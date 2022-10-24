ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lou Malnati's plans new Tempe location

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, based in Northbrook, IL, announced that it will officially make Tempe home to its eighth location in the Phoenix area.

The famous deep dish pizzeria is slated to open its newest location in late fall 2022, currently under construction, at 27 South McClintock Drive in Tempe. The new space is located in Tempe Marketplace in a free standing retail building, adjacent to Barrio Queen and The Keg Steakhouse, near the corner of South McClintock Drive and East Rio Salado Pkwy. It’s located along the Salt River near the interchange of Loop 101 and 202 in the heart of the Valley.

Lou Malnati’s opened its first outpost in Phoenix in 2016, followed by locations in Arcadia, Scottsdale, Glendale, Mesa, Gilbert, and most recently in Chandler in April 2022.

The 4,900 square foot space in Tempe will be a full service restaurant featuring a great dining room, bar and outdoor patio. While the menu is highlighted by the legendary deep dish pizza, it also offers thin crust along with signature appetizers, salads, pastas and delicious desserts.  The new store will offer dine-in, carryout, curbside pick-up, no-contact delivery and drop off catering services for hungry fans in the Tempe area.

The company will hire approximately 110 local employees and is looking to fill various positions including bartenders, servers, delivery drivers, kitchen crew and team members. The managers are currently hiring and holding interviews for potential candidates via phone or Zoom. In addition, the store has scheduled hiring events. The next will be on Sunday, October 30 from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 1900 E Rio Salado Pkwy.

To schedule, applicants can apply online through the company website and Indeed.  Walk in interviews are welcomed. Interested applicants are asked to provide proof of authorization to work in the United States and a resume, if applicable. Also, qualified candidates may apply online at www.loumalnatis.com/careers or by texting “Lous” to 242424.

The organization looks forward to opening a new location in the greater Phoenix area and expanding its footprint in Arizona.

“Since our first location opened in Arizona, we’ve been welcomed with open arms and appreciate our amazing fans,” said owner, Marc Malnati. “Our team is excited to expand in the Valley and open a new full service restaurant in the Tempe area. We’re thrilled to bring our legendary deep dish pizza to Tempe Marketplace and become immersed in the vibrant and thriving community.”

