Stimulus update: $2,900 per month could hit Florida residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month stimulus payment is coming for FloridaVladimir Solomianyi/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The new announcement will bring great relief of $2,900 per month to many Florida residents who are facing difficulties in surviving in this rising inflation.
Remembering the Halloween Blizzard that Buried South Dakota and Minnesota
The Halloween Blizzard of 1991 hit the Sioux Empire with over 15 inches of snow and several days of cold. It was part of a huge weather system that also inspired the George Clooney movie The Perfect Storm. The storm started with snow. Lots of snow. Then sixty-mile-an-hour winds showed...
Millions available for homeowners and renters in South Dakota
Photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Did you know that millions of dollars are available to help many residents pay rent or mortgage for your home in South Dakota? For example, the South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA) has been awarded $10 million for families and residents in South Dakota.
Rounds belongs to private investment club that owns 10 Midwestern hotels, disclosure shows
U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota has disclosed that a portion of his personal assets is held in a private investment club that owns hotel properties throughout the Midwest, including in Iowa. Rounds tops the list for minimum net worth among members of the South Dakota congressional delegation, a review of lawmakers’ current financial […] The post Rounds belongs to private investment club that owns 10 Midwestern hotels, disclosure shows appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Higher Natural Gas Prices Coming to South Dakota Customers
As we switch our thermostats from cool to heat this fall, get ready to pay more to heat your home. The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) is advising natural gas customers in the state to prepare for rising prices in the coming months. The PUC isn't saying home much...
Report: South Dakota has $2.2 billion surplus
(The Center Square) - South Dakota is sitting on a surplus of about $2.2 billion, according to a new report. Financial watchdog Truth in Accounting analyzed the annual comprehensive financial reports of all 50 states covering fiscal year 2021 and ranked states based on their financial health in its Financial State of the States 2022 report.
