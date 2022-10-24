Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cape Gazette
What was once old is new at Old Wood Delaware
“Tastes like paint ... and wood.” - Walter Matthau said to Joan Plowright in his role as George Wilson in the 1993 film version of “Dennis the Menace.”. Dennis had just ruined George and Martha’s outdoor lunch by adding a wood chip paintball, shot out of a vacuum cleaner, to their grilled chicken. Plowright, playing the role of Martha, quickly remedied the situation by making a few sandwiches to replace the wood-flavored painted chicken.
WBOC
Firefly Music Festival Not Happening in 2023
DOVER, Del. — Organizers of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover announced Thursday that the event will not be held in 2023. Accompanying a video posted on the festival's website is a message that says, “We’ll be cherishing these moments until we reunite. After 10 magical years of Firefly in the Woodlands, we’ve decided to take a year off to recharge our lights. We will see you in 2024!”
'The Lights Festival' fills Chester County sky with messages of hope, dreams
It's a traveling festival where participants light up paper lanterns, and when the time is right, they all let them float up into the night sky.
48-acre Girl Scouts camp now for sale on Eastern Shore
A 48-acre former Girl Scouts camp is now up for sale for about $800,000 on the Eastern Shore, as one local Girl Scouts chapter struggles to stay financially viable.
These 3 New Jersey Towns That Are Magical at Christmastime, Chosen By You
New Jereyans chose these three towns as the most magical towns at Christmas in New Jersey. I have to tend to agree, Christmas in New Jersey is beautiful and many towns decorate, hang lights, have Christmas festivals, and so much more. But, there are those special towns that go that little extra mile.
Original Announcer for West Chester’s QVC Brings New Approach to Storytelling
R.T. Bowersox.Image via Justin Udo, KYW Newsradio. R.T. Bowersox, one of the original on-air personalities for West Chester-based QVC, is bringing a new approach to storytelling to Philadelphia, writes Justin Udo for KYW Newsradio.
WBOC
Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay Selling Salisbury Campgrounds
SALISBURY, Md.- The Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay is selling it's Sandy Pines campgrounds of Riverside Drive in Salisbury. Former girl scout Kassidy Peck says she is sad to learn young girls will miss out on a priceless experience. "Honestly just sad. Like it's just sad," said Peck. "I...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Ribbon cutting held at new Middletown inn
Retreat Hotels & Resorts (“Retreat”), The Axia Hotel Group, and Leon N. Weiner & Associates, Inc. held a ribbon cutting ceremony this week for a new Fairfield Inn and Suites. The opening ceremony included a ribbon cutting attended by US Senator Chris Coons and Middletown Mayor Ken Branner.
delawaretoday.com
Erika & Josephine Kurtz Designed a Stunning Home in Wilmington
New Moon Rugs designer Erika Kurtz turned to her sister Josephine, principal designer of Kurtz Collection, to reimagine her Wilmington Home. There are projects where there are too many cooks in the kitchen, and there are those that are tightly knit. A 3,800-square-foot traditional colonial brick home, built in 1949 in the Rockford Park area of Wilmington, would fall into that latter category. That’s because Erika Kurtz (New Moon Rugs designer) looked to her sister Josephine Kurtz, principal interior designer of Kurtz Collection, to conceive a five-bedroom, 4.5-bath house for herself and her daughter Izzy.
retrofitmagazine.com
Historic Hotel Receives Dramatic Entrance with Updated Lighting
Luminosity Lighting Associates, The Smart Lighting Company and EOS jointly created an impressive entryway effect at the iconic Hotel Dupont to refresh this historic space that has served as the symbol of luxury and decadence in downtown Wilmington, Del., for over a century. Since 1908, the Dupont Building, located at...
delawarebusinessnow.com
DelDOT announces I-95 Wilmington weekend closings
As major construction winds down on Interstate 95 in Wilmington, both northbound and southbound lanes will be closed over the weekend. The Delaware Department of Transportation gave the announcement a light touch, humorously suggesting on social media the use of traffic cone Halloween costumes to mark the occasion. I-95 northbound...
delawarepublic.org
City of Milford making downtown intersection changes
Intersection changes are coming to downtown Milford. The Milford Public Works Department decided in 2019 to join other municipalities and turn over operations and maintenance of its traffic signals to DelDOT. And Milford’s Public Works director Mike Svaby says that requires upgrading those intersections. “What an upgrade means in...
Rosenfeld’s Big Fish closes in Brandywine Hundred
North Wilmington residents craving matzoh ball soup, fresh mahi or a Reuben sandwich were disappointed today. Rosenfeld’s Big Fish on Marsh Road has closed. A sign on the restaurant door in the Plaza III shopping center noted that the closing was effective as of Oct. 24, after only being open six months. Neither Warren Rosenfeld, who founded the Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli concept ... Read More
delawarebusinessnow.com
Food & drink: Newark Raising Cain’s forecasts Feb. opening; UD Courtyard has new chef; Rosenfeld’s staying in OC; Nicola opens near Lewes
Nicola Pizza has opened its new location off Coastal Highway with a Lewes address. Nicola, best known for its Nic-o-Boli stromboli, operated for a half-century in downtown Rehoboth Beach and was so popular that it operated two locations within a stone’s throw of each other. After the closing of...
verticalmag.com
‘Pawn Stars’ films at American Helicopter Museum
Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 50 seconds. The History network’s popular reality television program, “Pawn Stars,” recently filmed one of its episodes at the American Helicopter Museum and Education Center (AHMEC) in West Chester. The Museum will celebrate the show’s airing on Thursday, Nov. 17, with a “Pawn Stars” Premier Party from 6:30 until 9 p.m.
Cape Gazette
Wilson’s General Store in Georgetown reopening Nov. 1
Wilson’s General Store outside Georgetown has been a tradition in Sussex County for nearly 80 years. New owners Laura Berberich and Tim Cumpston are looking to keep it that way. “This place is a tradition,” said Cumpston, during an interview Oct. 24. Berberich and Cumpston purchased the store...
Cape Gazette
It’s Sea Witch Weekend in Rehoboth Beach!
It's the last weekend of October and that can only mean one thing in Rehoboth Beach. That's right, it's time once again for the annual Sea Witch Halloween & Fiddlers Festival, the biggest party of the year in the "Nation's Summer Capital." Now a three-day event that remains highlighted by...
Haunted History: Betsy Ross House highlights the gruesome realities of living in 18th century
This Halloween, the Betsy Ross House in Philadelphia is holding candle-lit tours that highlight the gruesome realities of living in the 18th century.
Wilm. PD hopes weekly walks will address social, health needs
Wilmington police officers will take weekly walks through the city to engage with residents and distribute information about social services, Mayor Mike Purzycki announced Wednesday. The initiative aims to address unmet social service and public health needs in Wilmington neighborhoods, according to the mayor. “Our police officers have demonstrated time and time again that if they have an opportunity, beyond ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Freddie’s Beach Bar to host anniversary party, impersonators Oct. 29-30
Freddie’s Beach Bar, located at 3 South First St. in Rehoboth Beach, will celebrate its first anniversary with a party on Saturday, Oct. 29. Doors open at 4 p.m.; DJ Jamie Fox will spin starting at 8 p.m. The party will feature special guests and surprises, with drinks, food and fun. For information go to freddiesbeachbar.com.
