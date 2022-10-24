Read full article on original website
Related
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Putin's Mouthpiece Says Russia Will Target US Satellites If They Help Ukraine — Days After Elon Musk Vowed To Provide Free Starlink Services
Vladimir Putin’s mouthpiece and a senior foreign ministry official warned that Russia would target commercial satellites from the U.S. and its allies if they were involved in the war in Ukraine. What Happened: The Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, Konstantin Vorontsov,...
techunwrapped.com
This is the type of VPN you should use; knows the 3 reasons to do it
Using a VPN is something very interesting in certain circumstances. It improves privacy and security when using public Wi-Fi networks, bypasses geo-blocking, and also helps hide your real IP address. There are many options available, but not all of them work the same. In this article we are going to talk about the decentralized VPNs. We will explain why they are useful and give three reasons to use them.
techunwrapped.com
Underwater Internet Cables Another Target of Russia’s ‘Hybrid’ War?
Submarine Internet cables are critical infrastructure on which the activity of the world we know depends. In recent months, since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, an increase in the traffic of Russian vessels has been detected near these large data cables and there have been some unusual failures in them that invite suspicion that they could be another target. to pressure the West.
techunwrapped.com
Android 13: Samsung unveils the list of smartphones that will be entitled to the new OS
After announcing the deployment of One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 on the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra, Samsung has just unveiled the list of smartphones that will be able to take advantage of the manufacturer’s new overlay. We take stock together. At the beginning of October...
techunwrapped.com
The Great Stampede: Hundreds of Software Developers Leaving Russia
That the Russian invasion of Ukraine is taking its toll on the entire planet is a fact. And it is that, despite the fact that the Putin government tries to show strength and play down the consequences that the sanctions that come from the West may be having, the truth is that The panorama of the Eurasian country is complicated.
techunwrapped.com
Aticco Lab organizes its competition at the Smart City Expo World Congress
In the month of November, Aticco Lab organizes its pitch competition at the Smart City Expo World Congress. The event brings together the leaders of the most innovative companies, governments and organizations to move cities towards a better future. This year’s edition will be held from 1November 5 to 17 in Barcelona and will be broadcast live online.
techunwrapped.com
Virtual reality has failed and you are to blame
The headline of the article will surprise you, but from the perspective of this writer it has been the obsession with keeping VR as a premium product all this time. Every peripheral or component for PC has eventually had a version for ordinary people, however the same has not happened with virtual reality, which has been the main vector for its lack of popularity and, not to say, being a technology of niche.
techunwrapped.com
1 in 5 UK workers are scrutinized by surveillance software
Productivity and teleworking, the era of surveillance? It is not that teleworking or hybrid work did not exist before March 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic became official around the world. But it has been as a result of this, when many companies and workers have discovered a way of working where physical presence is not entirely necessary. However, how to control workers who carry out their tasks from home? Digital surveillance is the key. And this has done nothing but increase since then.
techunwrapped.com
These Huawei and Honor watches are today at a historical minimum
Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro: titanium body and top qualities. We start in a big way with one of the most attractive smartwatches on the market right now, both for technical qualities and for design. We refer, of course, to the Watch GT 3 Pro, a team with a body of titanium, sphere of Sapphire and rotating titanium crown that will delight anyone looking for a smartwatch that is as similar as possible to a traditional watch.
Is pushing to denuclearize North Korea an outdated aim?
In September, the North Korean government passed a law declaring the country a nuclear weapons state, which was hailed by the country's leader Kim Jong-Un as an 'irreversible' step. CNN Paula Hancocks explores the question of whether or not its time for the West to accept that North Korea has nuclear weapons.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Biden sceptical of Putin claim to have no intention of using nuclear weapon
‘If he has no intention, why does he keep talking about it?’ Biden asks; UN nuclear inspectors expect to reach conclusion on dirty bomb claim ‘very fast’
techunwrapped.com
ICEX-Invest in Spain launches the 38th edition of the Guide to Business in Spain
The thirty-eighth edition of the Guide to Business in Spain has already been launched by ICEX-Invest in Spain. Prepared by the Garrigues law firm, it is available on the website of invest in Spain, free of charge, both in Spanish and English. The guide can be consulted online or downloaded at pdfin full or by chapters.
techunwrapped.com
W3volution is born, ambassador platform of Web 3.0 and the Blockchain ecosystem
With the purpose of bring Web 3.0 closer to society and industryis born the w3volution platform, a startup that makes a multi-format commitment developing three lines of activity: content creation, community and demand activation, and meetings and transformation consultancy. Its activity will include training reports, workshops, events and conferences, among other actions.
techunwrapped.com
VPN: what it can and can’t do for you
It is a fact that we live immersed in the Internet age and this means many things. Among others, an exposure that we are not fully aware of because of how our “online life” takes place, and that is that we leave a deep trail wherever we go that can be exploited for all kinds of purposes: from the advertising profile to the manipulation or data theft.
Comments / 0