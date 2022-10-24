Read full article on original website
DMV officials tour Syracuse Airport and remind travelers of deadline to switch to REAL IDs
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Officials with The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) visited three airports this week, including the Syracuse Hancock International Airport, to inform travelers of the upcoming deadline to get a REAL ID to fly within the U.S. Beginning on May 3, 2023, a REAL...
Grand Opening of Tipperary Hill Community Center happening next week in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY — The new owners of the Tipperary Hill Community Center are holding a grand opening celebration on November 2nd, organizers announced. Previously a Boys & Girls Club location, it is located at 201 Hamilton Street on the Westside of Syracuse. Owners Travis and Nicole Doty say they have been working hard to make a safe space for our youth and other community members to enjoy.
City of Syracuse names coordinator of Lead Paint Program
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has named Keenan Lewis as the Lead Paint Program Coordinator for the City of Syracuse’s Division of Code Enforcement. In this role, Lewis will lead the efforts of the Lead Paint Program, acting as a Neighborhood and Business Development Representative to community groups with the goal of answering questions and explaining policies and procedures for lead paint enforcement.
Upcoming e-recycling event in Syracuse may be the last due to new statewide regulations
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Due to new recycling regulations going into effect, the e-recycling event held at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse may be the last one ever, according to electronics recycling company Sunnking. Sunnking announced an upcoming free e-recycling event at the Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 29...
Micron and NYS lay out plans for investments around Central New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Thursday morning, Governor Kathy Hochul provided details about investments in schools, colleges and community groups that officials say will come with the Micron Technology investments in Clay. The announcement came ahead of President Joe Biden's visit to Onondaga Community College, where he is expected to tout...
One person dead in house fire on northside of Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — One person was pronounced dead following a house fire on Douglas Street in Syracuse Thursday afternoon. In total 50 members from the Syracuse Fire Department were on the scene just after 3:30 p.m. When crews arrived, the front of the home was engulfed in flames and...
Upstate's Mobile Mammography van to stop at Southwest Community Center
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Upstate Mobile Mammography Program will be at the Southwest Community Center in the City of Syracuse on Tuesday, offering screenings to help women get up to date with their mammograms. The Upstate Mammogram van serves women age 40 years and older, with or without insurance....
Attorney General sues Green National, says Skyline owner still not upholding agreement
SYRACUSE N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday sued Green National, owners of the troubled Skyline Apartments in Syracuse, for not complying with parts of an agreement made with her officer earlier in February 2022. Green National owns and manages over 800 apartments in buildings...
15-year-old shot in the middle of the afternoon in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the middle of the afternoon on Grant Avenue. Police say the shooting happened at 314 Grant Avenue around 3:00 in the afternoon on Tuesday. The teenage victim is in the hospital. There is no update on his...
Law enforcement agencies participating in Halloween Stop-DWI campaign
NEW YORK — Between 2016 and 2020, there were 129 drunk driving-related fatalities between 6 p.m. on Halloween and 6 a.m. the following morning, according to the Cortland County Sheriff's Department. In preparation for Halloween, law enforcement agencies are joining a statewide initiative to crack down on drunk driving....
Syracuse child goes back to school after coming home with bruises over a month ago
Deborah Cruz gets her child's backpack ready for school. Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse mom sent her 4-year-old daughter back to school Wednesday for the first time since she came home with bruises and marks on her neck in late September. Syracuse Police are still investigating what happened-the Syracuse City School District is done with its inquiry.
CNY leaders feel optimistic about future of Micron investment during Presidential visit
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Excitement was in the air in the Central New York region as President Joe Biden made a visit Thursday, touting the major $100 billion investment by Micron into the community. Local and state leaders celebrated as President Biden gave his remarks on the historic deal during...
Oswego Hospital to pay $98K after improperly billing Medicare, Medicaid
OSWEGO, N.Y. — Oswego Hospital has agreed to pay $98,694.36 to resolve allegations that it knowingly violated the False Claims Act by improperly billing Medicare and Medicaid for outpatient mental healthcare services that were carried out by an unsupervised Licensed Master Social Worker (LMSW), according to the Department of Justice.
SUNY drops application fees across 64 campuses for two weeks during fall
SYRACUSE N.Y. — State University of New York (SUNY) has dropped application fees across 64 colleges and universities for two weeks through Sunday, November 6 to allow prospective students to apply to up to five campuses, free of charge. The potential saving totals $250 per applicant, removing an early...
Onondaga Community College gets ready for the arrival of President Biden
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga Community College has canceled classes on Thursday, October 27 to accommodate President Joe Biden arriving on the campus to deliver remarks on the multi-billion-dollar Micron facility coming to Clay. The President of OCC, DR. Warren Hilton expressed the honor of hosting the President at the...
'Close before you doze': Tully fire crew shares tips after fire at firefighter's home
TULLY, N.Y. — The Tully Fire and EMS department shared safety tips after a firefighter’s home caught fire. Tully firefighters conducted a post-incident critique of a house fire at Firefighter David Dix’s home last week. Firefighters shared photos of Dix’s home, emphasizing the importance of closing bedroom...
Syracuse Police to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department will be taking part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29. Members of the community will have the opportunity to dispose of unused or expired prescription medications safely during an event at Walgreens on 2329 James Street in Syracuse.
Parolee accused of making death threats over toilet paper at Geneva business
Geneva, N.Y. — A parolee is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to shoot and kill workers at an Ontario County business because he was dissatisfied with a toilet paper purchase. Police responded Sunday to a business on Exchange Street in Geneva for a report of an irate, intoxicated...
NOAA's Winter Outlook and variables that are uncertain
NOAA's 2022-23 Winter Outlook is in! This seasonal forecast includes a temperature and precipitation map. However, there are many aspects of a long-term forecast that are uncertain. First, let's go over the Winter Outlook issued by NOAA's Climate Prediction Center. This is for the 3-month period of December, January, and...
Big cool down Thursday before a beautiful fall weekend
You might've heard the wind howling overnight, that was a cold front pushing through central New York. High temperatures this afternoon will range 20-25 degrees cooler than Wednesday due to that frontal passage. Check out the hourly forecast for Syracuse today. And it's not just Syracuse, all of us across...
