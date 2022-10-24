Read full article on original website
Jeff Mings
3d ago
It is absurd. Fake patriots acting tough with their guns need to go play in the woods and let people vote however and for whomever they want. We have had enough.
4
Jose Jiminez
2d ago
Deputy Soros mad that he has to do his job, let alone some mules might be stopped in the process? That is unless he lets them in the back door.
2
KTAR.com
Arrest made in campaign office burglary of Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs
PHOENIX — An arrest has been made in the burglary of the campaign office of Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs, authorities said Thursday. Daniel Mota Dos Reis, 36, is accused of breaking into an office at the location of Hobbs’ Phoenix headquarters on Monday at about 7 p.m. and stealing multiple items, according to a probable cause statement.
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ office robbed after she called out voter intimidation
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. In the Phoenix area, some disturbing events have occurred during the 2022 midterms — the most recent of which is a break-in at the campaign headquarters of Democratic Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who is running for governor. Hobbs' office has asked...
Yahoo!
A sinister attack on Arizona's election system is underway. Don't let it prevail
Few things offer a clearer example of voter intimidation than vigilantes donning tactical gear to stake out a ballot drop box. Two armed individuals at a Mesa voting site are part of an organized effort to watch, videotape and investigate voters dropping off their early ballots, prompting complaints of voter intimidation.
Katie Hobbs, Kari Lake release statements on campaign HQ burglary
Phoenix police have made an arrest in connection to a burglary at the campaign headquarters for Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor.
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames Her
The Phoenix Police arrested a suspect for the Hobbs campaign office and identified him today as Daniel Mota Dos Reis, 36. He was booked into Maricopa County Jail on one count of third-degree burglary.
Top Arizona Elections Official Explains Why Drop Box Watchers Are Morons
Self-appointed vigilantes inspired to action by lies from the GOP’s hard-right MAGA wing about the 2020 election being “stolen” continue to stake out early-voting drop boxes in Arizona for signs of fraud they believe, contrary to all evidence, have enabled widespread cheating.But not only can this be intimidating to voters, at least six of whom have submitted formal complaints to state authorities as of Wednesday, it’s also “ridiculous,” “ludicrous,” “preposterous,” and “stupid,” according to Maricopa County’s top elections official—a lifelong Republican.Most of the issues since early voting began on Oct. 12 have occurred in Maricopa, where people affiliated with groups...
ABC 15 News
Where to drop off your 2022 election ballot in Maricopa County
Thousands of early ballots have already been returned and are being tabulated. If your ballot is filled out and still in hand, here’s where to drop it off and what to know about early voting. EARLY BALLOTS AND IMPORTANT DEADLINES. The deadline to register to vote has passed. You...
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake holding 'emergency press conference' after burglary at rival's headquarters
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor, is holding an "emergency press conference" Thursday afternoon. The topic was not clear in the press release announcing the event, but it does follow police arresting a suspect after a burglary this week at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos Reis, who was booked on one count of Third-Degree Burglary, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake attacks media for coverage of break-in at Hobbs campaign headquarters
PHOENIX — Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, accused journalists of trying to "influence this election" after news outlets reported on a break-in at Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs's office earlier this week and allegations from the Arizona Democratic Party that she was directly responsible. "My desperate...
Two lawsuits filed to stop intimidation at ballot drop boxes
A federal lawsuit by the League of Women Voters of Arizona is aiming to stop extremist groups from surveilling dropboxes in Maricopa and Yavapai and counties. The nonprofit Protect Democracy Project is representing the League of Women Voters of Arizona in the case. It seeks to bar three groups — the Arizona chapter of the […] The post Two lawsuits filed to stop intimidation at ballot drop boxes appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
Surveillace photos show possible suspect after Katie Hobbs' campaign office burglarized
The Cochise County Board of Supervisors says they'll only do a partial hand count audit of the ballots. Kari Lake responds to reports of burglary at Katie Hobbs' campaign office. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Lake said during a presser she couldn't believe Hobbs would blame her or her team...
newsy.com
Arizona Voters Describe Intimidation At The Ballot Box
In Arizona, where election results in 2020 were close and contested, they say they're protecting the vote. But some voters in Arizona say these ballot box watchers are intimidating them. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs told Newsy about six reports of alleged voter intimidation in Maricopa County in the...
Arizona Capitol Times
Complaints about ballot box watchers pile up, but law enforcement response could be limited
The Secretary of State’s office has now referred six complaints about alleged voter intimidation to law enforcement agencies and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has referred two incidents to the County Attorney’s Office. But law enforcement officials say they may be limited in what they can do to respond to complaints about self-appointed monitors who are hanging out near ballot boxes in Maricopa County.
More reports of voter intimidation at Valley ballot drop boxes are being referred to prosecutors
The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office has forwarded four new reports of voter intimidation near ballot drop boxes to state and federal law enforcement, and it is asking the FBI to investigate a death threat sent to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and the state election director. One voter, whose name was redacted from a […] The post More reports of voter intimidation at Valley ballot drop boxes are being referred to prosecutors appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arrest made after burglary at Katie Hobbs’ downtown Phoenix campaign office
PHOENIX — An arrest has been made after a burglary at Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs' office in downtown Phoenix Tuesday, police said. Phoenix police announced the update Thursday morning and said more details on the arrest will be released in the afternoon. Campaign officials confirmed the initial incident occurred.
Arizona officials ‘deeply concerned’ by armed ‘vigilantes’ at ballot drop box
Arizona officials on Saturday sounded alarms about voter safety after two armed individuals deemed “vigilantes” dressed in tactical gear were found outside a Maricopa County ballot drop box Friday evening. “We are deeply concerned about the safety of individuals who are exercising their constitutional right to vote and...
