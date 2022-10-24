Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
National Sandwich DayPeter DillsPasadena, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers Rival Knicks Pick Up Option on Former First-Rounder
Philadelphia 76ers rival, the New York Knicks, ensured one of their high-end first-round picks will stick around beyond the 2022-2023 NBA season. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Knicks picked up the fourth-year option for their forward, Obi Toppin. Therefore, Toppin is set to return to New York next season, barring any unexpected changes in the meantime.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former Mavs’ Dennis Smith Jr. Planned For NFL Tryout
As the Dallas Mavericks struggle to find an adequate third ballhandler, Dennis Smith Jr. — who would’ve immediately signed with the Mavs in the offseason if he’d been offered a contract — is thriving with the Charlotte Hornets so far this season. Through four games, Smith is averaging 13.5 points, 6.3 assists and 2.3 steals while shooting 52 percent from the field and 50 percent from deep.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Labored Through Back Pain For 37 Minutes In An October Loss For Some Reason
Four games into the Los Angeles Lakers' season, star big man Anthony Davis has already re-aggravated his first injury this year. View the original article to see embedded media. This appears to be the moment Davis hurt his back, landing weirdly (as usual) after missing out on a rebound. After...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Details On Sunday’s George Mikan Jersey Retirement Ceremony
Your Los Angeles Lakers will be retiring the No. 99 jersey worn by former Minnesota Lakers big man George Mikan this Sunday, October 30th, during a special pregame celebration ahead of the team's second contest against evolutionary center Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets, the team announced in a press release (h/t to Jovan Buha of The Athletic).
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Joel Embiid Feels Time is Already Working Against 76ers
Last year, the Philadelphia 76ers only had the star guard James Harden for 21 games after they struck a mid-season trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Throughout the final stint of the 2021-2022 regular season, both Harden and Joel Embiid made it clear that the Sixers didn’t have enough time to master their on-court chemistry before the playoffs.
Carmelo Anthony's Ex-Wife La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence On Why Things Never Worked Out With Former Knicks Star ''When We Lived Here In New York... That's When Things Got Complicated.''
La La Anthony gets real on her marriage with Carmelo Anthony during their time in New York.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Gambling Website Says Miami Heat Unlikely To Be Involved In Russell Westbrook Trade Talks
The Miami Heat were once among the targets for Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. According to one gambling website, the Heat are not among the potential suitors for Westbrook. The Heat were not on the list for BetOnline.ag. Here's the list:. Russell Westbrook Next Team IF Traded. Indiana Pacers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Betting Line: ‘Sky’s The Limit’ As Early Favorites vs. Bears In Week 8
After the first seven weeks of the season, the Dallas Cowboys now find themselves as the No. 4 ranked team in the NFC. Dallas has relied on its defense, run game and complementary style of football to a start that few - outside of the building, of course - expected.
Comments / 0