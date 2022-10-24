Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
One local church looking to make impact in community
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - One local church has different programs with the same goal - community outreach. Right now, St. Peters Lutheran Church in East Peoria has two programs - one is a basketball team for kids K-2. All proceeds earned during the concessions of the games are given back to local schools.
videtteonline.com
'Not-So-Scary' Haunted Trail brings the Halloween spirit to local families
Normal’s annual “Not-So-Scary” Haunted Trail took place this weekend behind Normal City Hall, providing a variety of kid-friendly events for families over the weekend. The event, which began on Thursday, featured volunteers dressed as a variety of superheroes, princesses and other iconic characters along the quarter-mile trail, who handed candy to the passing children.
25newsnow.com
More than 600 coats donated for 37th annual neighborhood house drive
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Those in need of a good winter coat were able to receive one from Neighborhood House today. This was their 37th annual winter coat giveaway. Close to 700 women, men and children’s coats were available to choose from along with hats, gloves and scarves.
wbwn.com
Toys for Tots: 75th Anniversary
Each year Toys for Tots of McLean County collects and distributes toys to thousands of children in need in our area. Toys of Tots knows that no child deserves to wake up on Christmas morning without a toy under their tree and we are asking for your help this holiday season to make it special for the kids in McLean County.
25newsnow.com
OSF Patients surprised by Batman and Captain America
PEORIA (25 News Now) - With Halloween right around the corner, the kids at OSF are getting in the spooky spirit!. They were treated by special guests this morning outside their windows. It wasn’t a bird or a plane but Batman and Captain America scaling their way down the OSF...
977wmoi.com
Treat Street This Saturday in Galesburg
The Downtown Community Partnership of Galesburg has Sixty-seven businesses and organizations that will hand out treats on Saturday from 11am to 1pm. Check out the map to start planning your day. Start at one of the DCP booths, either in Park Plaza or in front of Sprinkle and Spoon, to pick up your treat bag and a copy of the map.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria organization holds Vigil Against Violence
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A small crowd cuts a call to action short Wednesday evening. Jacob Partee, the Chief Executive Officer of Central Illinois Pride said about ten people came out to the organization’s Vigil Against Violence. Partee said the purpose of the vigil was to remember...
Central Illinois Proud
Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
Central Illinois Proud
BN YMCA selling old building to local church
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington non-profit is selling its former building to a local church. The YMCA of Bloomington-Normal will sell its former building on Main Street to Eastview Christian Church, a non-denominational Christian church with two locations in the twin cities. The Y abandoned the building following...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL
Peoria, Illinois, is the largest city in the United States along the Illinois River and the county seat of Peoria County. The city has a population of 113,150 residents, according to the 2020 census. U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publication, has named it the finest place to...
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois Proud
Pet of the Week, October 26th
Meet Koda! He is a labradoodle so he has a lot of energy and needs a home that can keep up. You can get more information on him and others with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
25newsnow.com
Man kayaking 7,000 miles stops in Manito to spread positivity
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Mark Ervin started his kayaking journey earlier in 2022 in Nova Scotia and is traveling down to Florida and looping back up to Nova Scotia through New York. This trek is called the Greater Loop. Along the way, he is raising money for Doctors Without Borders.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Saturday Night @: 3300 Event Center - Another Second Chance - Part II: The Live Show
—— Another Second Chance!. This was a tribute to the friends and musicians who have left us and couldn’t be there for this magical evening. It was a Beatles medley featuring the songs, In My Life, I’ll Follow The Sun, Photograph, The Long and Winding Road and Here Comes The Sun.
Central Illinois Proud
What is the likelihood of snow in Central Illinois on Halloween?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – In Central Illinois Halloween is associated with fall foliage, carving pumpkins and trick-or-treating on a cool and comfortable night. It is extremely rare for measurable snow (0.1″ or more) to fall on Halloween, and up until 2019, it was mostly unheard of!. Measurable Halloween...
Central Illinois Proud
Festival of Lights under new leadership this year
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — When the East Peoria Festival of Lights opens next month, it will be under new leadership. East Peoria’s new Director of Tourism and Special Events Kory Brown will begin chairing the Festival of Lights this year. Doug McCarty, who oversaw the Festival of Lights for the past eight years, has transitioned from working for the city into private sector employment.
25newsnow.com
Village of Ohio mourns victim of Sunday morning shooting
OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - A small Bureau County community mourned the tragedy of a Sunday morning shooting. On Tuesday night community members held a candlelight vigil in the victim’s honor. Less than 500 people live in the village of Ohio, Illinois. Organizers of the vigil held at First Lutheran...
25newsnow.com
Seasonably mild heading into the weekend
PEORIA (25 News Now) - After another cool day today, we’ll see our temperatures rising over the next few days. Highs will remain in the 60s through this weekend, but we’ll be even warmer next week. A few showers will be possible on Sunday, but most of next week looks dry.
25newsnow.com
Family mourns grandfather, now Peoria’s 22nd homicide victim
PEORIA (25 News Now) - He was working as a welder to turn his life around. Instead, he joins a growing list of names lost to violence in Peoria this year. His family is searching for answers as police investigate. Christopher Harness Sr., 46, was shot and killed Monday night...
wcbu.org
Hispanic-owned Peoria businesses expanding their numbers
Peoria is slowly becoming a hub for Hispanic business owners and entrepreneurs to build and grow their businesses. The Greater Peoria Hispanic Chamber of Commerce provides resources on starting a business directly to Hispanic business owners. President Jim Montelongo said their educational programs include information on a variety of topics for new entrepreneurs.
