Read full article on original website
Related
Matthew Perry Issues an Apology After Questioning Why Keanu Reeves ‘Still Walks Among Us’ in His Memoir: ‘I Should Have Used My Own Name Instead’
Making amends. Matthew Perry issued an apology to Keanu Reeves shortly after facing backlash for comments in his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead,” Perry, 53, said in a statement to People on Wednesday, October 26.
The Devil’s Hour review: Sinister, evocative thriller introduces this Halloween’s creepiest kid
I’m always scandalised when someone allows their kid to play the creepy weirdo on TV. I imagine the character prep they do at home. When you go to work today, sweetie, I want you to act like you’ve seen a ghost who’s told you not to tell anyone. I want you to stare unblinkingly into the sky like it’s whispering secrets. Today, I want you to wee on a bully’s rucksack when the director tells you to, but at real school, handle your problems with words. Do you tell your son he’s playing the freak? Do you tell him that if he’s deranged enough,...
Sylvia Plath’s life should fascinate us far more than her death
Did Sylvia Plath predict it all? That’s what we’d like to think. In her work, we’re always looking for prophecies about her life – and when I say her life, I mostly mean her death. In her poem “Lady Lazarus”, she imagined her corpse, surrounded by a grubby spectacle. “The peanut-crunching crowd / Shoves in to see / Them unwrap me hand and foot–– / The big strip tease.” Portentous as it sounds, it’s really a poem about rebirth, laced with irony. And yet we’re still fixated on her suicide at the age of 30 in 1963, and the search...
Comments / 0