Read full article on original website
Related
N.J. concealed carry proposal moves one step closer to passage — and a likely court fight
A measure looking to bring New Jersey’s strict regulation of concealed firearms carry into compliance with a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling hit a stumbling block Thursday when it was abruptly pulled from a state Assembly voting session. The proposal, which would outline requirements for obtaining a carry permit...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Senator Testa Says New Jersey Gun Control Bill Would Ban Baseball Bats, Tools And Knitting Needles
Under the newly proposed gun control bill making its way through the New Jersey Legislature, a wide range of common household items, tools, sports equipment, and possibly even knitting needles, would be banned as well, according to Republican state Senator Michael Testa. “Once again, the Democratic Majority is showing its...
Fast-tracked bill to limit concealed carry stumbles as constitutional concerns mount
A fast-tracked bill to limit concealed carry hit a snag when Assembly leaders yanked it from a scheduled vote over constitutional concerns. The post Fast-tracked bill to limit concealed carry stumbles as constitutional concerns mount appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Concealed Carry Restriction Bill Pulled From Voting Session
New Jersey Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin just announced that further discussion and a vote on the controversial Concealed Carry Restriction bill, will be suspended from the schedule. The bill aims to create new difficulties for gun owners seeking carry permits by listing 25 categories of sensitive places where guns are...
Union representing 6,000 NJ state employees take Gov. Murphy to court
TRENTON – A public worker union announced Wednesday that it is suing Gov. Phil Murphy in state court, alleging racial and gender discrimination for not providing its members the same raises granted by law to state correctional police officers. The lawsuit was filed by AFSCME New Jersey Council 63,...
njspotlightnews.org
Bill advances to update NJ’s concealed-carry requirements
States like New Jersey have been overhauling their concealed-carry laws after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling this past summer. A new bill in Trenton would designate sensitive places where gun owners may not carry concealed guns; it would also require them to buy insurance. On Monday, the state Assembly Oversight,...
Plan to allow cops at some N.J. polling sites passes easily despite heated debate
A bipartisan proposal to once again allow police officers at polling places at schools and senior residential centers in New Jersey under certain conditions won overwhelming support from both parties in the state Assembly on Thursday — but, strikingly, not before a heated, 45-minute debate. In an unusual scene,...
Phil Murphy, Trenton Dems’ latest anti-gun laws are downright scary, analyst says
New Jersey Republicans today said the scariest things New Jerseyans need to worry about this Halloween aren’t the things that go bump in the night but the laws Democrats pass in Trenton Statehouse in the middle of the day. Of course, that doesn’t include all of the repeat offenders out on cash-less bail walking the streets with their families while trick-or-treating. They’re scary too. Democrats in New Jersey are fighting hard to keep guns out of the hands of law-abiding citizens and making it harder for police and courts to prosecute the bad guys. Freddy Kreuger, Michael Myers and Jason The post Phil Murphy, Trenton Dems’ latest anti-gun laws are downright scary, analyst says appeared first on Shore News Network.
Law Enforcement 'Supergroups' In NJ Unite To Fight Organized Violent Criminals
A collection of crime-fighting 'supergroups' nailed 42 defendants in a series of pinpointed attacks on organized gangs dealing drugs, packing weapons and waging street warfare in North Jersey, authorities announced. The Violent Crime Initiative, as it's called, targeted what had been thriving criminal organizations in Newark, Paterson and elsewhere, U.S....
Full N.J. Assembly vote on concealed carry bill could come as early as this week, committee chair says
Democratic state lawmakers have proposed updates to New Jersey’s concealed carry requirements after a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling threw the state’s existing laws into flux. Oversight, Reform and Federal Relations Committee Chairman Joe Danielsen (D-Somerset) said the full General Assembly could vote on the measure as early...
njspotlightnews.org
Union sues Murphy administration, alleges gender and racial discrimination
AFSCME says members should have received same raises as corrections officers. One of the state’s biggest labor unions is suing the Murphy administration, alleging the governor put forward policies that widened wage gaps for women and people of color, rallying in Trenton on Wednesday and accusing Gov. Phil Murphy and his administration of gender and racial discrimination. The lawsuit by AFSCME, or the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees, originated in March, when Gov. Phil Murphy increased salaries for state corrections officers — a predominately white and male workforce — who were lauded for working throughout the pandemic in harsh conditions.
Crime has come to NJ suburbs and there is an easy answer
There was a carjacking in my town just a few days ago. It wasn't in one of the carjacking capital of the country, Newark. No, it was in semi-rural, suburban Medford in Burlington County. It's rare but it's becoming more common in suburban New Jersey and people are getting scared.
NJ politician blames skin color of his own campaign team for loss (Opinion)
In the Garden State, a year after the GOP nominee for governor failed to inspire voters and lost arguably the most winnable race in the country, Jack Ciattarelli is still tilting at windmills. In a weird act of desperation, the former nominee actually blamed his latest loss on having a...
Pa. House GOP pushes for audit of Krasner's office finances
The chair of the Pennsylvania House Select Committee investigating the Philadelphia DA’s Office had to clarify a statement, after he told the House Judiciary Committee it was the attorney general who recommended the investigation.
N.J. union for frontline workers sues Murphy, saying he allowed racial and gender pay gap to widen
A New Jersey union that represents thousands of state workers who were on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic announced Wednesday it is suing Gov. Phil Murphy, arguing its members should get the same pay increases the administration gave to workers who faced similar challenges. The lawsuit and the group...
Former Lifelong Democrat NJ Assemblyman Switches To Republican
In a Townsquare Media exclusive, former New Jersey Assemblyman Tom Foley, a lifelong Democrat announced, live on-the-air that he is switching to become a registered Republican. Foley is a former New Jersey Assemblyman, Atlantic County Freeholder, Pleasantville City Councilman, Atlantic City Professional Firefighters Battalion Fire Chief and Atlantic City Director...
Race to watch: Delaware’s U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester faces GOP challenger Lee Murphy, for a third time
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Delaware voters will have a familiar choice at the top of the ballot this midterm election. Republican Lee Murphy, for a third time, is running to replace Lisa Blunt Rochester as Delaware’s lone representative in the U.S. House.
Suspect in Fairfield standoff was supposed to be in jail; judge sets new bond of $2 million
A Fairfield attorney, facing a slew of domestic violence charges, is now being held on $2 million bond after a standoff with Fairfield police that put his neighborhood on edge Wednesday night.
southjerseyobserver.com
New Jersey Company Agrees to Pay $400,000 to Settle False Claims Allegations
A construction contracting company and the company’s president have agreed to collectively pay $400,000 to resolve allegations they violated the False Claims Act (FCA) by circumventing small business set aside requirements in a federally funded contract U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today. The settlement announced today resolves allegations...
Washington Examiner
Pennsylvania Republicans move to impeach Philadelphia district attorney
Pennsylvania House Republicans filed articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Wednesday. The two articles were filed for negligence of duty, with House Republicans citing an uptick in various crimes as justification for filing the articles. Pennsylvania's House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R) claimed that there have been almost 1,000 homicides in Philadelphia in the last 22 months in addition to "over 1,000 carjackings since the beginning of the year," according to the Philadelphia Tribune.
Comments / 0