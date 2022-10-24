Read full article on original website
Related
EPA recommends Reserve school close due to cancer risk, superintendent says she wasn’t aware of proposal
An elementary school located in what's been colloquially referred to as Louisiana's "Cancer Alley" could soon be shut down following recommendations from the EPA. Now, the interim superintendent of St. John the Baptist Public Schools is speaking out.
Louisiana Insurance Producer Issued Cease-and-Desist Order and Summary Suspension for Endangerment to Louisiana Policyholders
Louisiana Insurance Producer Issued Cease-and-Desist Order and Summary Suspension for Endangerment to Louisiana Policyholders. Louisiana – On October 25, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) reported that investigators from the Office of Insurance Fraud issued resident producer Houston Thomas and Thomas Mutual Insurance Group a Cease-and-Desist Order and Notice of Summary Suspension on October 10, 2022, for failing to remit premiums and demonstrating incompetence, untrustworthiness, and financial irresponsibility in a manner that might endanger the public.
NOLA.com
State nixes ITEP contracts for trio of solar projects from New Orleans company
In a rare display of pushback, the Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday axed a trio of Industrial Tax Exemption Program contracts for solar farms in Livingston, Calcasieu and Lincoln parishes from a New Orleans solar company over notable paperwork delays. The contracts for South Alexander Development LLC,...
brproud.com
Officials say though Louisiana has shifted into a “different stage” of COVID, the pandemic is not over
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is making changes to its COVID-19 reports. They say the state is in a “different stage” of the pandemic. After more than two years of navigating COVID-19, local health leaders say Louisiana has come a long...
"There's several hundred commercial fisherman that make their livelihood out of this lake" - community tells gas supplier to go away
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — Residents of St. John the Baptist Parish are calling for the Parish Council to stand up for them and their environment after an industrial gas supplier proposes to drill into Lake Maurepas. George Coxen is a commercial fisherman who’s been catching catfish...
wwno.org
World’s leading hydrogen company sues Louisiana parish over carbon capture project
The world’s leading hydrogen supplier sued Livingston Parish last week over local attempts to block the company from storing carbon from its proposed $4.5 billion plant beneath Lake Maurepas. Despite the threat of expensive litigation, some parish leaders say they want to fight the multibillion-dollar company in court to...
NOLA.com
Guest column: A flawed, undemocratic school system is failing Louisiana kids
The recent news that Louisiana’s composite ACT score remains one of the lowest in the nation is a signal that the 30 years of privatization-based education reform in the state has failed to achieve its aims to raise test scores. No test ought to be a single indicator of...
NOLA.com
Letters: Give Louisiana teachers some credit for fighting the battle on test scores
Louisiana’s grades on the Nation’s Report Card were better in reading from one year to the next than those of the nation as a whole, and the drop in its math grades was not as bad. This year’s reading scores for Louisiana’s fourth graders were actually 2 points...
KPLC TV
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bundles of solar panels have been spotted in a field off of Gauthier Road. A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years. He said at first, they were in shrink wrap which is weathering away and now weeds are growing up around the bundles.
bossierpress.com
Louisiana Century Farm Program Seeking Applicants
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) is currently accepting applications for the Louisiana Century Farm Program. The Louisiana Century Farm Program recognizes and honors Louisiana’s farmers, ranchers, and forestry landowners who have owned family farmland for 100 years or more. There is still time to apply for...
WDSU
Louisiana's parish-by-parish U.S. Senate historical election maps
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana voters will head to the polls in less than two weeks to vote for many important races that are on the November ballot. The open congressional primary election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. One of the major races on the ballot is the U.S. Senate...
KPLC TV
Three man race underway for La. Public Service Commissioner District 4
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a three-man race for District 4 La. Public Service Commission: Two challengers versus an incumbent finishing his first term. The candidates are Keith Bodin of Ragley, Shalon Latour from the Iowa area and incumbent Mike Francis from Crowley. Electricity is something we take...
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances. Louisiana – On October 26, 2022, a federal grand jury in Shreveport, Louisiana indicted Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, Louisiana, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.
NOLA.com
John Stanton: On election day, vote for anyone but Scalise and Kennedy
This year Gambit’s editorial board decided to focus our endorsements on local issues and offices. We did so largely because it better represents our broader editorial focus on what is happening on the ground in New Orleans and the immediate surrounding areas (Here's our endorsements for this year's ballot).
Flu on Rise in Louisiana – One School Closes for 2 Days
Bad news on the battle with the flu this year. One major drug store is reporting flu activity is 10 times higher than just a year ago and the numbers of cases has doubled in just a week. At least one Louisiana school is closed because of high flu cases...
KNOE TV8
Election day information: How to find your sample voting ballot
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2022 midterm elections are just around the corner, and you might be wondering what exactly is on the ballot. Various things that would be specialized to your area could be on your ballot. For example, if you live in Lincoln Parish, you cannot vote for a candidate running for a position in Ouachita Parish.
AOL Corp
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card Schedule for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are distributed once per month to Louisiana Purchase Cards. For November 2022, SNAP benefits go out between Nov. 5 and Nov. 23. Food Stamps: What is the...
WWL-TV
Louisiana Constitutional Amendment #3 - what it means
What is the purpose behind Constitutional Amendment #3 on the Louisiana ballot? Devin Bartolotta explains.
Most Dangerous Cities in the US: Louisiana Has How Many?
As we wrap up another campaign season and head into the actual elections, there has been a lot of rhetoric about crime stats in Shreveport. And depending on who you're listening to at the moment, crime stats are down. But if you do any type of 'deep dive' into "Dangerous...
NOLA.com
Louisiana fire marshal issues warning to owners of 105 'doubles to dorms' near Tulane, Loyola
Amid what neighbors view as inadequate code enforcement by New Orleans officials over the proliferation of “doubles to dorms” near Tulane and Loyola, Louisiana's fire marshal is stepping in, warning owners of the student housing developments that they could be violating state “life safety” codes. Over...
Comments / 1