Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burros volleyball falls in quarterfinal to top seed
The Burroughs volleyball program was playing in its first quarterfinal since 1998 and faced the task of trying to upset the No. 1 seed Simi Valley High in the 2022 CIF Sothern Section, Division 6 playoffs on Wednesday night. After a valiant effort from the Burros, they fell to Simi Valley in three sets 25-18, 25-12, and 25-18.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burros prepare for Sun Devils in season finale
The Burroughs football season comes to an end on Thursday night when the Burros close out Mojave River League play visiting Apple Valley. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. The Burros face Apple Valley with the chance to play spoiler and close out their season with a win over a team that clinched the playoffs, and possibly change the seedings by giving the Sun Devils their second loss in league and third in the season. Head Coach Tom Foisy gave his thoughts on his opponent this Thursday night.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Freshmen Sophomore Burros prepare for season finale
The Burroughs freshmen-sophomore football team goes into its final game of the season on the road against Apple Valley freshmen team at Apple Valley High. The game will be played a day early on Wednesday with kickoff at 4 p.m. The Burros are coming off a loss to Hesperia Junior Varsity squad in their home finale and will try to bounce back to end the season on a win. Coach Brandon Ihle spoke on the squad his team is facing.
David Peevy commits to USC Trojans; Lincoln Riley lands huge defensive recruit
Lincoln Riley continues to win key recruiting battles in California. David Peevy, a four-star linebacker from Lincoln High School in San Diego, committed to the USC Trojans on Thursday. Peevy picked USC over Oregon and Washington. Peevy's commitment moves USC's 2023 recruiting class from No. 14 to ...
scvnews.com
Valencia High Marching Band, Color Guard Sweeps West Ranch Classics
After an amazing performance at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association competition, which was held Saturday, Oct. 22, at the West Ranch Wildcat Classic, the Valencia High School “Pride of the Vikings” Marching Band and Guard took the field at Paul Priesz Stadium performing, “The Raven.”
Five-star Kentucky commit's school closing for the year
Five-star Kentucky commit Robert Dillingham will have to find another place to play his senior season of basketball. Donda Academy, located in Simi Valley, California and founded by rapper Kanye West, will close for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year following West's recent anti-semitic remarks. Adidas, Balenciaga, CAA, Foot...
UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 9
Taking a look around the internet to see where the experts are picking the Bruins to play come bowl season.
signalscv.com
Ron Perry | Caving in to a Small Minority
Once again we are caving in to a very small minority of people who don’t have enough brains to understand why the Saugus High School football team wants to honor the police. Carrying a Thin Blue Line flag onto the field is not political. It is not saying that only cops’ lives matter! It is a way of saying “thank you” to a bunch of people who saved lives on the school campus! Just be glad that you have young people who want to say thank you! And that they care enough to do it every single game!
bdmag.com
Ironridge by Landsea Homes Sells Out
– Sellout of 481 single-family homes and townhomes underscores continued demand in the market. – Landsea Homes prepares to bring more housing to Orange County this year. Lake Forest, Calif. – Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced that its scenic IronRidge master-planned community in Lake Forest, California, has completely sold out. The first homes at IronRidge opened for sale in November 2017.
Altadena resident crowned Tournament of Roses queen
Bella Ballard of Altadena was crowned Tuesday evening as the 2023 Rose Queen at Tournament House in Pasadena. Ballard is a senior at The Ogburn School, a distance learning school. She is a volunteer with Ronald McDonald House Charities, a volunteer soccer coach with Chelsea Football Club, a soccer player with the Santa Clarita Blue Heat Football Club and West Coast Football Club, a street soccer player with the Venice Beach Football Club and a plays tennis at the Arroyo Seco and Flint Canyon tennis clubs.
carvemag.com
Hammer-time At The Wedge
A South Pacific storm over-performed to deliver solid, late-season SW/SSW swell this October. The local summer has been treating Newport Beach well with a good season of hurricane swells. Surfing The Wedge is not for the faint of heart. Huge wipeout and barrels went down this session. The same south...
signalscv.com
City truck and pickup truck collide in Valencia
A two-vehicle collision involving a city of Santa Clarita box truck and a pickup truck occurred on Tuesday morning in Valencia, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. The collision occurred on the intersection of Avenue Scott and West Avenue Stanford. According to Giovanni Sanchez, firefighters were dispatched at...
onscene.tv
Crews Battle Wind-Driven Mulch Fire | Moorpark
10.24.2022 | 4:22 AM | MOORPARK – Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a brush fire at 10951 block of W Los Angeles Ave. When crews arrived on scene, the found two large mulch piles on fire. The fire was being driven by ember casts due to...
One Good BBQ Joint in Arcadia
Long before the internet my father, Elmer Dills, would go into a restaurant and steal a copy of the menu for the restaurant he was reviewing. Why? Simply so he could remember all the dishes that were offered and their prices so he could ensure that his article was correct.
Kirk Hawkins’ full circle journey from Agoura Hills to KTLA
KTLA 5’s Kirk Hawkins’ L.A. story begins in Agoura Hills. Growing up, he appreciated his hometown’s proximity to the city and to the area’s most gorgeous beaches. “It was the best place to grow up,” he gushed. “It’s like everything you’d expect an All-American childhood to be like.” Kirk credits his Southern California upbringing for […]
These are the safest neighborhoods in Los Angeles, according to Niche
Despite what you may have seen or heard on TV, Los Angeles, for the most part, is a safe city to call home. But like any major metropolitan area, it all comes down to location, location, location. Some neighborhoods, towns or boroughs are inherently safer than others, but other areas might actually surprise you with […]
theregistrysocal.com
Limoneira Company Sells 17-Acre Residential Development Site in Santa Paula, Calif. for $8MM
SANTA PAULA, Calif. – Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, today announced it has closed the sale of its previously announced 17-acre property in Santa Paula, California to Limoneira Lewis Community Builders, LLC (“LLCB”) for $8 million in cash proceeds. LLCB is the Company’s 50%/50% real estate development joint venture with The Lewis Group of Companies (“Lewis”) to develop the Company’s East Area I real estate development project, referred to as Harvest at Limoneira. The 17-acre property is expected to be used by a new joint venture between LLCB and the Company to develop an additional 200 or more residential units within Harvest at Limoneira.
signalscv.com
Saugus singer to share intimate evening of music at The Main
She released her fourth full-length album on Friday, has performed on Broadway and at the Radio City Music Hall in New York, and also at the Grand Ole Opry American country music stage in Nashville, Tennessee, but the 30-year-old Saugus resident has never performed in the Santa Clarita Valley — until now.
FireRescue1
Calif. FD gets nearly $17M in funds to build facility for expanded hand crew
IRVINE, Calif. — The Orange County Fire Authority received nearly $17 million in state funding to build a new facility near fire-prone Trabuco Canyon to house its recently expanded hand crew, officials announced Wednesday. Firefighters on hand crews use chainsaws, picks, shovels and torches to clear brush and construct...
spectrumnews1.com
Cappy's Cafe in Newport Beach gets high-tech makeover
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — In the nook between the office full of monitors and the bustling kitchen of Cappy’s Cafe, Tim Campbell crouched enough for the face-recognition reader to capture his features. “I’m 6’4”, so it’s not easy,” the restaurant owner said. “It’s how we do payroll.”...
