Dover, DE

Cape Gazette

What was once old is new at Old Wood Delaware

“Tastes like paint ... and wood.” - Walter Matthau said to Joan Plowright in his role as George Wilson in the 1993 film version of “Dennis the Menace.”. Dennis had just ruined George and Martha’s outdoor lunch by adding a wood chip paintball, shot out of a vacuum cleaner, to their grilled chicken. Plowright, playing the role of Martha, quickly remedied the situation by making a few sandwiches to replace the wood-flavored painted chicken.
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Firefly Music Festival Not Happening in 2023

DOVER, Del. — Organizers of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover announced Thursday that the event will not be held in 2023. Accompanying a video posted on the festival's website is a message that says, “We’ll be cherishing these moments until we reunite. After 10 magical years of Firefly in the Woodlands, we’ve decided to take a year off to recharge our lights. We will see you in 2024!”
WBOC

Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay Selling Salisbury Campgrounds

SALISBURY, Md.- The Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay is selling it's Sandy Pines campgrounds of Riverside Drive in Salisbury. Former girl scout Kassidy Peck says she is sad to learn young girls will miss out on a priceless experience. "Honestly just sad. Like it's just sad," said Peck. "I...
SALISBURY, MD
delawarebusinessnow.com

Ribbon cutting held at new Middletown inn

Retreat Hotels & Resorts (“Retreat”), The Axia Hotel Group, and Leon N. Weiner & Associates, Inc. held a ribbon cutting ceremony this week for a new Fairfield Inn and Suites. The opening ceremony included a ribbon cutting attended by US Senator Chris Coons and Middletown Mayor Ken Branner.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
delawaretoday.com

Erika & Josephine Kurtz Designed a Stunning Home in Wilmington

New Moon Rugs designer Erika Kurtz turned to her sister Josephine, principal designer of Kurtz Collection, to reimagine her Wilmington Home. There are projects where there are too many cooks in the kitchen, and there are those that are tightly knit. A 3,800-square-foot traditional colonial brick home, built in 1949 in the Rockford Park area of Wilmington, would fall into that latter category. That’s because Erika Kurtz (New Moon Rugs designer) looked to her sister Josephine Kurtz, principal interior designer of Kurtz Collection, to conceive a five-bedroom, 4.5-bath house for herself and her daughter Izzy.
WILMINGTON, DE
retrofitmagazine.com

Historic Hotel Receives Dramatic Entrance with Updated Lighting

Luminosity Lighting Associates, The Smart Lighting Company and EOS jointly created an impressive entryway effect at the iconic Hotel Dupont to refresh this historic space that has served as the symbol of luxury and decadence in downtown Wilmington, Del., for over a century. Since 1908, the Dupont Building, located at...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

DelDOT announces I-95 Wilmington weekend closings

As major construction winds down on Interstate 95 in Wilmington, both northbound and southbound lanes will be closed over the weekend. The Delaware Department of Transportation gave the announcement a light touch, humorously suggesting on social media the use of traffic cone Halloween costumes to mark the occasion. I-95 northbound...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

City of Milford making downtown intersection changes

Intersection changes are coming to downtown Milford. The Milford Public Works Department decided in 2019 to join other municipalities and turn over operations and maintenance of its traffic signals to DelDOT. And Milford’s Public Works director Mike Svaby says that requires upgrading those intersections. “What an upgrade means in...
MILFORD, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Rosenfeld’s Big Fish closes in Brandywine Hundred

North Wilmington residents craving matzoh ball soup, fresh mahi or a Reuben sandwich were disappointed today. Rosenfeld’s Big Fish on Marsh Road has closed. A sign on the restaurant door in the Plaza III shopping center noted that the closing was effective as of Oct. 24, after only being open six months. Neither Warren Rosenfeld, who founded the Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli concept ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
verticalmag.com

‘Pawn Stars’ films at American Helicopter Museum

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 50 seconds. The History network’s popular reality television program, “Pawn Stars,” recently filmed one of its episodes at the American Helicopter Museum and Education Center (AHMEC) in West Chester. The Museum will celebrate the show’s airing on Thursday, Nov. 17, with a “Pawn Stars” Premier Party from 6:30 until 9 p.m.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Cape Gazette

Wilson’s General Store in Georgetown reopening Nov. 1

Wilson’s General Store outside Georgetown has been a tradition in Sussex County for nearly 80 years. New owners Laura Berberich and Tim Cumpston are looking to keep it that way. “This place is a tradition,” said Cumpston, during an interview Oct. 24. Berberich and Cumpston purchased the store...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

It’s Sea Witch Weekend in Rehoboth Beach!

It's the last weekend of October and that can only mean one thing in Rehoboth Beach. That's right, it's time once again for the annual Sea Witch Halloween & Fiddlers Festival, the biggest party of the year in the "Nation's Summer Capital." Now a three-day event that remains highlighted by...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Wilm. PD hopes weekly walks will address social, health needs

Wilmington police officers will take weekly walks through the city to engage with residents and distribute information about social services, Mayor Mike Purzycki announced Wednesday. The initiative aims to address unmet social service and public health needs in Wilmington neighborhoods, according to the mayor. “Our police officers have demonstrated time and time again that if they have an opportunity, beyond ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Freddie’s Beach Bar to host anniversary party, impersonators Oct. 29-30

Freddie’s Beach Bar, located at 3 South First St. in Rehoboth Beach, will celebrate its first anniversary with a party on Saturday, Oct. 29. Doors open at 4 p.m.; DJ Jamie Fox will spin starting at 8 p.m. The party will feature special guests and surprises, with drinks, food and fun. For information go to freddiesbeachbar.com.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

