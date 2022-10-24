ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

This PA City Ranks Among Best Places To Celebrate Halloween In America

By Nicole Acosta
 3 days ago

Spooky season is here! And one Pennsylvania city has been named among the best in America to indulge.

WalletHub looked at 22 key metrics in 100 of America's largest cities ranging from costume stores per capita to safety to potential trick-or-treat stops.

According to its findings, Philadelphia came in at No. 30 overall best city Halloween, and No. 17 for trick-or-treater friendliness.

The No. 1 city for Halloween revelers is New York City, and San Fransisco is close behind.

The average American household is expected to spend $100.45 on Halloween expenses this year, WalletHub says. That math adds up to about $10.6 billion for the 69 percent of families who celebrate.

Click here for the full study from WalletHub.

