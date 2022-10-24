ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Scott Peterson moved off CA's death row more than 2 years after death sentence overturned

ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

Scott Peterson has been moved off death row more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife two decades ago, corrections officials said Monday.

Peterson was moved last week from San Quentin State Prison north of San Francisco to Mule Creek State Prison east of Sacramento. A new mug shot taken Friday shows Peterson, 50, with salt-and-pepper stubble compared to his previous clean-shaven look.

Jurors imposed the death penalty after convicting Peterson of the first-degree murder of Laci Peterson, 27, and second-degree murder of the unborn son they were going to name Conner, dumping them into San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve 2002.

The state's high court overturned that sentence in August 2020 after finding that potential jurors were improperly dismissed for saying they personally disagreed with the death penalty but would be willing to follow the law and impose it.

Scott Peterson was convicted of murder after his pregnant wife Laci Peterson went missing from her Modesto home.

A state judge is now considering if Peterson deserves a new trial after the justices separately said his jury may have been tainted by a biased juror.

Peterson was mainly kept at San Quentin during that monthslong hearing process in part so he would have better access to his attorneys.

Comments / 8

Jim Amos
3d ago

So wrong. He is one step closer to getting probation. I wouldn’t put it past the bleeding heart Democratic liberals to feel sorry for him and let him out. Who will speak for her and her baby? Is this the democratic version of late term abortion?

Reply
12
Patrick Scott
3d ago

Jim, he is not going anywhere on any type of probation so leave the political blame all attitude in your pocket. I like the other person thT commented, thinks he will get his due karma from the other fellows in the general prison population. He deserves all the punishment he deserves. Too bad we as taxpayers have to pay to house his sorry--s. Condolences to Stacy's family.

Reply
2
ABC7 News Bay Area

