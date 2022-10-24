ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Artesian water reimbursed $10 million from Sand and Gravel landfill, customers will receive bill credits

By Delaware Public Media
delawarepublic.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Business Monthly

Hogan administration announces $15M tax credit

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has announced the second application round of the Catalytic Revitalization Tax Credit program, which is designed to rehabilitate properties formerly owned by the government for economic and community development purposes. Eligible applicants can apply for the up to $15 million tax credit.
MARYLAND STATE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware Naloxone program learns lessons from supply chain problems

The opioid overdose reversing drug Naloxone is a core part of Delaware’s response to the overdose crisis, and state health officials are now trying to adapt to vulnerabilities in the drug's supply chain exposed during the pandemic. As other agencies nationwide began ordering larger doses of naloxone over the...
DELAWARE STATE
beckerspayer.com

Delaware reverses course on Highmark Medicare Advantage plan for state retirees

Delaware will not implement Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware's Medicare Advantage plan for 2023, after a judge sided with state retirees opposed to the plan, the Delaware News Journal reported. The state's Employee Benefits Committee awarded Highmark the three-year contract to administer benefits for state employees in February. It...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Science and tech companies planting roots in Delaware, receive grants from Strategic Fund for R&D

Two science based companies are laying down deeper roots in New Castle County with multi-million dollar investments in research and development expansions. Vaccine design and development company UVAX has called Newark home since forming in 2018. Now, it’s investing $8 million to relocate to and renovate a new lab - a move that will allow the company to add 63 people to its 5 member staff.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota mine developers plan to move processing plant to N.D.

TAMARACK, Minn. — Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns.Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to build the processing plant in Tamarack, about 50 miles west of Duluth."Removing the processing facilities from the Tamarack mine site in Minnesota significantly reduces land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting," Talon said in a statement.Todd Malan, a Talon executive, said relocating the battery-minerals processing plant to North Dakota means...
TAMARACK, MN
delawarepublic.org

Delaware's official state dinosaur is signed into law

Delaware has a new state dinosaur, and it might be even scarier than a T-Rex. The state picked which prehistoric reptile got to hold the title of Official State Dinosaur by enlisting the help of middle schoolers. House Bill 390, which designates the Dryptosauridae as the state dinosaur, was drafted...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

History favors Ramone, numbers favor Burns in Pike Creek race

A suburban New Castle County race for state House is turning into one of most hotly-contested battles of this year’s general election. Incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Ramone, who has been in office since 2009, faces Democrat Dr. Frank Burns for the South Pike Creek seat — one of the last held by Republicans in the state’s northernmost county. Before entering ... Read More
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
delawarepublic.org

Residential housing sales declined last month in Delaware

Housing inventory increased in September compared to last year, but sales declined in the same time period. Compared to last September, units sold last month were down over 19.5% with pending units decreasing over 34% in September 2022 compared to the same time in 2021. In that time both the...
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

UPDATE | Delaware General Assembly won't consider retiree health insurance measure this week

Delaware lawmakers will not devote a session this week to considering a bill related to healthcare coverage for retired state workers. The State Employee Benefit Committee has voted to extend the current state-managed "Special Medic-Fill Supplement Plan" for up to 12 months. The same panel earlier this year voted in favor of a switch to Medicare Advantage, but last week a judge issued a stay of the transition to the privately-managed plan, which many saw as inferior.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Fatality numbers on Delaware roads "headed in the wrong direction"

As of October 24, 2022, 125 people have lost their lives on Delaware roadways. The number is 12% higher than the same time last year. In 2021, the final fatality count was 139, the highest number in fifteen years. Delaware Department of Transportation Secretary Nicole Majeski says the carnage is...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Vaccine company Uvax Bio sets $8M expansion in Delaware

  A Newark vaccine company will spend $8 million to expand in Delaware, adding 63 jobs over the next three years. Uvax Bio, considered an early stage biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge vaccine platform technology, has been headquartered in Newark since 2018. where it has five employees. Its platform has produced both COVID-19 and HIV-1 vaccine candidates. The new positions will ... Read More
NEWARK, DE
630 WMAL

Press Release: Gov Hogan Announces Maryland Mesonet Project

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced a groundbreaking partnership between the State of Maryland and the University of Maryland to build and operate the Maryland Mesonet, a state-of-the-art network of 75 weather-observing towers across the state that will provide real-time community-level monitoring and improve situational awareness during rapidly changing weather conditions.
MARYLAND STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Benefits Committee extends retiree health plans for 1 year

Acting under emergency powers, the State Employment Benefit Committee voted Monday to continue state retiree health plans as they are through 2023. Rates will remain the same as they were for this year. That move did not stop retirees and their ringleaders from laying into the committee in a public comment session after the vote. Thomas Pledgie told the committee ... Read More
WBOC

Delaware to Hold High-capacity Magazine Buyback Events

DOVER, Del. - Gov. John Carney in June signed into law the Delaware Large Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022, which makes the possession of high-capacity magazines illegal in the state. In addition, the law authorizes the Department of Safety and Homeland Security to conduct a limited buyback program of high-capacity magazines, which gunmen have used in many recent massacres across the U.S.
DELAWARE STATE

