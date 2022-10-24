A couple traveling home to California through Oregon in their motor coach has gone missing, authorities say. Charles and Kathleen Waller, who are 81 and 79 years old, were last heard from on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their 2017 Four Winds motor coach, according to a Douglas County Sheriff news release.

BOULDER CREEK, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO