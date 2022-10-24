ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

Middletown soldier surprises son in emotional homecoming

By Rich Coppola
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RDjrQ_0il8rt0N00

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Bielefield Elementary School third grader Anakin Grenier has been letting his hair grow while his father was deployed in Poland.

A year into Dan Grenier’s deployment, he got to see it firsthand when he surprised his son at an emotional homecoming.

“When my wife got me from the airport, it was emotional, but this was, you know, for all of us this is what we’ve been looking forward to for a year, getting back together,” Grenier said.

The school was in on the surprise. At an assembly, teachers changed into costumes and students voted for an upcoming race. After each contestant came out to model their costume, students were asked to be quiet for a special guest.

When Grenier came out, Anakin wasn’t sure at first that it was his father. But after seeing Grenier’s welcoming arms, he knew.

“I had no idea this was happening,” Anakin said. “Mom and Dad didn’t tell me.”

Grenier’s wife asked what he wanted to do when he returned. If it wasn’t a Monday, he said, he wanted to go to New Haven to eat at Sally’s Apizza or Modern Apizza. Europe, he said, can’t match Connecticut pies.

And, perhaps now, Anakin can get a trim.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Wallingford students create ‘haunted hallways’ exhibit

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — High school can be scary. At Lyman Hall High School in Wallingford, maybe even more so. For the last 19 years, the school has created a “haunted hallways” exhibit. It has grown from a handful of students, to than 100 who come together to create the hallway. Preschool and young elementary […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
FOX 61

Lockdown lifted at Manchester High School

MANCHESTER, Conn — Manchester High School students and staff underwent a lockdown for a few hours Thursday. Officials were investigating an "anonymous email threat", according to school Superintendent Matt Geary. The students and staff were secure in their classrooms and police were on the school grounds, Geary said in...
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Stew the service pig pays visit to Bristol PD

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Following a devastating loss, the Bristol Police Department is still recovering. Only two weeks ago, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were killed in an ambush attack. Not only has the community been mourning, but their fellow officers have been recuperating as well. But as the police force recovers, the […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

University of New Haven mourns loss of 2 students in crash

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tragedy has struck the University of New Haven’s campus after two students were killed in a Massachusetts crash on Tuesday. Four other students were also injured during the two-car crash. According to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Spokesperson Andrew McKeever, the accident occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Route 7 near […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Fallen Bristol officer remembered by close friend

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A close friend of one of two fallen Bristol police officers is recalling fond memories. Jon Faass said he new Lt Dustin DeMonte well. Faass spoke with Channel 3 about who DeMonte was and how he has been mourning his loss. About 30 years ago, he...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven schools face teacher bonus controversy

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - After approving a plan to offer signing bonuses to attract new teachers, New Haven’s Board of Education has taken it back. New Haven is short dozens of teachers. The district was planning on offering signing bonuses of up to $5,000 dollars for hard to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

More than 600 Connecticut students run ‘final mile’ on Medal Day

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of Connecticut kids ran their “final mile” Tuesday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. The Hartford Marathon Foundation (HMF) hosted 650 students from 14 schools for HMF FitKids in School Medal Day — the culmination of a six-week training program provided free to schools through HMF’s Susie Beris MD […]
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

George Edwards Memorial Gathering Set For Saturday

New Haveners will have a chance to share their memories of the late Black Panther and social justice advocate George Edwards at an event set for Saturday, Oct. 29. Edwards, possibly the most spied-on and messed-with activist in town and an omnipresence at public events, died Sept. 16 at the age of 85. (Read a full story about his life here.)
WTNH

West Haven school expanding its own food pantry

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The pandemic helped reveal how many families struggle to put food on the table. A West Haven middle school is now stepping up and expanding its own food pantry. There is more to check out in the Bailey Middle School Library than just books. A back storage room is now […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

East Hampton votes to spend $85K to add 3 armed guards at schools

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hampton will hire three more armed security guards for its schools following a vote Tuesday evening at a town meeting. About 100 people voted in favor of appropriating $85,000 from the 2023 fiscal year budget to hire the three employees. The funds will be used to hire, train, equip […]
EAST HAMPTON, CT
WTNH

Peer-to-peer police group aiding Bristol officers

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Officers from across Connecticut have been offering their support and help to Bristol police after the department lost two of its own earlier this month. “We need to be there for one another and it’s important the officers know they’re not alone,” said Sgt. Jeffrey Ward of the Southington Police Department.  […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Guilford High School hosts prom for students with special needs

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Students from five towns came together Wednesday at Guilford High School for a prom for students with special needs, restarting a tradition that had been on hiatus for the last two years. “Before COVID, we would do this, and that’s why I wanted to get it up and running,” said Nolan […]
GUILFORD, CT
WTNH

Fire erupts in Waterbury home on Manhan Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A large fire engulfed a building on Manhan Street in Waterbury on Tuesday night. The flames erupted around 10:30 p.m. The building, a multi-story home, has been completely lost to the blaze. Waterbury emergency crews responded to the scene. Officials have not released any information on who was involved in the […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Man dies in Waterbury scooter crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man riding a scooter died after he was hit by a van in Waterbury on Thursday morning, police said. Waterbury police responded to the area of 1015 Meriden Rd. around 6:22 a.m. and found a van that had collided with a scooter. The scooter operator, a 31-year-old man, was transported […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Ring lost in storm drain returned to owner

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A Farmington woman dropped her wedding band down a storm drain got the surprise of a lifetime. The couple was in Hartford on Sunday and the woman decided to take her wedding ring off to sanitize her hands. But that’s when her happiness went down the drain.
FARMINGTON, CT
WTNH

WTNH

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy