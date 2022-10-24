Philadelphia 76ers rival, the New York Knicks, ensured one of their high-end first-round picks will stick around beyond the 2022-2023 NBA season. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Knicks picked up the fourth-year option for their forward, Obi Toppin. Therefore, Toppin is set to return to New York next season, barring any unexpected changes in the meantime.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO