FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delaware pilot shocked UFO 'size of a tank' able to stay afloatRoger MarshGreenwood, DE
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next monthKristen WaltersLewes, DE
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
Four Fantastic Places to Get Crispy, Juicy Fried Chicken on DelmarvaKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Best of the Menu at Down Under in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Race to watch: Delaware’s U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester faces GOP challenger Lee Murphy, for a third time
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Delaware voters will have a familiar choice at the top of the ballot this midterm election. Republican Lee Murphy, for a third time, is running to replace Lisa Blunt Rochester as Delaware’s lone representative in the U.S. House.
WGMD Radio
Two Family Court Judges Confirmed by DE State Senate
The Delaware State Senate met in special session this afternoon to consider judicial nominations made by Governor John Carney. The Senate voted to confirm the reappointment of Judge Peter B. Jones to serve on the Family Court in Sussex County and Commissioner Emily A. Farley to serve as a Commissioner for the Family Court in Kent County.
History favors Ramone, numbers favor Burns in Pike Creek race
A suburban New Castle County race for state House is turning into one of most hotly-contested battles of this year’s general election. Incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Ramone, who has been in office since 2009, faces Democrat Dr. Frank Burns for the South Pike Creek seat — one of the last held by Republicans in the state’s northernmost county. Before entering ... Read More
WBOC
Delaware to Hold High-capacity Magazine Buyback Events
DOVER, Del. - Gov. John Carney in June signed into law the Delaware Large Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022, which makes the possession of high-capacity magazines illegal in the state. In addition, the law authorizes the Department of Safety and Homeland Security to conduct a limited buyback program of high-capacity magazines, which gunmen have used in many recent massacres across the U.S.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware's official state dinosaur is signed into law
Delaware has a new state dinosaur, and it might be even scarier than a T-Rex. The state picked which prehistoric reptile got to hold the title of Official State Dinosaur by enlisting the help of middle schoolers. House Bill 390, which designates the Dryptosauridae as the state dinosaur, was drafted...
Wbaltv.com
Group of Maryland state troopers file class-action lawsuit against department
PIKESVILLE, Md. — A group of Maryland state troopers is suing the department, accusing it of racial discrimination. The federal class-action lawsuit was filed Monday on behalf of all employees of color and claims the agency's policies penalized minority officers through disciplinary action and the denial of promotions. The...
Election 2022: Early voting kicks off in Delaware Friday
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections officially kicks off in Delaware on Friday. Voters can begin casting their ballots at 11 a.m. Delaware Democrats gathered Thursday morning at the Wilmington Riverfront to encourage residents to get out...
Shots Fired, Suspect At Large in Nether Providence: Police
An armed suspect is on the loose in Delaware County, authorities announced. Police in Nether Providence Township were called to a residential area on Leiper Street just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 after witnesses reported gunfire. On arrival, officials said they saw a car flee the scene. The...
The Review
As candidates vie for Delaware’s singular seat in the U.S. House, the university hosts the debate￼
Seated across a university studio from one another, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE) and Republican candidate Lee Murphy faced off last Thursday in a debate hosted by the university’s Center for Political Communication and Delaware Public Media. The debate was moderated by Ralph Begleiter, founding director of the university’s...
Fugitive Sought In $14K Target Thefts In South Jersey
A 31-year-old man from Delaware is sought in the theft of $14,000 worth of electronics from a South Jersey Target store, authorities said. Quentin A. Murphy,of New Castle, DE, is wanted in the burglary, Evesham police said. On July 25, 2019, the Evesham Police Department responded to 751 South Route...
WMDT.com
Retired U.S. Army Captain Carl Phelps discusses campaign for State Rep. District 14
DOVER, Del. – Retired U.S. Army Special Forces Captain Carl Phelps is running for the 14th House District, a seat currently held by Democratic Speaker of the House Pete Schwartzkopf. During his 25 years in the military, Phelps flew helicopters and taught emergency medicine in areas where there was...
New poll shows Delaware Dems slated for another dominant Election Day
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Four years ago, Delaware Democrats took control of all nine statewide elected positions. That includes all three congressional seats, governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, auditor, treasurer, and insurance commissioner. A new poll from the University of Delaware...
delawarepublic.org
Early voting begins: Dems urge voters to hit the polls
Starting Friday, Delawareans can have an early voting option for the first time in a general election. State and national Democratic officials gathered at Wilmington’s Riverfront Thursday to get out the vote. Delaware Democratic Party Chair Betsy Maron said more than a dozen sites across the state will offer...
delawarepublic.org
Blunt Rochester hosts roundtable on nurse shortage
A roundtable held by Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester Thursday focused on Delaware’s nurse shortage. Healthcare professionals and lawmakers discussed responses to the problem, particularly in fast-growing and fast-aging Sussex County. Nurses describe a workforce stretched thin, facing increasingly difficult patients and often pushed to leave the field or self-medicate...
Maryland Man Apprehended For Murdering Man Found Beaten To Death Outside Home: State Police
A Maryland man has been arrested and charged with murdering a 57-year-old man in Worcester County, state police announced. Carl Lee “Moose” Fuller, 32, of Salisbury, was apprehended by Delaware State Police in Delmar for the alleged murder of 57-year-old Salisbury resident David Pfeffer. Shortly before 9:10 a.m....
shoredailynews.com
Horntown woman, Seaford man wanted in Monday afternoon robbery
According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 felony arrest warrants were obtained for armed robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for Cari Lynn Johnson, 36, of Horntown, Virginia and Rodney O’Neil Hinmon, 47, of Seaford, Delaware. These warrants are...
Apparent Motive Revealed In Workplace Murder Of Bucks County Dad
Prosecutors have revealed new details in the fatal shooting of a Bucks County dad at the Delaware County FedEx warehouse where worked. Bart Masciulli, 51, of Levittown, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, as Daily Voice reported. The suspect, 59-year-old Keith Blount of Philadelphia, was arrested after a brief shootout with city police hours later.
Who’s running? Nov. 8 Delaware general election
Jump to: Statewide candidates State Senate candidates State House candidates County candidates The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. The 151st General Assembly comes to an end the same day, meaning all 21 state Senate seats and 41 state House seats are up for grabs. The deadline to file for election has passed. Three of the state’s executive ... Read More
WGMD Radio
Three Milford Men Charged in Serious Assault￼
Milford Police have been investigating an assault that occurred on August 17 in the area of North Street and Northwest 2nd Street. Police found an unconscious man laying in the grass. He was taken to Bayhealth Sussex Campus in stable but critical condition. Investigation led to three suspects – 25 year old Isaiah Tunnell, 18 year old Joseph Mumford and 22 year old Demetrius Frith-Thompson all from Milford. All three have been arrested and charged and were indicted by a Kent County Grand Jury on the following charges:
