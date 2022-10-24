Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
All things Halloween and other things to do this weekend, Oct. 28-30
If you need a little help planning your Halloween weekend, we've got you covered. Check out these events happening in Northeast Ohio.
Marie Osmond bringing Christmas show to Ohio
Marie Osmond will spend December on a 15-city tour, performing what's being billed as "A Marie Osmond Christmas."
wmar2news
Ohio deli goes viral for video about its chicken salad
CLEVELAND — An Ohio deli on Cleveland’s East Side made a short video on TikTok about a chicken salad they sell, and the impact has been massive. 81st Street Deli off Superior Avenue is popular in the area. “We’ve been here for a very long time. We’ve been...
coolcleveland.com
Akron Civic Theatre Hosts Elegant Masquerade Ball
The lavishly adorned Akron Civic Theatre with its many nooks and crannies is the perfect place for a Halloween ball — which is why the theater hosts its annual masquerade at this time of year. They describe The Masque as “the most macabre, artfully elegant, daring, dramatic and decadent...
What is Akron famous for?
I wanted to explain to my friend from New York what kind of city Akron is and what should I definitely mention?
couponingwithrachel.com
I-X Christmas Connection Coupon Code + Giveaway
This Post May Contain Affiliate Links : Disclosure Policy. Disclosure: This is a paid post. Regardless, all opinions are my own. It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Cleveland’s 36th annual Christmas Connection is back, taking place Nov. 18 – November 20th at the I-X Center. Visitors of the 2022 show will experience the magic of Christmas while finding great gift ideas from more than 450 exhibitors. Even better, kids 12 years old and under are FREE!
spectrumnews1.com
Kids Country Day School becomes 188th WILD School Site
AKRON, Ohio – Kids Country Day School in Stow was recently dedicated as an official WILD School Site, making it the 188th site dedicated in Ohio and the 17th in Summit County. WILD School Sites are considered an extension of Project WILD, which can involve school property used by...
WKYC
Halloween decorations in Cuyahoga Falls
Each day on Go!, we're taking a look at different Halloween displays across Northeast Ohio. Today we're in Cuyahoga Falls for a clown-inspired set up.
Stacey Frey celebrates 10 years cancer-free
Stacey Frey's smile says it all with her announcement she's 10 years cancer free.
How you can win a year of free tacos in Canton
A new taco joint is opening in Belden Village on Thursday.
Beloved Akron Zoo capybara dies
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Zoo has lost a beloved member of its animal family. Its capybara, Atlantis, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22. "Her care team noticed a steep decline in the geriatric capybara’s health and the zoo’s vet staff performed a full exam. The exam revealed several abnormalities due to age-related conditions and the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize Atlantis," the Zoo said in a news release.
What percent of Akron is white?
Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
cleveland19.com
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a 21-year-old United Kingdom national after he allegedly traveled to the United States to meet a teenaged girl he met online. Westlake police said Alexander Dunn and the 16-year-old girl were found at Barnes and Noble in Crocker Park around 4 p.m. on Oct. 24.
Michael Myers actor from 'Halloween Ends' reflects on time growing up in Northeast Ohio
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — It’s true. The boogeyman has ties to Northeast Ohio. James Jude Courtney, the actor who has portrayed horror villain Michael Myers in the three latest Halloween movies alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, was born and raised in our community. “I was born in Garfield Heights...
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in the Canton Area
If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local delis. If you're looking for a tasty sandwich, you should check out this local joint. You can grab a classic turkey, ham, salami, or pepperoni sandwich with your choice of bread and cheese, plus lettuce, tomato, onions, peppers, and/or condiments. Customers also enjoy their chicken salad croissant and chicken bacon ranch wrap. If you're vegetarian, you can't go wrong with their veggie wrap, which has lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, spinach, banana peppers, olives, cheese, and house dressing. On Wednesdays, they serve creamed chicken sandwiches, which customers highly recommend, and on Thursdays, they offer tasty meatball subs.
Students charged after Akron football brawl
At least six students now face rioting charges after a high school football game ended with a large fight and police deploying pepper spray.
thevikingviews.com
Editors’ Eats: McAlister’s
A recent addition to the Belden Village area, McAlister’s has quickly become a North Canton staple. Although this fast-casual joint has been around for over a year now, I had yet to try it prior to my review. After skimming through the menu, I quickly realized that there were...
TONIGHT at 6: FOX 8’s winter weather outlook
Winter is coming, but will it be a harsh one or mild?
spectrumnews1.com
Goodwill opens innovative donation center and computer store
CLEVELAND — Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio will open a new donation center and computer store on Friday, Oct. 28, in Bainbridge Township. In an interview with Spectrum News, Maureen Ater, vice president of marketing and development for the nonprofit organization, talked about why this type of store is considered "groundbreaking." She also explained what customers will find at the new location:
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Canton, Ohio
Canton is not on the radar of most travellers heading to Ohio, yet with all its world-class amenities, picturesque surroundings, and proximity to Akron and Cleveland, it should be. Canton is most famous for being the location of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, arguably the biggest attraction in the entire city, however, it is far from the only one.
Comments / 0