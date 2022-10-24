ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
76ers Rival Knicks Pick Up Option on Former First-Rounder

Philadelphia 76ers rival, the New York Knicks, ensured one of their high-end first-round picks will stick around beyond the 2022-2023 NBA season. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Knicks picked up the fourth-year option for their forward, Obi Toppin. Therefore, Toppin is set to return to New York next season, barring any unexpected changes in the meantime.
Former Mavs’ Dennis Smith Jr. Planned For NFL Tryout

As the Dallas Mavericks struggle to find an adequate third ballhandler, Dennis Smith Jr. — who would’ve immediately signed with the Mavs in the offseason if he’d been offered a contract — is thriving with the Charlotte Hornets so far this season. Through four games, Smith is averaging 13.5 points, 6.3 assists and 2.3 steals while shooting 52 percent from the field and 50 percent from deep.
Lakers News: Details On Sunday’s George Mikan Jersey Retirement Ceremony

Your Los Angeles Lakers will be retiring the No. 99 jersey worn by former Minnesota Lakers big man George Mikan this Sunday, October 30th, during a special pregame celebration ahead of the team's second contest against evolutionary center Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets, the team announced in a press release (h/t to Jovan Buha of The Athletic).
Joel Embiid Feels Time is Already Working Against 76ers

Last year, the Philadelphia 76ers only had the star guard James Harden for 21 games after they struck a mid-season trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Throughout the final stint of the 2021-2022 regular season, both Harden and Joel Embiid made it clear that the Sixers didn’t have enough time to master their on-court chemistry before the playoffs.
