ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
J.R. Heimbigner

Millions available for homeowners and renters in South Dakota

Photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Did you know that millions of dollars are available to help many residents pay rent or mortgage for your home in South Dakota? For example, the South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA) has been awarded $10 million for families and residents in South Dakota.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Rounds belongs to private investment club that owns 10 Midwestern hotels, disclosure shows

U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota has disclosed that a portion of his personal assets is held in a private investment club that owns hotel properties throughout the Midwest, including in Iowa. Rounds tops the list for minimum net worth among members of the South Dakota congressional delegation, a review of lawmakers’ current financial […] The post Rounds belongs to private investment club that owns 10 Midwestern hotels, disclosure shows appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

Report: South Dakota has $2.2 billion surplus

(The Center Square) - South Dakota is sitting on a surplus of about $2.2 billion, according to a new report. Financial watchdog Truth in Accounting analyzed the annual comprehensive financial reports of all 50 states covering fiscal year 2021 and ranked states based on their financial health in its Financial State of the States 2022 report.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy