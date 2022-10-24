ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

San Luis Obispo Tribune

California correctional officer union paid $2.3 million for property where its president lives

The union representing California state correctional officers spent $2.3 million early this year to buy a 5-acre Elk Grove property with a four-bedroom house, a swimming pool and two large warehouses, according to Sacramento County records, an online listing and union representatives. The California Correctional Peace Officers Association bought the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Couple in motor coach vanishes in Oregon while heading home to California, cops say

A couple traveling home to California through Oregon in their motor coach has gone missing, authorities say. Charles and Kathleen Waller, who are 81 and 79 years old, were last heard from on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their 2017 Four Winds motor coach, according to a Douglas County Sheriff news release.
BOULDER CREEK, CA

