ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Two suspects arrested in deadly OKC motel shooting

By Brya Berry/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45hbw1_0il8nalc00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, with help from the Oklahoma City Police Department, has made two arrests in connection to a homicide at a motel.

Jarrett Johnson, 30, and Carion Lenox, 28, were arrested on a first-degree murder warrant. The two were taken into custody last Friday in the 3500 block of S.W. 21 st Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0amy7m_0il8nalc00
Carion Lenox
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DWGC7_0il8nalc00
Jarrett Johnson
Courtesy: Oklahoma City Police Department
One in custody following Seminole County murder

Investigators say Samuel Grisby, 51, was found shot to death at the BestWay Inn , located near S.E. 29th and I-35 on Friday morning.

“When they arrived, they found a black male on the south side of the hotel that had been shot and killed,” said Lt. Jeff Cooper, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

KFOR spoke to one of Grisby’s relatives at the time of his death.

Police: Teen killed after being followed from OKC party

She claimed Grisby did not have a room at the motel.

Johnson and Lenox have been booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zLtAR_0il8nalc00
Carion Lenox
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZgC3t_0il8nalc00
Jarrett Johnson
Courtesy: Oklahoma County Detention Center
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yukonprogressnews.com

Armed felon arrested after overnight standoff

An armed felon was arrested this week after an overnight standoff in south Yukon. The standoff between Kenneth Michael Dean, 39, and Oklahoma City Police started around 10 p.m. Oct. 25 at a home on S.W. 12th near Czech Hall Road. The incident ended about 10 hours later when the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Family Of 15-Year-Old Seeks Justice Following Shooting

A 15-year-old Watonga boy is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the head last Friday. On Oct. 12, Isaac Sanders was at a Watonga home when he was shot. Police have not released any details on possible suspects or motive and have only said that an investigation into the shooting is underway.
WATONGA, OK
KOCO

WATCH: Thief falls through ceiling after breaking into popular OKC restaurant

OKLAHOMA CITY — A popular Oklahoma City restaurant had to temporarily close after a thief was caught on camera breaking in through the roof. The owner of Off the Hook told KOCO 5 that a burglar used a ladder to get onto the roof and broke into the restaurant near Interstate 235 and Britton Road around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The thief then went through an air duct vent before falling into the restaurant's lobby, the owner said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
nbc16.com

Police release bodycam footage from high-speed crash that killed 2 people

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Authorities in Oklahoma have released bodycam footage from an officer who responded to a crash that killed two people and injured a third. **WARNING: The following video contains sensitive material. Viewer discretion is advised.**. The Stillwater Police Department said Luke House was driving a Ford...
STILLWATER, OK
news9.com

2 Arrested In Connection With Deadly Motel Shooting, Victim Identified

The United States Marshals Service and Oklahoma City police tracked down two fugitives last week wanted in connection to a murder on city's southeast side. Law enforcement arrested Jarrett Johnson, 30, and Carion Lenox, 28, on Friday following the fatal shooting. Police released the victim’s name on Monday as 51-year-old Samuel Grisby. Police said the suspects were quickly identified by their street names and car tag number.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy