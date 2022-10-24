ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Patriot_Citizen
3d ago

Hidalgo is corrupt! She supported defund the police and no cash bail and now Houston crime has skyrocketed! She needs to go! Support Mealer!

James Sprague
2d ago

How could it be too close to call? Early voting just started yesterday! Oh that’s right, dems writing mail in ballots as fast as the school kids can!

Chi Chi Jima
2d ago

My vote will never make her a winner. Defund the Police is not a good idea our make Houston a Sanctuary city. Otherwise, be ready to pay for the consequences.

KHOU

How to report any problems at Harris County polls

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — As early voting is underway in Harris County, the Elections Security Task Force is also working to help ensure the safety of all voters and elections operations. There’s a hotline available for voters to report any issues with the election. County leaders say voting...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Decision 2022: Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner race

HOUSTON – Incumbent Republican commissioner Jack Cagle, who has been at the center of recent political drama on the Harris County Commissioners Court, is hoping voters give him another term in office to focus on what he calls the basics of good county government service. “How do we help...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Here's why a lot of mail-in ballots were rejected in Harris County during the March primary

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Did a change to the vote-by-mail process last year result in more ballots being rejected in the primary election?. Under Senate Bill 1, Texans who vote by mail now need to provide either their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their social security number — twice. Once on their absentee application forms and again on the ballot return envelope.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
thekatynews.com

NHCRWA Challenger Candidates Call for an Immediate Condemnation of Continued Vandalism to Candidate Campaign Signs

The Fort Bend Infrastructure Challenge with Commissioner Grady Prestage Join the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Infrastructure Planning Division as we host Commissioner Prestage of Precinct 2 for an informative discussion. Commissioner Prestage will layout how to provide improvements to the Fort Bend area while living in the era of revenue caps. Attendees will be informed on policies benefiting:
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
defendernetwork.com

Local leaders call Sec of State ‘inspectors’ voter suppression

Houston and Harris County leaders have collaboratively called a recent move by Texas Secretary of State John B. Scott an attempt to suppress votes. The Texas Secretary of State’s Office, in a letter submitted days before the start of early voting for the 2022 midterm election, informed Harris County it will send a team of inspectors and election security trainers to observe and help administer the Nov. 8 election in the state’s largest metropolitan area.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Gov. Abbott makes campaign stop in Houston area

KATY, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott made a campaign stop in Katy Thursday afternoon. His speech came hours after some Uvalde families called for Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw to resign. Hundreds of people filled the parking lot outside Fuzzy’s Pizza, where Abbott spoke and took...
TEXAS STATE
