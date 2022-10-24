Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Guilty plea in $1.2 million EDD fraud that filed hundreds of California claims from same address
One man charged in an unemployment insurance fraud case that prosecutors say collected $1.2 million from California’s troubled Employment Development Department pleaded guilty Tuesday in Sacramento federal court, while a second may plead guilty next week in the case. The fraud ring operated out of an apartment in Maryland...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California correctional officer union paid $2.3 million for property where its president lives
The union representing California state correctional officers spent $2.3 million early this year to buy a 5-acre Elk Grove property with a four-bedroom house, a swimming pool and two large warehouses, according to Sacramento County records, an online listing and union representatives. The California Correctional Peace Officers Association bought the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Man shoots and kills co-worker who rejected his repeated advances, Minnesota cops say
A woman was found dead in a puddle of blood outside her workplace after Minnesota authorities say she was shot by a co-worker. The co-worker, 36-year-old Michael Carpenter, faces a murder charge in the death of Nicole Hammond, 28, according to the St. Cloud Police Department. An autopsy revealed that she was shot once in the neck.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Couple in motor coach vanishes in Oregon while heading home to California, cops say
A couple traveling home to California through Oregon in their motor coach has gone missing, authorities say. Charles and Kathleen Waller, who are 81 and 79 years old, were last heard from on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their 2017 Four Winds motor coach, according to a Douglas County Sheriff news release.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Fact check: Did California Assembly candidate try to raise taxes while failing to pay her own?
Housing interest group money is pouring into the District 10 Assembly race, filling airwaves and mailboxes in Elk Grove and south Sacramento to influence the Democrat-on-Democrat contest between two local city council members, Eric Guerra and Stephanie Nguyen. The wave of advertising includes a PAC-financed television ad attacking Nguyen that...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How will California be affected if Republicans gain control of Congress?
California’s political clout could be on the brink of a seismic shift. If, as expected, Republicans win control of the House on Nov. 8, some of the state’s most powerful political figures — think Democrats — would see their influence greatly diminished. Most notably, of course,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Paso Robles the week of Oct. 16?
A house in Adelaide that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Paso Robles in the past week. In total, 11 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $725,682. The average price per square foot was $425.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.4-magnitude earthquake rattles off Northern California coastline, geologists say
A 3.4-magnitude earthquake rattled off the Northern California coastline, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 18-mile-deep quake hit near Petrolia in Humboldt County at 10:54 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, according to the USGS. So far, 26 people from as far away as Kneeland and Eureka reported feeling the tremor...
