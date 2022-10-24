ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Benzinga

Putin's Mouthpiece Says Russia Will Target US Satellites If They Help Ukraine — Days After Elon Musk Vowed To Provide Free Starlink Services

Vladimir Putin’s mouthpiece and a senior foreign ministry official warned that Russia would target commercial satellites from the U.S. and its allies if they were involved in the war in Ukraine. What Happened: The Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, Konstantin Vorontsov,...
techunwrapped.com

This is the type of VPN you should use; knows the 3 reasons to do it

Using a VPN is something very interesting in certain circumstances. It improves privacy and security when using public Wi-Fi networks, bypasses geo-blocking, and also helps hide your real IP address. There are many options available, but not all of them work the same. In this article we are going to talk about the decentralized VPNs. We will explain why they are useful and give three reasons to use them.
techunwrapped.com

Underwater Internet Cables Another Target of Russia’s ‘Hybrid’ War?

Submarine Internet cables are critical infrastructure on which the activity of the world we know depends. In recent months, since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, an increase in the traffic of Russian vessels has been detected near these large data cables and there have been some unusual failures in them that invite suspicion that they could be another target. to pressure the West.
techunwrapped.com

The Great Stampede: Hundreds of Software Developers Leaving Russia

That the Russian invasion of Ukraine is taking its toll on the entire planet is a fact. And it is that, despite the fact that the Putin government tries to show strength and play down the consequences that the sanctions that come from the West may be having, the truth is that The panorama of the Eurasian country is complicated.
techunwrapped.com

Aticco Lab organizes its competition at the Smart City Expo World Congress

In the month of November, Aticco Lab organizes its pitch competition at the Smart City Expo World Congress. The event brings together the leaders of the most innovative companies, governments and organizations to move cities towards a better future. This year’s edition will be held from 1November 5 to 17 in Barcelona and will be broadcast live online.
techunwrapped.com

Virtual reality has failed and you are to blame

The headline of the article will surprise you, but from the perspective of this writer it has been the obsession with keeping VR as a premium product all this time. Every peripheral or component for PC has eventually had a version for ordinary people, however the same has not happened with virtual reality, which has been the main vector for its lack of popularity and, not to say, being a technology of niche.
techunwrapped.com

1 in 5 UK workers are scrutinized by surveillance software

Productivity and teleworking, the era of surveillance? It is not that teleworking or hybrid work did not exist before March 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic became official around the world. But it has been as a result of this, when many companies and workers have discovered a way of working where physical presence is not entirely necessary. However, how to control workers who carry out their tasks from home? Digital surveillance is the key. And this has done nothing but increase since then.
techunwrapped.com

These Huawei and Honor watches are today at a historical minimum

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro: titanium body and top qualities. We start in a big way with one of the most attractive smartwatches on the market right now, both for technical qualities and for design. We refer, of course, to the Watch GT 3 Pro, a team with a body of titanium, sphere of Sapphire and rotating titanium crown that will delight anyone looking for a smartwatch that is as similar as possible to a traditional watch.
CNN

Is pushing to denuclearize North Korea an outdated aim?

In September, the North Korean government passed a law declaring the country a nuclear weapons state, which was hailed by the country's leader Kim Jong-Un as an 'irreversible' step. CNN Paula Hancocks explores the question of whether or not its time for the West to accept that North Korea has nuclear weapons.
techunwrapped.com

ICEX-Invest in Spain launches the 38th edition of the Guide to Business in Spain

The thirty-eighth edition of the Guide to Business in Spain has already been launched by ICEX-Invest in Spain. Prepared by the Garrigues law firm, it is available on the website of invest in Spain, free of charge, both in Spanish and English. The guide can be consulted online or downloaded at pdfin full or by chapters.
techunwrapped.com

W3volution is born, ambassador platform of Web 3.0 and the Blockchain ecosystem

With the purpose of bring Web 3.0 closer to society and industryis born the w3volution platform, a startup that makes a multi-format commitment developing three lines of activity: content creation, community and demand activation, and meetings and transformation consultancy. Its activity will include training reports, workshops, events and conferences, among other actions.
techunwrapped.com

VPN: what it can and can’t do for you

It is a fact that we live immersed in the Internet age and this means many things. Among others, an exposure that we are not fully aware of because of how our “online life” takes place, and that is that we leave a deep trail wherever we go that can be exploited for all kinds of purposes: from the advertising profile to the manipulation or data theft.

