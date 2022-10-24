Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilbarger by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 22:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-27 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wilbarger A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN FOARD...NORTHWESTERN WILBARGER AND SOUTHEASTERN HARDEMAN COUNTIES At 1017 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles east of Chillicothe to 4 miles northwest of Lockett, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Vernon, Chillicothe, Lockett, Fargo and Rayland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Foard, Knox by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 20:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-27 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Foard; Knox The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Foard County in northern Texas Northern Knox County in northern Texas * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 827 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles southwest of Crowell to 15 miles southwest of Margaret to near Truscott, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Crowell, Margaret, Truscott and Copper Breaks State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Dickens, Kent, King, Stonewall by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-27 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dickens; Kent; King; Stonewall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KENT...SOUTHEASTERN DICKENS...SOUTHWESTERN KING AND NORTHWESTERN STONEWALL COUNTIES At 859 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Girard, or 12 miles north of Jayton, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Guthrie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hardeman, Wilbarger by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 20:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-27 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hardeman; Wilbarger THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON NORTHWESTERN WILBARGER AND EAST CENTRAL HARDEMAN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 900 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe levels, so the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and small hail will still be possible in southeastern Jackson County and far northern Wilbarger County.
Tornado Warning issued for Foard, Hardeman by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-27 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Foard; Hardeman The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Foard County in northern Texas Southwestern Hardeman County in northern Texas * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 743 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles east of Swearingen, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Foard and southwestern Hardeman Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dickens, Kent, King, Stonewall by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-27 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dickens; Kent; King; Stonewall The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Kent County in northwestern Texas Southeastern Dickens County in northwestern Texas Southwestern King County in northwestern Texas Northwestern Stonewall County in northwestern Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 847 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Girard, or 9 miles northwest of Jayton, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Guthrie and Girard. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
