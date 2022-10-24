Read full article on original website
Duke of Sussex’s memoir titled ‘SPARE’
The Duke of Sussex's memoir is titled 'SPARE'.
Lewis Capaldi says discussing Tourette's has 'taken the sting out of it'
Lewis Capaldi thinks talking about his Tourette's syndrome diagnosis has taken the "sting" out of the issue. The 26-year-old singer revealed earlier this year that he'd been diagnosed with the disorder, and Lewis admits that speaking about it has made his life a little easier. Asked whether it was important...
