Business Monthly
Hogan administration announces $15M tax credit
The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has announced the second application round of the Catalytic Revitalization Tax Credit program, which is designed to rehabilitate properties formerly owned by the government for economic and community development purposes. Eligible applicants can apply for the up to $15 million tax credit.
WDEL 1150AM
Biopharmaceutical company to expand in Glasgow
Uvax Bio LLC, which was founded in Delaware in 2018, has announced plans for an expansion, and significant increase in its workforce. The Delaware Prosperity Partnership said Uvax plans an $8-million investment in wet lab and office space at Springside Plaza in Glasgow. The biopharmaceutical company expects to add more...
delawarepublic.org
Wegmans opens in Delaware
Delaware’s first Wegmans grocery store opened Wednesday. Before this week, Wegmans loyalists had to cross the state line to shop at the one on Route 202 in PA. Now they can buy baked goods, fresh fish, gourmet desserts, sushi made in-house, and more from Wegmans tax-free. One shopper Piepra...
delawarepublic.org
Science and tech companies planting roots in Delaware, receive grants from Strategic Fund for R&D
Two science based companies are laying down deeper roots in New Castle County with multi-million dollar investments in research and development expansions. Vaccine design and development company UVAX has called Newark home since forming in 2018. Now, it’s investing $8 million to relocate to and renovate a new lab - a move that will allow the company to add 63 people to its 5 member staff.
Finally! Wegmans opens Delaware store Wednesday
Sallie Groff Reissman arrived at Barley Mill Wegmans at 8:45 a.m., hoping to be one of the first let in. She was amazed to see the line of excited customers waiting in the misty weather already moving into the store. “I thought it was at 9, but they started letting...
beckerspayer.com
Delaware reverses course on Highmark Medicare Advantage plan for state retirees
Delaware will not implement Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware's Medicare Advantage plan for 2023, after a judge sided with state retirees opposed to the plan, the Delaware News Journal reported. The state's Employee Benefits Committee awarded Highmark the three-year contract to administer benefits for state employees in February. It...
48-acre Girl Scouts camp now for sale on Eastern Shore
A 48-acre former Girl Scouts camp is now up for sale for about $800,000 on the Eastern Shore, as one local Girl Scouts chapter struggles to stay financially viable.
ValueWalk
Property Tax Rebate Checks from New Jersey: Who Will Get Them, How Much and When
New Jersey homeowners and renters could soon have some money coming their way. Residents who meet the requirements could get up to $1,500 in the form of property tax rebate checks from New Jersey. Homeowners and renters will have to apply to get the rebate. What Is The ANCHOR Property...
Benefits Committee extends retiree health plans for 1 year
Acting under emergency powers, the State Employment Benefit Committee voted Monday to continue state retiree health plans as they are through 2023. Rates will remain the same as they were for this year. That move did not stop retirees and their ringleaders from laying into the committee in a public comment session after the vote. Thomas Pledgie told the committee ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Artesian water reimbursed $10 million from Sand and Gravel landfill, customers will receive bill credits
Artesian customers will receive about a $27 credit on their next bill thanks to a $10 million reimbursement agreement with the Delaware Sand & Gravel Trust. 85,000 Artesian Water customers will be reimbursed over the next four years for projects connected to a Superfund site during the last decade. Since...
delawarepublic.org
Blunt Rochester hosts roundtable on nurse shortage
A roundtable held by Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester Thursday focused on Delaware’s nurse shortage. Healthcare professionals and lawmakers discussed responses to the problem, particularly in fast-growing and fast-aging Sussex County. Nurses describe a workforce stretched thin, facing increasingly difficult patients and often pushed to leave the field or self-medicate...
Multiple hunting seasons to open in November
Next month’s general firearm deer season, commonly known as the “November shotgun season,” will be open from Nov. 11 through Nov. 20. That’s just one of many hunting seasons set to open next month, along with the special deer hunt open only to youth and non-ambulatory hunters on Saturday, Nov. 4 and Sunday, Nov. 6. Duck, Canada goose, and other ... Read More
WDEL 1150AM
Fatality numbers on Delaware roads "headed in the wrong direction"
As of October 24, 2022, 125 people have lost their lives on Delaware roadways. The number is 12% higher than the same time last year. In 2021, the final fatality count was 139, the highest number in fifteen years. Delaware Department of Transportation Secretary Nicole Majeski says the carnage is...
WBOC
Delaware to Hold High-capacity Magazine Buyback Events
DOVER, Del. - Gov. John Carney in June signed into law the Delaware Large Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022, which makes the possession of high-capacity magazines illegal in the state. In addition, the law authorizes the Department of Safety and Homeland Security to conduct a limited buyback program of high-capacity magazines, which gunmen have used in many recent massacres across the U.S.
delawarepublic.org
General Assembly cancels plan to discuss Medicare Advantage oversight in special session
Delaware’s General Assembly will not convene for a special session Wednesday to discuss the controversial plan to transfer retired state employees from Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan administered by Highmark Delaware. Lawmakers were scheduled to reconvene to consider a bill that would have provided additional oversight of the...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware Naloxone program learns lessons from supply chain problems
The opioid overdose reversing drug Naloxone is a core part of Delaware’s response to the overdose crisis, and state health officials are now trying to adapt to vulnerabilities in the drug's supply chain exposed during the pandemic. As other agencies nationwide began ordering larger doses of naloxone over the...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware's official state dinosaur is signed into law
Delaware has a new state dinosaur, and it might be even scarier than a T-Rex. The state picked which prehistoric reptile got to hold the title of Official State Dinosaur by enlisting the help of middle schoolers. House Bill 390, which designates the Dryptosauridae as the state dinosaur, was drafted...
This Bucks County Town is Taking Steps to Keep Township Vehicles, Equipment Safe
Supervisors from a Bucks County township are working to ensure that township vehicles and equipment are stored safely for an upcoming project. In advance of the municipal building renovation project, Falls Township vehicles and equipment will be stored on a township-owned parcel on Lincoln Circle in an attempt to thwart theft or damage of the items and property.
Who’s running? Nov. 8 Delaware general election
Jump to: Statewide candidates State Senate candidates State House candidates County candidates The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. The 151st General Assembly comes to an end the same day, meaning all 21 state Senate seats and 41 state House seats are up for grabs. The deadline to file for election has passed. Three of the state’s executive ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
National DEA Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday
Saturday is the 23rd National DEA Prescription Drug Take Back Day. There will be 22 locations statewide participating with two offering Overdose Response Training and Narcan distribution to the public. Those two locations are the Milford and Middletown police departments. The event – from 10 am until 2 pm –...
