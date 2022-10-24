Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas real estate agent threatens client and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
Related
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Turf Wars: Pete Carroll & Seahawks Angry About Injuries at Chargers’ SoFi Stadium, Demand Change
The Seattle Seahawks walked away with an impressive 37-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7 ... but it came at a cost. Seahawks star wideout DK Metcalf narrowly avoided what could have been a severe knee injury on Sunday, while not being the only player to go down in the contest. Chargers cornerback JC Jackson tore his ACL in the loss to Seattle, effectively ending his season. Meanwhile, wideout Mike Williams is now expected to miss at least the next four weeks due to an ankle injury for the Chargers as well.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Is It Safe to Mention the “P” Word for the Giants?
A 6-1 start to the 2022 New York Giants season wasn’t supposed to happen. No, the Giants were supposed to be in a rebuilding year in which general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, both hired in January, spent their first season together getting to know what they had and trying to navigate through an ugly salary cap situation,
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Chiefs Trade for Former First-Round Wide Receiver
The Kansas City Chiefs went all-in on rebuilding their wide receiver group during the offseason and despite seeing the group come together nicely over the last few weeks, the team is adding even more talent to the room. Per Jordan Schultz of theScore, Kansas City is sending a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick to the New York Giants in exchange for wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Source: Patriots QB Mac Jones will start Sunday against the Jets
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will start Sunday against the Jets and took the majority of starting reps in Wednesday’s practice, a source told the Herald. Jones started last Monday’s loss to the Bears, but was pulled after three possessions. He finished 3-of-6 for 13 yards and an interception. Jones said he felt good after the game, his first since suffering a high ankle sprain against the Ravens on Sept. 25.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons Rookie WR Drake London Reveals Thoughts on Lack of Targets
Through the first two games of his professional career, Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London appeared firmly in the mix for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Considering the Falcons selected the former USC star No. 8 overall in April's draft, there were high expectations for early production, and the results were promising. Despite Atlanta's 0-2 record, London had 13 receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown on 19 targets, a clear indication he was a focal point of the offensive game plan.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Packers-Bills Injury Report: Lazard Likely Out
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers receiver Allen Lazard heard a “snap, crackle, pop” in his left shoulder during Sunday’s loss at the Washington Commanders. While he doesn’t expect to play on Sunday night at the Buffalo Bills, at least his sense of humor is intact.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former Longhorn Sam Ehlinger Was ‘Always Preparing’ To Be Named Colts Starting QB
When the Indianapolis Colts drafted former Texas Longhorns quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft, there was no telling when he would earn a chance to start with Carson Wentz firmly entrenched as the Colts' starter. Then, when the Colts traded for Matt Ryan this past offseason, those same questions remained....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former Mavs’ Dennis Smith Jr. Planned For NFL Tryout
As the Dallas Mavericks struggle to find an adequate third ballhandler, Dennis Smith Jr. — who would’ve immediately signed with the Mavs in the offseason if he’d been offered a contract — is thriving with the Charlotte Hornets so far this season. Through four games, Smith is averaging 13.5 points, 6.3 assists and 2.3 steals while shooting 52 percent from the field and 50 percent from deep.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens — Buccaneers Week 8 Pregame Notes: Tampa Bay Marred By Injuries
BALTIMORE — The Ravens are playing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team on Thursday night that resembles a MASH unit. Tampa Bay has already ruled out seven players — tight end Cameron Brate, cornerbacks Carlton Davis III and Sean Murphy-Bunting, wide receiver Russell Gage Jr., guard Luke Goedeke, defensive end Akiem Hicks and safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Should Get Two Playmakers Back From Injury in Week 8
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers should have two players back on the field from injury during their Week 8 battle with the Philadelphia Eagles. Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and wide receiver/returner Steven Sims both anticipate playing this weekend for Pittsburgh. Both have dealt with hamstring injuries, Witherspoon's keeping him out since Week 4 and Sims forcing him to miss last week's game.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why Lions Need to Worry about Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle
If you're looking for speed at the wide receiver position, look no further than the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins, which happen to be the Lions' Week 8 opponent, feature two of the quickest receivers in the entire game: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They likely will pose matchup problems aplenty...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Betting Line: ‘Sky’s The Limit’ As Early Favorites vs. Bears In Week 8
After the first seven weeks of the season, the Dallas Cowboys now find themselves as the No. 4 ranked team in the NFC. Dallas has relied on its defense, run game and complementary style of football to a start that few - outside of the building, of course - expected.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions Had ‘Technical Malfunction’ against Cowboys
Jamaal Williams’ goal-line fumble has been the topic of much debate in the days following the Detroit Lions week 7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The play occurred following a catch-and-run by backup tight end Brock Wright put the team on the 1-yard-line. Rather than challenge the spot, the Lions elected to go quickly and wound up losing the football. Had the team converted, it would’ve taken the lead.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rams striving to end long regular-season skid against 49ers
The Los Angeles Rams' rivalry with the 49ers has been thoroughly, shockingly one-sided in San Francisco's favor over the past several seasons. Well, except in the one meeting that mattered the most. But that NFC championship game victory by the Rams last January meant nothing when San Francisco routed LA...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos Should Resist the Temptation to Hold a Fire-Sale
With the Denver Broncos disappointing for yet another year, fans are calling for the team to tear it down and start over. While there are a few players who could be traded for draft capital, it would be unwise to strip the team of valuable pieces completely. This team is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts, Commanders Injury Report: Improvement Seen on Thursday
The Indianapolis Colts hit the practice field once again on Thursday as they prepare for their upcoming battle this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium against the visiting Washington Commanders. The injury report brought great news, as it saw players upgrade their participation level as well as the return of a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Receiver Injuries Add to Challenge vs. Bills
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers really only has strong chemistry with two of his receivers: Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. Chances are, neither will be on the field for the Green Bay Packers’ game at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. Lazard on Thursday said he didn’t...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Baltimore Ravens
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) return home after two disheartening performances on the road at Pittsburgh and Carolina. Matched up against two middling teams that were well below .500, the Buccaneers had an opportunity to take care of business and build up their record. Instead, they enter a crucial Thursday night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (4-3) with a losing record through seven games - something no one predicted entering the year.
Comments / 0