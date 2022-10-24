ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Grand Opening of Tipperary Hill Community Center happening next week in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY — The new owners of the Tipperary Hill Community Center are holding a grand opening celebration on November 2nd, organizers announced. Previously a Boys & Girls Club location, it is located at 201 Hamilton Street on the Westside of Syracuse. Owners Travis and Nicole Doty say they have been working hard to make a safe space for our youth and other community members to enjoy.
City of Syracuse names coordinator of Lead Paint Program

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has named Keenan Lewis as the Lead Paint Program Coordinator for the City of Syracuse’s Division of Code Enforcement. In this role, Lewis will lead the efforts of the Lead Paint Program, acting as a Neighborhood and Business Development Representative to community groups with the goal of answering questions and explaining policies and procedures for lead paint enforcement.
Micron and NYS lay out plans for investments around Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Thursday morning, Governor Kathy Hochul provided details about investments in schools, colleges and community groups that officials say will come with the Micron Technology investments in Clay. The announcement came ahead of President Joe Biden's visit to Onondaga Community College, where he is expected to tout...
One person dead in house fire on northside of Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — One person was pronounced dead following a house fire on Douglas Street in Syracuse Thursday afternoon. In total 50 members from the Syracuse Fire Department were on the scene just after 3:30 p.m. When crews arrived, the front of the home was engulfed in flames and...
Upstate's Mobile Mammography van to stop at Southwest Community Center

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Upstate Mobile Mammography Program will be at the Southwest Community Center in the City of Syracuse on Tuesday, offering screenings to help women get up to date with their mammograms. The Upstate Mammogram van serves women age 40 years and older, with or without insurance....
15-year-old shot in the middle of the afternoon in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the middle of the afternoon on Grant Avenue. Police say the shooting happened at 314 Grant Avenue around 3:00 in the afternoon on Tuesday. The teenage victim is in the hospital. There is no update on his...
Law enforcement agencies participating in Halloween Stop-DWI campaign

NEW YORK — Between 2016 and 2020, there were 129 drunk driving-related fatalities between 6 p.m. on Halloween and 6 a.m. the following morning, according to the Cortland County Sheriff's Department. In preparation for Halloween, law enforcement agencies are joining a statewide initiative to crack down on drunk driving....
Syracuse child goes back to school after coming home with bruises over a month ago

Deborah Cruz gets her child's backpack ready for school. Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse mom sent her 4-year-old daughter back to school Wednesday for the first time since she came home with bruises and marks on her neck in late September. Syracuse Police are still investigating what happened-the Syracuse City School District is done with its inquiry.
Oswego Hospital to pay $98K after improperly billing Medicare, Medicaid

OSWEGO, N.Y. — Oswego Hospital has agreed to pay $98,694.36 to resolve allegations that it knowingly violated the False Claims Act by improperly billing Medicare and Medicaid for outpatient mental healthcare services that were carried out by an unsupervised Licensed Master Social Worker (LMSW), according to the Department of Justice.
SUNY drops application fees across 64 campuses for two weeks during fall

SYRACUSE N.Y. — State University of New York (SUNY) has dropped application fees across 64 colleges and universities for two weeks through Sunday, November 6 to allow prospective students to apply to up to five campuses, free of charge. The potential saving totals $250 per applicant, removing an early...
Onondaga Community College gets ready for the arrival of President Biden

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga Community College has canceled classes on Thursday, October 27 to accommodate President Joe Biden arriving on the campus to deliver remarks on the multi-billion-dollar Micron facility coming to Clay. The President of OCC, DR. Warren Hilton expressed the honor of hosting the President at the...
Syracuse Police to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department will be taking part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29. Members of the community will have the opportunity to dispose of unused or expired prescription medications safely during an event at Walgreens on 2329 James Street in Syracuse.
NOAA's Winter Outlook and variables that are uncertain

NOAA's 2022-23 Winter Outlook is in! This seasonal forecast includes a temperature and precipitation map. However, there are many aspects of a long-term forecast that are uncertain. First, let's go over the Winter Outlook issued by NOAA's Climate Prediction Center. This is for the 3-month period of December, January, and...
Big cool down Thursday before a beautiful fall weekend

You might've heard the wind howling overnight, that was a cold front pushing through central New York. High temperatures this afternoon will range 20-25 degrees cooler than Wednesday due to that frontal passage. Check out the hourly forecast for Syracuse today. And it's not just Syracuse, all of us across...
