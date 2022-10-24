ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

KFIL Radio

Final Minnesota High School Volleyball Rankings of the Season Released

Section tournaments are underway and the final rankings have been released by the Minnesota High School Volleyball Coaches Association. There was limited movement from a week ago. Minneota, Nova Classical, and Marshall all remained at #1 in their respective classes, while Lakeville North made the jump to #1 in Class AAA. You can see the full rankings for yourself below:
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Unsolved Mysteries features missing Minnesota college student

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode featuring the disappearance of a Minnesota college student. On Nov. 9, it will be 20 years since Josh Guimond went missing on the campus of St. John’s University in Collegeville. Guimond left a friend’s party at 11:45 p.m., but never made his three-minute walk back to his dorm.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
valleynewslive.com

One woman airlifted to Fargo Sanford

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman, 50-year-old Dell Johnson has been airlifted to Sanford hospital in Fargo after a rollover. Two other passengers, 30-year-old Larissa Oakgrove and 43-year-old Melissa Perkins are being treated at the Bemidji Sanford Emergency Room for non-life threatening injuries. A Chevrolet Tahoe lost control...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Reports -Oct 25, 2022

CO Corey Sura (Baudette East) started some winter prep by getting snowmobiles out and ready for some seasonal preventive maintenance. He also started to get boats prepared for winterization. Duck hunters were checked and success over the weekend appeared slightly down from recent weeks. Activity on the Rainy River was high over the weekend and the bite is starting to pick up on the river and Lake of the Woods. Violations encountered included fishing with extra lines, duck hunting with no state duck stamp, unplugged shotgun while duck hunting, and no wearable PFDs on a watercraft while duck hunting. A wolf depredation was also investigated.
MINNESOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Cyber attack affects 60,000 Arvig customers in Minnesota

PERHAM, Minn. (KVRR-KDLM) – A ransomware attack on Tuesday left thousands of Minnesota customers without internet, phone and TV services. Arvig says about 60,000 customers across the state were affected. The company says service was disrupted service for more than three hours. “This attack failed due to the extra...
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

Investigation uncovers theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota, other Midwestern states

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota and five other Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery […]
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Southwestern Minnesota man killed in rollover crash

CHANARAMBIE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A southwestern Minnesota man was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon.The Minnesota State Patrol said 40-year-old Eric Dalle was heading south on Highway 91 near Chanarambie Township when his truck left the roadway and rolled into the ditch. It happened around 4:45 p.m.Dalle died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved, per the patrol.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

35 new cadets join Minnesota State Patrol force

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol welcomed a new graduating class on Tuesday. Thirty-five cadets became troopers during a ceremony at the University of Minnesota."It's exciting. I've been waiting a long time for this," trooper Justin Mathes said.Each had a different path that led them here. Some have experience in healthcare, real estate and sales.Jeremy Plonski was a dispatcher and serves in the National Guard."I wanted to do this since age 15 when I was first introduced to law enforcement in my drivers ed class with a trooper there," Plonski said.They trained intensely for 14 weeks in order to take the...
MINNESOTA STATE
bulletin-news.com

Minnesota angler ties state record with huge sunfish

Aaron Ardoff of Spicer travels to the waterways of Kandiyohi County in search of the big sunfish that he and his brothers like pursuing because of the thrill of the chase. However, he admitted that when he caught the sunfish that made him famous, he was largely “messing around,” casting a black and orange spinnerbait into the waters of Green Lake for the enjoyment of tangles with bass or northern pike.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
KELOLAND TV

3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
740thefan.com

Wahpeton couple injured, cow killed in northern ND crash

YORK, N.D. (KFGO) – A Wahpeton couple suffered non-life threatening injuries after hitting a cow on Highway 2 northwest of Devils Lake Tuesday night. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the couple was traveling east on Highway 2 when they hit the cow. The driver, a 60-year-old man, and...
WAHPETON, ND
740thefan.com

Authorities uncover multi-million dollar meat theft ring operating in North Dakota, Minnesota and 4 other states

LINCOLN, NEB. (KFGO) -Three people from Florida have been arrested in connection to a multimillion-dollar meat theft ring that targeted the Midwest. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the arrests Tuesday. According to ICE, in late June, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office investigators in Nebraska began an investigation into the theft of several semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef, estimated at around $1 million.
NEBRASKA STATE
valleynewslive.com

$85,685 winning lottery ticket sold in Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Someone is smiling after a big lotto win in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. The Minnesota State Lottery says a winning North 5 ticket was sold at Lakeway Express located at 1810 East Fir Avenue in Fergus Falls. The jackpot was $84,685. State law requires...
FERGUS FALLS, MN

