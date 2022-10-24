ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Us Weekly

Matthew Perry Issues an Apology After Questioning Why Keanu Reeves ‘Still Walks Among Us’ in His Memoir: ‘I Should Have Used My Own Name Instead’

Making amends. Matthew Perry issued an apology to Keanu Reeves shortly after facing backlash for comments in his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead,” Perry, 53, said in a statement to People on Wednesday, October 26.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

‘True Detective’ Season 4: Jodie Foster Mystery Adds Trio to Cast

HBO‘s anthology crime series True Detective has added three new cast members to its upcoming fourth season, which is subtitled Night Country and the first not to be helmed by series creator Nic Pizzolatto. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Isabella Star Lablanc (Long Slow Exhale), Joel D. Montgrand (Legends...
ALASKA STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Hugh Jackman is 'really proud' of his kids for talking about their mental health

Hugh Jackman is 'really proud' of his kids for talking about their mental health. Hugh Jackman is “really proud” of his kids, daughter Ava, 17, and Oscar, 22, for talking about their mental health. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one...
Yakima Herald Republic

Lewis Capaldi says discussing Tourette's has 'taken the sting out of it'

Lewis Capaldi thinks talking about his Tourette's syndrome diagnosis has taken the "sting" out of the issue. The 26-year-old singer revealed earlier this year that he'd been diagnosed with the disorder, and Lewis admits that speaking about it has made his life a little easier. Asked whether it was important...
Yakima Herald Republic

Michael Buble is set to be Derek Hough's wedding singer

Michael Buble is set to be pal Derek Hough's wedding singer. The ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro has spilled that the 'Haven’t Met You Yet’ hitmaker will be serenading Derek and his Hayley Erbert, 28, and their guests at their forthcoming nuptials. The 37-year-old dancer told...
Yakima Herald Republic

Kourtney Kardashian was 'blacked out' drunk at her and Travis Barker's Vegas wedding

Kourtney Kardashian was 'blacked out' drunk at her and Travis Barker's Vegas wedding. Kourtney Kardashian was so drunk she was falling over and throwing up at her Vegas wedding. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link...
Yakima Herald Republic

‘The Bad News Bears’ Female-Led Comedy in Works at CBS

Everyone’s favorite ’70s movie is making a return to CBS, with a new spinoff of The Bad News Bears currently in development. The series is written by Corey Nickerson, who previously executive produced Black-ish, and co-created Fresh Off the Boat and Don’t Trust the B in Apartment 23.
Yakima Herald Republic

Khloe Kardashian is 'allowing' Tristan Thompson time with their children

Khloe Kardashian is 'allowing' Tristan Thompson time with their children. Tristan Thompson wants to be part of his son's life and Khloe Kardashian "wants him to be there." Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below....
Yakima Herald Republic

Selena Gomez tests positive for COVID-19

Chart-topping pop star Selena Gomez has tested positive for COVID-19. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
The Independent

Sylvia Plath’s life should fascinate us far more than her death

Did Sylvia Plath predict it all? That’s what we’d like to think. In her work, we’re always looking for prophecies about her life – and when I say her life, I mostly mean her death. In her poem “Lady Lazarus”, she imagined her corpse, surrounded by a grubby spectacle. “The peanut-crunching crowd / Shoves in to see / Them unwrap me hand and foot–– / The big strip tease.” Portentous as it sounds, it’s really a poem about rebirth, laced with irony. And yet we’re still fixated on her suicide at the age of 30 in 1963, and the search...

Comments / 0

Community Policy