'Call Me Kat' Star Mayim Bialik Pays Emotional Tribute to Leslie Jordan
Call Me Kat star Mayim Bialik has paid an emotional tribute to her co-star Leslie Jordan, following his shocking death. Taking to Twitter, Bialik shared some photos of of Jordan, including on of the two of them together. "There aren't words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family," Bialik began a statement shared alongside the endearing photos.
Beloved Disney+ Show Quietly Canceled
Earth to Ned, one of the more unique original series Disney+ released, was canceled months ago. Eliza Skinner, the show's head writer and co-executive producer, shared the sad news with fans back in April. Interest in Earth to Ned was revived recently when series writer Sierra Katow asked her TikTok followers if they were familiar with it.
Anthony Anderson Meets Giant Snake in 'Oh Hell No... With Marlon Wayans' Exclusive Clip
Marlon Wayans will premiere a new show on Meta called Oh Hell No... With Marlon Wayans on Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET. To kick the show off, Wayans will welcome Black-ish star, Anthony Anderson to face his fear of animals. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of Oh Hell No, and it shows Anderson getting comfortable with a giant snake. Anderson was scared at first but seemed to enjoy his time with the animal.
The CW Cancels Hit Show, to End After Upcoming Season
Nancy Drew won't be around much longer. The CW drama, which stars Kennedy McMann, will end with its upcoming fourth season. The news comes amid the network being acquired by Nexstar. Cast and crew members were made aware on Oct.26. Season 4 is currently in production. A premiere date has not been announced, but it's slated for release as part of the network's midseason lineup. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu expressed their gratitude.
'The Masked Singer': Beetle Is an Iconic TV Host
The Masked Singer Season 8 is back on track this week, with no baseball interruptions. This week's episode saw two more unmaskings and another early favorite for the championship. One of the unmasked characters was Beetle, played by an iconic television host who is still a household name. Continue on if you're stumped and don't want to play along at home. (You can still tune in live via FuboTV or another live service.) Spoilers ahead!
Henry Silva, 'Ocean's Eleven' Actor, Dead at 95
Henry Silva, the prolific character actor best known for his villain roles in films including Ocean's Eleven and The Manchurian Candidate, has died. Silva passed away of natural causes on Sept. 14 at the Motion Picture and Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California, his son Scott Silva confirmed to The New York Times. He was 95.
Shonda Rhimes Reveals She Wants to Revive One of Her Former Shows
Shonda Rhimes may be busy with her new Netflix deal, but she has a beloved series of hers that if she had the chance to revive, she would. While promoting her new Bridgerton book recently, Rhymes shocked the hosts of Good Morning America when she revealed which ABC series she'd bring back. "I miss my Scandal family so badly that I would come back with them at any point, but I actually feel like we didn't finish telling our stories on Private Practice," she said. "We had so many more stories we could tell … I just felt like we had so much more to say with those characters and so much further to go, and that also felt like a show that had endless possibilities where you are learning and seeing things happen at the same things happen medically."
Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (October 24)
A new week is ushering in a new slate of content at Netflix. As October draws to a close, the streamer is making a final push from its October 2022 content list, with a total of 27 new titles arriving this week, including 25 Netflix original series and films. Along with new episodes of Unsolved Mysteries Season 3 and Love Is Blind Season 3, this week will see the highly-anticipated premiere of Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, the horror anthology series event that is set to be a days-long affair. Other highlights include I Am A Stalker, a new true crime series, and Wendell & Wilde.
Netflix Adding Iconic Reality TV Series in November
Although Netflix is building its roster of original reality television shows, the streamer is also busy bringing in the classics of the genre. In November, fans of Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County will get to celebrate its sweet 16th birthday. The Hills will also be joining the Netflix line-up in December.
'Yellowstone' Spinoff '1923': New Details Revealed
Some new details have been revealed about the forthcoming Yellowstone spinoff 1923, and the news is sure to thrill fans of the franchise. According to Deadline, the series will now consist of two seasons, each consisting of eight episodes, rather than one. The outlet adds that negotiations are currently underway to bring back the cast, which included Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, for the second season.
Netflix Renews Comedy Series for Season 3
The Upshaws fans can rejoice as the show has been picked up for a third season. Netflix has renewed the comedy series helmed by Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes and starring Sykes, Mike Epps, and Kim Fields. It focuses on a working-class African American family in Indiana struggling to make it work and make it right without the headstart to do so. In the series, Bennie Upshaw (Epps) is the head of the family. He is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and a lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family. His wife Regina (Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and his sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), are all trying to keep things together. Page Kennedy also stars in the show.
MTV Bringing Back Iconic Show From The Early 2000s
If you want to see how your favorite celebrities are living in their lavish homes, MTV's popular Cribs docuseries is returning. The half-hour show first debuted on the network in 2000 and became an instant viewer favorite for giving an inside look into the home decor and car collection of their favorite musicians, actors, and athletes. In each episode, two or three celebrities gave a tour of his or her abode, showcasing the expensive and outlandish things installed inside and out. Some of the most memorable episodes included Russell and Kimora Lee Simmons, 50 Cent, Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, Hugh Hefner, and more. Now, the show is returning for its 19th season on Oct. 27 at 9p EST with Matt James & Tyler Cameron, Olivia Culpo, and Dwight Howard.
'The Masked Singer': Robo Girl Is a TV Star
The Masked Singer had a surprise in store for audiences this week. After Robo Girl wowed the judges during last week's Andrew Lloyd Webber episode, she was shockingly unmasked at the end of the Muppets episode Wednesday. She was revealed to be a major TV star. Continue on if you're stumped and don't want to play along at home. (You can still tune in live via FuboTV or another live service.) Spoilers ahead!
Netflix Actress Marries Singer
Wedding bells were ringing earlier this month for one beloved Netflix star and her singer boyfriend. On Oct. 11, Gong Hyo Jin, who starred in the South Korean series When the Camellia Blooms, married Kevin Oh in a romantic private wedding ceremony in New York, later taking to social media to share the exciting news with her followers.
Everything Coming to Prime Video in November 2022
With October winding to a close, Amazon Prime Video has its sights set on November. Although the streamer already has an impressive streaming catalog, it will debut a massive list of new original and licensed material available to stream in November, giving subscribers plenty of reasons to be thankful. November...
Ice-T Celebrates Milestone Ahead of Newest 'Law & Order: SVU' Episode
Ice-T recently celebrated being one of the "longest-running" male actors on tv. Early successes for the 64-year-old rapper included minor roles in 1980's Breakin' and its sequel before landing a significant lead role in 1991's New Jack City. He would later appear on television screens in the Law & Order spinoff series Law & Order: SVU as Sergeant Fin Tutuola for over twenty years. He was originally intended to be in just a few episodes, but Ice-T, whose real name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, impressed showrunners so much that he became a series regular. Ice-T has now appeared in nearly 500 episodes, making him the show's second longest-serving cast member, behind Mariska Hargitay, who plays Captain Olivia Benson. "Longest running male actor in TV History," he wrote in an Oct. 25 Twitter post. "Don't tell me what CANT be done."
Matthew Perry Reveals Apparent Dislike for Keanu Reeves in New Memoir
Matthew Perry was one of the most sought-after actors in the industry back when Friends was on the air, but that didn't stop him from feeling competitive. In his new memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry reflected on some bitter feelings he harbored towards fellow actor Keanu Reeves. In many ways, Perry still seems to be dealing with this hang-up.
'Yellowstone' Could Be Getting Yet Another Spinoff
Yellowstone already has one spinoff series, and at least three more on the way, but the show could be getting yet another. In a recent story about the forthcoming Yellowstone prequel series, 1923, Deadline noted that it has also heard rumors that franchise creator Taylor Sheridan is "contemplating" two other limited series "that encompass the struggle to hang onto the ranch." One of the shows would depict the Dutton family in the 1940s, and the next would show the family in the 1960s.
'Grace and Frankie': Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Announce Reunion
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are getting Grace Hanson and Frankie Bergstein back together again. The longtime friends and co-stars bantered back and forth on FaceTime as they announced a live Grace and Frankie reunion table read scheduled for Oct. 28 to benefit the Jane Fonda Climate PAC. "I think...
