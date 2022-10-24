Read full article on original website
‘His Dark Materials’ Star Simone Kirby Joins Apple’s ‘The Buccaneers’ Adaptation
Simone Kirby, best known for her roles in His Dark Materials and Peaky Blinders, has been cast in a key role in Apple TV+‘s upcoming drama adaptation of Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel The Buccaneers. The series, which joins the likes of Bridgerton and The Gilded Age as the...
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
King Charles III ‘Caused a Lot of Damage’ by Not Allowing Prince Harry to Wear His Military Uniform to Queen’s Funeral
Making things worse? King Charles III‘s decision to ban Prince Harry from wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral may have harmed their relationship even more, according to a royal expert. “I think that [reconciliation] might have been the intention, but the king’s decision to initially...
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna May Be Facing the Nastiest Allegation Against Her Yet
‘RHOBH’ ‘bully’ Lisa Rinna is under fire for reported ties to a fake twitter account that has been blasting her co-stars, especially Kathy Hilton.
Matthew Perry Issues an Apology After Questioning Why Keanu Reeves ‘Still Walks Among Us’ in His Memoir: ‘I Should Have Used My Own Name Instead’
Making amends. Matthew Perry issued an apology to Keanu Reeves shortly after facing backlash for comments in his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead,” Perry, 53, said in a statement to People on Wednesday, October 26.
Kanye West Dropped By Lawyer Camille Vasquez & CAA Talent Agency After Refusing To Apologize For Anti-Semitic Remarks
Kanye West is continuing to face the consequences of his anti-Semitic rants, as famed talent agency CAA has decided to cut all ties with the controversial rapper six years after signing him. The move comes as many have voiced their desire for Hollywood to boycott the star in general after...
‘True Detective’ Season 4: Jodie Foster Mystery Adds Trio to Cast
HBO‘s anthology crime series True Detective has added three new cast members to its upcoming fourth season, which is subtitled Night Country and the first not to be helmed by series creator Nic Pizzolatto. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Isabella Star Lablanc (Long Slow Exhale), Joel D. Montgrand (Legends...
Hugh Jackman is 'really proud' of his kids for talking about their mental health
Hugh Jackman is 'really proud' of his kids for talking about their mental health. Hugh Jackman is "really proud" of his kids, daughter Ava, 17, and Oscar, 22, for talking about their mental health.
Lewis Capaldi says discussing Tourette's has 'taken the sting out of it'
Lewis Capaldi thinks talking about his Tourette's syndrome diagnosis has taken the "sting" out of the issue. The 26-year-old singer revealed earlier this year that he'd been diagnosed with the disorder, and Lewis admits that speaking about it has made his life a little easier. Asked whether it was important...
Michael Buble is set to be Derek Hough's wedding singer
Michael Buble is set to be pal Derek Hough's wedding singer. The 'Dancing with the Stars' pro has spilled that the 'Haven't Met You Yet' hitmaker will be serenading Derek and his Hayley Erbert, 28, and their guests at their forthcoming nuptials. The 37-year-old dancer told...
Kourtney Kardashian was 'blacked out' drunk at her and Travis Barker's Vegas wedding
Kourtney Kardashian was 'blacked out' drunk at her and Travis Barker's Vegas wedding. Kourtney Kardashian was so drunk she was falling over and throwing up at her Vegas wedding.
‘The Bad News Bears’ Female-Led Comedy in Works at CBS
Everyone’s favorite ’70s movie is making a return to CBS, with a new spinoff of The Bad News Bears currently in development. The series is written by Corey Nickerson, who previously executive produced Black-ish, and co-created Fresh Off the Boat and Don’t Trust the B in Apartment 23.
Sir Rod Stewart's son Sean hospitalised after being hit by a truck
Sir Rod Stewart's son Sean has been hospitalised after being hit by a truck. The 42-year-old took to social media on Monday (24.10.22) that had been hit by a vehicle in Los Angeles and posted a photo of himself wearing a neck brace and hospital gown. Sean – the eldest...
Khloe Kardashian is 'allowing' Tristan Thompson time with their children
Khloe Kardashian is 'allowing' Tristan Thompson time with their children. Tristan Thompson wants to be part of his son's life and Khloe Kardashian "wants him to be there."
Selena Gomez tests positive for COVID-19
Chart-topping pop star Selena Gomez has tested positive for COVID-19.
‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’: Tawny Newsome on Mariner’s Decision, ‘Strange New Worlds’ Crossover
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 finale.]. Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) might have started out the Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 finale away from Starfleet, but by the end of it, she was back where she belongs. But where will her...
Sylvia Plath’s life should fascinate us far more than her death
Did Sylvia Plath predict it all? That’s what we’d like to think. In her work, we’re always looking for prophecies about her life – and when I say her life, I mostly mean her death. In her poem “Lady Lazarus”, she imagined her corpse, surrounded by a grubby spectacle. “The peanut-crunching crowd / Shoves in to see / Them unwrap me hand and foot–– / The big strip tease.” Portentous as it sounds, it’s really a poem about rebirth, laced with irony. And yet we’re still fixated on her suicide at the age of 30 in 1963, and the search...
20 Times When Couples Broke Up Over A Money Issue That Make The Single Life Look Pretty Darn Good
"My fiancé disappeared two weeks before our wedding. He cleaned out my bank account and I found all the eviction notices under our mattress when I got the final eviction on my door."
