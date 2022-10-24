Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEPR
What parents can do to keep their kids healthy as RSV cases spike
SEATTLE, Wash. — Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases among children are filling up hospitals in western Washington and across the country. It's so bad that it's being considered a triple threat, along with COVID-19 and the flu. RSV is catching many parents off guard. RSV is a common-cold virus...
KEPR
People urged to get flu, COVID shots ahead of winter season in Washington
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is asking residents to prepare for the winter season by getting their flu and updated COVID-19 booster shots. During a media briefing Thursday, health officials gave an update on Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), COVID-19, and the flu. Dr....
KEPR
Amazon, Seahawks team up with Operation Warm to provide students with coats, shoes
WHITE CENTER, Wash. — With the weather changing, hundreds of kids now have a way to stay warm. Amazon and the Seattle Seahawks partnered with Operation Warm to gift 440 students brand-new coats and shoes Tuesday morning in Beverly Park. Operation Warm, a national nonprofit, has served more than...
KEPR
WSDOT gives tips for winter driving as Snoqualmie receives first snowfall
Tri-Cities Wash. — Winter weather is already on the horizon for drivers in Washington, with the season approaching, now is the perfect time to prepare yourself and your vehicle for potentially treacherous conditions. Summer Derrey, Communications for WSDOT says. "It's that time of year, we just got four inches...
KEPR
What changes when Washington's COVID-19 emergency ends next week?
SEATTLE, Wash. — The COVID-19 state of emergency is about to end in the state of Washington. Next Tuesday will mark the official end of the COVID-19 emergency declaration from February 2020. Gov. Jay Inslee announced in September that the state of emergency would end on Oct. 31. Most...
KEPR
Washington state one of 10 safest states in US, per WalletHub report
How safe do you feel as a Washington state resident?. WalletHub, a personal-finance website, ranked the evergreen state as the ninth-safest in the country in a new report. States were scored on personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and more, taking into account fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel, law-enforcement employees per capita, assaults per capita, bullying rates and more. WalletHub also measured the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
KEPR
Jamie Walsh, wife of Washington state representative, dies in car crash
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Jamie Walsh, the wife of Washington state Rep. Jim Walsh, died in a head-on crash on the Olympic Peninsula on Monday. Jamie Walsh’s car crossed the center line along Highway 101, south of Cosmopolis, and collided with a fully-loaded logging truck, according to Washington State Patrol. She was 58 years old.
KEPR
Former Mount Vernon bank teller sentenced for stealing $130K from elderly customer
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A man who worked as a bank teller in Mount Vernon is headed to federal prison after being convicted of stealing from an elderly customer over the course of several years. Lee Michael Griffin, 31, will spend one year and a day in prison, according...
KEPR
NTSB releases preliminary report of Tri-Cities Airport crash
The National Transportation Safety Board released new details on that private plane crash at the Tri-Cities Airport late September. According to the NTSB's preliminary report detailing the facts of the crash, the pilot of the Cessna 525 told air traffic control the flight to Pasco was uneventful, and requested to land. He stated that he was making the landing approach and extended the gear handle. Investigators say the pilot did not recall if the landing gear was down and locked, adding the pilot reported no caution warnings during landing procedures. The report goes on to say, that the pilot noticed the airplane "floated longer than expected" and upon touchdown realized the landing gear was not extended.
KEPR
Ron DeSantis 'unanimously' endorsed by dozens of former Crist colleagues, staffers
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (TND) — Dozens of former staffers and colleagues of Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist penned a letter Tuesday “unanimously” endorsing his opponent, incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis. In total, 36 of Crist’s former staffers and colleagues signed the letter, including his former Chief of Staff George...
Comments / 0