Once again we are caving in to a very small minority of people who don’t have enough brains to understand why the Saugus High School football team wants to honor the police. Carrying a Thin Blue Line flag onto the field is not political. It is not saying that only cops’ lives matter! It is a way of saying “thank you” to a bunch of people who saved lives on the school campus! Just be glad that you have young people who want to say thank you! And that they care enough to do it every single game!

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO