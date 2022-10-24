ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KEPR

What parents can do to keep their kids healthy as RSV cases spike

SEATTLE, Wash. — Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases among children are filling up hospitals in western Washington and across the country. It's so bad that it's being considered a triple threat, along with COVID-19 and the flu. RSV is catching many parents off guard. RSV is a common-cold virus...
WASHINGTON STATE
KEPR

WSDOT gives tips for winter driving as Snoqualmie receives first snowfall

Tri-Cities Wash. — Winter weather is already on the horizon for drivers in Washington, with the season approaching, now is the perfect time to prepare yourself and your vehicle for potentially treacherous conditions. Summer Derrey, Communications for WSDOT says. "It's that time of year, we just got four inches...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
KEPR

Washington state one of 10 safest states in US, per WalletHub report

How safe do you feel as a Washington state resident?. WalletHub, a personal-finance website, ranked the evergreen state as the ninth-safest in the country in a new report. States were scored on personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and more, taking into account fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel, law-enforcement employees per capita, assaults per capita, bullying rates and more. WalletHub also measured the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEPR

Jamie Walsh, wife of Washington state representative, dies in car crash

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Jamie Walsh, the wife of Washington state Rep. Jim Walsh, died in a head-on crash on the Olympic Peninsula on Monday. Jamie Walsh’s car crossed the center line along Highway 101, south of Cosmopolis, and collided with a fully-loaded logging truck, according to Washington State Patrol. She was 58 years old.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEPR

NTSB releases preliminary report of Tri-Cities Airport crash

The National Transportation Safety Board released new details on that private plane crash at the Tri-Cities Airport late September. According to the NTSB's preliminary report detailing the facts of the crash, the pilot of the Cessna 525 told air traffic control the flight to Pasco was uneventful, and requested to land. He stated that he was making the landing approach and extended the gear handle. Investigators say the pilot did not recall if the landing gear was down and locked, adding the pilot reported no caution warnings during landing procedures. The report goes on to say, that the pilot noticed the airplane "floated longer than expected" and upon touchdown realized the landing gear was not extended.
PASCO, WA

