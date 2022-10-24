Effective: 2022-10-27 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-27 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Foard; Hardeman The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Foard County in northern Texas Southwestern Hardeman County in northern Texas * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 743 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles east of Swearingen, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Foard and southwestern Hardeman Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN

FOARD COUNTY, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO