Guitar World Magazine

Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies

The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
NME

Slipknot confirm dates and venues for inaugural Knotfest Australia

Slipknot have confirmed their return to Australia, bringing their personally curated festival Knotfest to the continent for the first time next March. After teasing a tour announcement last week, it was confirmed on triple j’s heavy metal program The Racket last night (October 25), via an interview with the band’s percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan, that Knotfest Australia would be making its debut. An Instagram page has been set up for the festival, which confirmed both the dates and the venues.
