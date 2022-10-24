ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roofers working non-stop to fix thousands of Cape Coral homes

By Hope Salman
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It’s hard to find a street that doesn’t have a tarped roof in Cape Coral.

People waiting on new shingles or tiles will have to be patient for their roofs to be fixed.

Roofers say they are working 10 to 12-hour days with thousands of homes needing repairs.

It’s impossible to get everyone’s roof fixed in a short amount of time.

“I have buckets just waiting going in the closets and everything but they said I don’t need to tarp it,” Carleen Menist, Cape Coral resident of more than 40 years.

The quickest way to get the job done is to reach out to your insurance company if you haven’t already.

Once you learn what they will cover, you can use the money to hire a contractor, but their calendars are filling up quickly.

“The sheer volume of work that needs to be done is overwhelming,” said Benton Leinbach, with Elo Roofing.

“It’s only taking us anywhere from 2 maybe 3 weeks to get a new roof on and most of those builds are taking a day or 2,” said Leinbach.

As more people get their checks, roofing companies expect to get even busier, so they suggest getting the ball rolling as soon as possible.

Depending on the damage, they might be able to fix your home in one day.

WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral neighborhood has a debris problem

One man needs the debris in his Cape Coral neighborhood gone. He said the City of Cape Coral is taking too long so now he and his condo association are taking matters into their own hands, spending thousands of dollars to get rid of it. The debris is slowing the...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The rule that has Cape Coral recommending you wait to rebuild to save money

The City of Cape Coral is recommending you wait to start fixing your home if it was damaged by Hurricane Ian. The recommendation applies to other areas in Southwest Florida too. FEMA’s 50% rule says your home improvements can’t exceed 50% of the market value, or you’ll have to bring it up to current code, which could cost you a lot more.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Work from home impossible due to Ian-related internet outage

Trying to work from home without an internet connection is nearly impossible. That’s the reality for people who have gone a month without a way to get on the web. Yadi Mendez was fired because she couldn’t perform her job without internet access. “It’s the type of job...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Some upset over Collier County curfew

Collier County still has mandatory curfews in place in some areas almost a month after Hurricane Ian. Collier said on their website the purpose of the curfew is to protect you as they begin the process of recovering from the effects of Hurricane Ian. But in areas his harder than...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Crews cleaning Collier County beaches hopeful to open soon

The beaches in Southwest Florida attract people from around the world and a lot of locals can’t wait to get back to the sand and surf. But, we are still a long way from getting back to that aspect of normality. Crews have been on the beaches cleaning and raking in Naples and other parts of Collier County since the Saturday after the storm.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

SWFL parents upset at being charged for service by closed daycare center

Multiple Southwest Florida parents contacted WINK News about being charged by Wellington Academy, a daycare company with locations in Cape Coral and Fort Myers, for the period during which the centers were closed due to Hurricane Ian. Tawna Krug, director of Wellington Academy, confirmed that the owner charged parents for...
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Venice warns of illegal dumping

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - As cleanup from Hurricane Ian continues, the City of Venice is reporting that it will be keeping a close eye out for illegal dumping. Disposing of waste in unpermitted areas is illegal. Illegally dumped waste is primarily materials dumped to avoid disposal fees or the time and effort required for proper disposal.
VENICE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

People waiting for FEMA trailers after Hurricane Ian

Keeping people near their communities after losing homes to Hurricane Ian is the goal when it comes to FEMA moving trailers into Southwest Florida. It took FEMA a few months to get the trailers into the area after Hurricane Charley in 2004, and the same is expected this time around.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

DeSantis: Debris removal expedited on private, commercial properties amid ongoing cleanup

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at a news conference in Fort Myers on Wednesday where he announced new Hurricane Ian relief efforts. According to the governor, for the first time ever the state of Florida and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has come to an agreement to expedite debris removal on private and commercial properties in the most impacted areas like Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel.
FLORIDA STATE
