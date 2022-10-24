ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

8 New Crypto Coin Launches to Invest in 2022

IMPT – Blockchain-Based Carbon Credits Trading Platform. Calvaria – Play-to-Earn Card Game With Crypto Rewards. Battle Infinity – Play Fantasy Sports Using Cryptocurrencies. Lucky Block – New Crypto Project With Prize Draws. Interest Protocol – Fractional Reserve Banking Protocol Running on the Blockchain. EstateX –...
bitcoinist.com

8 Best Penny Cryptocurrency to Invest in 2022

IMPT – Crypto Presale Under a Penny In The Carbon Credit Trading Industry. Calvaria – Blockchain-Based Battle Card Game With Discounted Token on Presale. Tamadoge – Play-to-Earn Crypto Game With Attractive Upside Potential. Lucky Block – NFT Competitions Platform With Penny Cryptocurrency Native Coin. DeFi Coin...
bitcoinist.com

Why Pro Crypto Investors Are Undeterred By SEC’s Antagonism

Crypto assets and projects have long been met with resistance and scrutiny from financial regulating bodies such as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). But this should not come as a surprise considering there have been confirmed reports of illicit activities that are connected to bitcoin and other related asset types.
Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Benzinga

Putin's Mouthpiece Says Russia Will Target US Satellites If They Help Ukraine — Days After Elon Musk Vowed To Provide Free Starlink Services

Vladimir Putin’s mouthpiece and a senior foreign ministry official warned that Russia would target commercial satellites from the U.S. and its allies if they were involved in the war in Ukraine. What Happened: The Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, Konstantin Vorontsov,...
bitcoinist.com

8 Best Low Supply Cryptocurrency to Buy 2022

Cryptocurrencies with a low token supply offer an attractive economic framework for many investors. The theory is that the lower the supply, the more scarce the cryptocurrency will become as time goes by, which can lead to an increase in value. Therefore, in this article, we rank the eight best...
bitcoinist.com

Singapore Monetary Authority Plans To Ban Crypto Credits, But Why?

The plans to add crypto to credit cards impressed the community. With such additions, users can access credit facilities in crypto for payments or other activities. A credit card is one of the fastest means of accessing money for payments. Many countries operate a cashless economy whereby debit and credit cards reign.
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Traders Should Check These Data As They Brace For The Next Bull Run

Bitcoin holders and investors are still waiting for the next bull cycle that will once again catapult the crypto’s price to levels that may be higher than its current all-time high. Hopefuls believe that the next bullish run for the maiden crypto is inevitable and it is not a...
bitcoinist.com

African Crypto Exchange To Expand Operations Post Regulatory Approval

Many countries globally have created licenses permitting crypto-related firms’ operations. This step is a measure to monitor and control the functions of such companies. Therefore every crypto firm aiming to operate in such jurisdictions must get the licenses to legalize its activities. A recent report disclosed the latest achievement...
bitcoinist.com

How Crypto Could Help Rishi Sunak Save the UK Economy

Like his predecessors, the new prime minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, has promised to focus on the economy. The new ruler might twist his economic strategy by finally embracing crypto and digital assets. Rishi Sunak inherited a government in a precarious condition on the economic, political, and social...
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Investments Volume Plummets To 2-Year Lows: Report

As the so-called Uptober did not prove profitable for cryptocurrency investors, many traders took profit and trimmed their positions when Bitcoin recovered from its previous lows. Low cryptocurrency prices and the long-lasted crypto winter eventually led the crypto investment funds to a record two-year low. The “Digital Asset Fund Flows...
bitcoinist.com

RockItCoin Buys Toa Bitcoin That Houses Over 50 ATMs Across The U.S.

An ATM operator, RockItCoin, recently saw a need to improve its operations with more machines, In light of this, the company revealed that it has eventually acquired Tao Bitcoin. This includes all 56 machines of the company. Based on the transaction, there are nearly 1,900 units of RockItCoin operational machines...
bitcoinist.com

Is Ethereum A Security? Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Sheds Some Light

Since Ethereum moved from a proof of work (PoW) to a proof of stake (PoW) mechanism, there has been an ongoing debate on whether the digital asset is now a security or a commodity. Notable figures have shared their insight on this and how the regulatory bodies are actually classifying cryptocurrencies. The latest is Cardano founder Charles Hoskison, who shared his thoughts on a recent Twitter Space.
bitcoinist.com

58% Of HK and Singapore’s Wealthy Individuals Already Own Crypto, Study Shows

We’re so early, sure, but Singapore and Hong Kong’s high-net-worth individuals seem to be advancing at a faster pace. That’s according to “Investing in Digital Assets – Family office and high-net worth investor perspectives on digital asset allocation,” a study by KPMG and Aspen Digital. The investments are still modest percentage-wise, but the Singapore and Hong Kong respondents appear to be dipping their feet with confidence and curiosity. A fine combination. This is bullish for sure. Especially considering the study was commissioned in the middle of a bear market.
bitcoinist.com

Coinbase Backed Mara Set To Introduce Crypto Wallet Service Across Africa

Many continents make impressive progress in the crypto space, and Africa is not left out. Many people and even businesses from Africa have plunged into crypto sphere. Gradually, digital assets are becoming a lucrative option in the continent. Such growth in crypto adoption has drawn the attention of crypto projects...

Comments / 0

Community Policy