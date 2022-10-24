ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Concealed Carry Restriction Bill Pulled From Voting Session

New Jersey Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin just announced that further discussion and a vote on the controversial Concealed Carry Restriction bill, will be suspended from the schedule. The bill aims to create new difficulties for gun owners seeking carry permits by listing 25 categories of sensitive places where guns are...
njspotlightnews.org

Bill advances to update NJ’s concealed-carry requirements

States like New Jersey have been overhauling their concealed-carry laws after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling this past summer. A new bill in Trenton would designate sensitive places where gun owners may not carry concealed guns; it would also require them to buy insurance. On Monday, the state Assembly Oversight,...
Shore News Network

Phil Murphy, Trenton Dems’ latest anti-gun laws are downright scary, analyst says

New Jersey Republicans today said the scariest things New Jerseyans need to worry about this Halloween aren’t the things that go bump in the night but the laws Democrats pass in Trenton Statehouse in the middle of the day. Of course, that doesn’t include all of the repeat offenders out on cash-less bail walking the streets with their families while trick-or-treating. They’re scary too. Democrats in New Jersey are fighting hard to keep guns out of the hands of law-abiding citizens and making it harder for police and courts to prosecute the bad guys. Freddy Kreuger, Michael Myers and Jason The post Phil Murphy, Trenton Dems’ latest anti-gun laws are downright scary, analyst says appeared first on Shore News Network.
njspotlightnews.org

Union sues Murphy administration, alleges gender and racial discrimination

AFSCME says members should have received same raises as corrections officers. One of the state’s biggest labor unions is suing the Murphy administration, alleging the governor put forward policies that widened wage gaps for women and people of color, rallying in Trenton on Wednesday and accusing Gov. Phil Murphy and his administration of gender and racial discrimination. The lawsuit by AFSCME, or the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees, originated in March, when Gov. Phil Murphy increased salaries for state corrections officers — a predominately white and male workforce — who were lauded for working throughout the pandemic in harsh conditions.
WPG Talk Radio

Former Lifelong Democrat NJ Assemblyman Switches To Republican

In a Townsquare Media exclusive, former New Jersey Assemblyman Tom Foley, a lifelong Democrat announced, live on-the-air that he is switching to become a registered Republican. Foley is a former New Jersey Assemblyman, Atlantic County Freeholder, Pleasantville City Councilman, Atlantic City Professional Firefighters Battalion Fire Chief and Atlantic City Director...
southjerseyobserver.com

New Jersey Company Agrees to Pay $400,000 to Settle False Claims Allegations

A construction contracting company and the company’s president have agreed to collectively pay $400,000 to resolve allegations they violated the False Claims Act (FCA) by circumventing small business set aside requirements in a federally funded contract U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today. The settlement announced today resolves allegations...
Washington Examiner

Pennsylvania Republicans move to impeach Philadelphia district attorney

Pennsylvania House Republicans filed articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Wednesday. The two articles were filed for negligence of duty, with House Republicans citing an uptick in various crimes as justification for filing the articles. Pennsylvania's House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R) claimed that there have been almost 1,000 homicides in Philadelphia in the last 22 months in addition to "over 1,000 carjackings since the beginning of the year," according to the Philadelphia Tribune.
