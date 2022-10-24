Read full article on original website
Man arrested for firing gun into the air
CLINTON, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is facing several charges after police say he fired his gun into the air multiple times. It happened during the early morning hours on Thursday near East Julia and North Charles Streets in Clinton. There were multiple reports from people hearing gunshots and...
Man shot outside Third Base Sports Bar, sheriff says
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man is hospitalized after a reported shooting outside a Springfield sports bar. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office was called around 2:45 a.m. Thursday to the Third Base Sports Bar, 2900 Lowell Avenue, for possible shots fired outside the bar. The suspects reportedly fled before...
Man shot multiple times in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man was shot multiple times Tuesday night in Decatur. Police say it happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Terrace Drive. We're told the 22-year-old victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He is now listed as being in...
Armed robbery in Little Flower Church parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police are searching for the people responsible for an armed robbery in the Little Flower Church parking lot. It happened around 2:30 a.m. on October 2 at 800 Adlai Stevenson Dr. Police say the victim was sitting inside their vehicle when two men walked...
Employee arrested for throwing drink at drive-thru customer, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — New details were released Wednesday about a Springfield Wendy's employee who was arrested this week. Tyeisha Pack, 19, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery. She's accused of getting into a verbal altercation with a customer in a drive-thru. The argument escalated into an incident...
Man killed in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on 2nd and Madison streets in Springfield. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the crash happened on Tuesday morning. We're told the victim is a 77-year-old man from Macomb. The victim was taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital,...
Man accused of trespassing, discharging fire extinguishers at U of I
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A man is facing charges after police say he trespassed on the University of Illinois property and discharged fire extinguishers outside a U of I building. Police say it happened Monday morning after a U of I employee reported someone had discharged four fire extinguishers...
Man found not guilty of murder outside Wet Bar
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man has been found not guilty on four counts in connection with a deadly shooting outside a Springfield bar. Jonathan Austin, 28, was charged in 2020 with four counts of first-degree murder, armed habitual criminal, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and possession of a weapon by a gang member.
Wendy's worker arrested for throwing drink on customer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An employee at the North Dirksen Wendy's in Springfield was arrested on Tuesday after a verbal altercation between the worker and a customer escalated, according to the Springfield Police Department. The incident happened around 6:40 p.m. Police confirmed that an employee threw a drink on...
Crews respond to Champaign house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Champaign on Tuesday. The Champaign Fire Department responded to a reported house fire around 8 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Third Street. We're told when crews arrived they saw a moderate amount of smoke and fire...
Springfield residents asked to smash pumpkins again
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Springfield is asking residents to smash jack-o-lanterns again this year. The inaugural Pumpkin Smash is being held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. Residents of all ages are invited to come to Washington Street in downtown Springfield, between...
Greyhound joins SMTD transfer center
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon Mass Transit District welcomed Greyhound to the SMTD Transfer Center on Thursday. The Welcoming ceremony was held across the center at Catholic Charities. "It's a great culmination of a lot of activities where we will have a centralized hub for transportation with guarded...
Filming begins at Springfield restaurant for popular show
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — D'Arcy's Pint is getting their time to shine. Filming began on Thursday for the popular restaurant to be featured on America's Best Restaurants TV show. Officials say the additional attention from the show is doing great things for the restaurant. "The community's been a great...
Tightening security at Illinois polling locations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — States all across the nation have been tightening security and taking precautions for the November 8 elections. Security is being boosted at some election polling sites in order to keep election workers and staff as safe as possible. Matt Detrich with the Illinois State Board...
Elementary students receiving new shoes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Elementary school students from Springfield will go shoe shopping on Friday. Around 120 students from Matheny-Withrow and Jane Addams Elementary School will have a shop for new shoes. The students will go shopping at Shoe Carnival. This is made possible due to the Share the...
Free yard waste drop off begins Oct. 31
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield's fall six-week yard waste drop-off program begins October 31 and goes to December 10. Residents within the corporate limits of Springfield can drop off their yard waste at Evans Recycling, 2100 J. David Jones Parkway from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
How Champaign-Urbana schools scored on Illinois Report Card
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The new Illinois Report Card is out and we're learning more about how Champaign schools fared. Both Unit 4 and USD116 scored lower on the Illinois Assessment of Readiness (IAR) compared to the state average in both English and math. Urbana was way below the state average and Champaign was around 5% lower than the state average. Along with the low assessment scores, both districts also saw lower scores in proficiency for science, math, and English among their students compared to those at the state level.
Public given chance to hear about Moving Pillsbury Forward
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Monday, the public was given a chance to hear about the progress and goals of the Moving Pillsbury Forward project. Officials presented their plans for the area as well as gave a brief history of the factory. The meeting was held at Maldaner's Restaurant...
National Drug Take Back Day this Saturday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 29. Several organizations across numerous communities will have drop boxes placed so that individuals can anonymously and safely drop off unused or expired RX medications. Some organizations, such as OSF Healthcare, offer this service all year long.
Post office dedicated to fallen soldier
MOROA, Ill. (WICS) — A central Illinois post office has officially changed its name to honor a fallen member of the Illinois National Guard. On October 25, Spc. Jeremy Ridlen’s sacrifice was memorialized as the Maroa, Illinois, post office was renamed the Spc. Jeremy Ridlen Post Office. Spc....
