Pizza, where Abbott spoke and took...
KHOU
Houston, TX
61K+
Followers
13K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 24