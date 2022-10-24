ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana Insurance Producer Issued Cease-and-Desist Order and Summary Suspension for Endangerment to Louisiana Policyholders

Louisiana Insurance Producer Issued Cease-and-Desist Order and Summary Suspension for Endangerment to Louisiana Policyholders. Louisiana – On October 25, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) reported that investigators from the Office of Insurance Fraud issued resident producer Houston Thomas and Thomas Mutual Insurance Group a Cease-and-Desist Order and Notice of Summary Suspension on October 10, 2022, for failing to remit premiums and demonstrating incompetence, untrustworthiness, and financial irresponsibility in a manner that might endanger the public.
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bundles of solar panels have been spotted in a field off of Gauthier Road. A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years. He said at first, they were in shrink wrap which is weathering away and now weeds are growing up around the bundles.
Louisiana Century Farm Program Seeking Applicants

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) is currently accepting applications for the Louisiana Century Farm Program. The Louisiana Century Farm Program recognizes and honors Louisiana’s farmers, ranchers, and forestry landowners who have owned family farmland for 100 years or more. There is still time to apply for...
Three man race underway for La. Public Service Commissioner District 4

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a three-man race for District 4 La. Public Service Commission: Two challengers versus an incumbent finishing his first term. The candidates are Keith Bodin of Ragley, Shalon Latour from the Iowa area and incumbent Mike Francis from Crowley. Electricity is something we take...
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances

Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances. Louisiana – On October 26, 2022, a federal grand jury in Shreveport, Louisiana indicted Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, Louisiana, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.
Election day information: How to find your sample voting ballot

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2022 midterm elections are just around the corner, and you might be wondering what exactly is on the ballot. Various things that would be specialized to your area could be on your ballot. For example, if you live in Lincoln Parish, you cannot vote for a candidate running for a position in Ouachita Parish.
