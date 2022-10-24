Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in Q1 2023 Alongside the Ethereum Price – Altcoin Season Incoming
Alongside the Ethereum price increase in October 2022, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) has the potential to become the next big crypto altcoin to explode as we enter into 2023. Offering investors the opportunity to join the initial token offering via a 9-stage presale, D2T is an ERC-20 token that boasts deflationary tokenomics and multiple use cases.
bitcoinist.com
8 New Crypto Coin Launches to Invest in 2022
IMPT – Blockchain-Based Carbon Credits Trading Platform. Calvaria – Play-to-Earn Card Game With Crypto Rewards. Battle Infinity – Play Fantasy Sports Using Cryptocurrencies. Lucky Block – New Crypto Project With Prize Draws. Interest Protocol – Fractional Reserve Banking Protocol Running on the Blockchain. EstateX –...
bitcoinist.com
8 Best Penny Cryptocurrency to Invest in 2022
IMPT – Crypto Presale Under a Penny In The Carbon Credit Trading Industry. Calvaria – Blockchain-Based Battle Card Game With Discounted Token on Presale. Tamadoge – Play-to-Earn Crypto Game With Attractive Upside Potential. Lucky Block – NFT Competitions Platform With Penny Cryptocurrency Native Coin. DeFi Coin...
bitcoinist.com
3 Reasons Projects like Okinami are Bad Investments and Dash 2 Trade is set to give Big Gains
Two newly trending coins are interesting investors but while Okinami appears riddled with red flags, Dash 2 Trade has secured $2 million in investment in just three days since launching. The two projects appear to be diametrically opposed and while Dash 2 Trade is offering peace of mind to investors...
bitcoinist.com
Why Pro Crypto Investors Are Undeterred By SEC’s Antagonism
Crypto assets and projects have long been met with resistance and scrutiny from financial regulating bodies such as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). But this should not come as a surprise considering there have been confirmed reports of illicit activities that are connected to bitcoin and other related asset types.
Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Putin's Mouthpiece Says Russia Will Target US Satellites If They Help Ukraine — Days After Elon Musk Vowed To Provide Free Starlink Services
Vladimir Putin’s mouthpiece and a senior foreign ministry official warned that Russia would target commercial satellites from the U.S. and its allies if they were involved in the war in Ukraine. What Happened: The Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, Konstantin Vorontsov,...
bitcoinist.com
8 Best Low Supply Cryptocurrency to Buy 2022
Cryptocurrencies with a low token supply offer an attractive economic framework for many investors. The theory is that the lower the supply, the more scarce the cryptocurrency will become as time goes by, which can lead to an increase in value. Therefore, in this article, we rank the eight best...
bitcoinist.com
Singapore Monetary Authority Plans To Ban Crypto Credits, But Why?
The plans to add crypto to credit cards impressed the community. With such additions, users can access credit facilities in crypto for payments or other activities. A credit card is one of the fastest means of accessing money for payments. Many countries operate a cashless economy whereby debit and credit cards reign.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Traders Should Check These Data As They Brace For The Next Bull Run
Bitcoin holders and investors are still waiting for the next bull cycle that will once again catapult the crypto’s price to levels that may be higher than its current all-time high. Hopefuls believe that the next bullish run for the maiden crypto is inevitable and it is not a...
bitcoinist.com
African Crypto Exchange To Expand Operations Post Regulatory Approval
Many countries globally have created licenses permitting crypto-related firms’ operations. This step is a measure to monitor and control the functions of such companies. Therefore every crypto firm aiming to operate in such jurisdictions must get the licenses to legalize its activities. A recent report disclosed the latest achievement...
bitcoinist.com
Prediction: Here’s Why The Bitcoin Price Will Crash To $10k Whilst Investors Flock to Dash 2 Trade Presale
Bitcoin investors and traders look set to experience more pain in the coming days and weeks as the largest crypto coin on the market continues its bearish trend. Already down more than 70% from its November 2021 all-time high, analysts are predicting a further downtrend in the coming months before a breakout in 2023.
bitcoinist.com
How Crypto Could Help Rishi Sunak Save the UK Economy
Like his predecessors, the new prime minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, has promised to focus on the economy. The new ruler might twist his economic strategy by finally embracing crypto and digital assets. Rishi Sunak inherited a government in a precarious condition on the economic, political, and social...
bitcoinist.com
Ink Finance Releases the Beta Version of Its All-in-1 On-chain DAO Tool for Ambitious DAOs
Over the past few years, there has been explosive growth in the number of DAOs amid a paradigm shift in blockchain governance. DAO has proved to be a game-changer through community decision-making, as they have challenged the role of the central authority present in existing organizations. As for what DAOs,...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Investments Volume Plummets To 2-Year Lows: Report
As the so-called Uptober did not prove profitable for cryptocurrency investors, many traders took profit and trimmed their positions when Bitcoin recovered from its previous lows. Low cryptocurrency prices and the long-lasted crypto winter eventually led the crypto investment funds to a record two-year low. The “Digital Asset Fund Flows...
bitcoinist.com
RockItCoin Buys Toa Bitcoin That Houses Over 50 ATMs Across The U.S.
An ATM operator, RockItCoin, recently saw a need to improve its operations with more machines, In light of this, the company revealed that it has eventually acquired Tao Bitcoin. This includes all 56 machines of the company. Based on the transaction, there are nearly 1,900 units of RockItCoin operational machines...
bitcoinist.com
Is Ethereum A Security? Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Sheds Some Light
Since Ethereum moved from a proof of work (PoW) to a proof of stake (PoW) mechanism, there has been an ongoing debate on whether the digital asset is now a security or a commodity. Notable figures have shared their insight on this and how the regulatory bodies are actually classifying cryptocurrencies. The latest is Cardano founder Charles Hoskison, who shared his thoughts on a recent Twitter Space.
bitcoinist.com
58% Of HK and Singapore’s Wealthy Individuals Already Own Crypto, Study Shows
We’re so early, sure, but Singapore and Hong Kong’s high-net-worth individuals seem to be advancing at a faster pace. That’s according to “Investing in Digital Assets – Family office and high-net worth investor perspectives on digital asset allocation,” a study by KPMG and Aspen Digital. The investments are still modest percentage-wise, but the Singapore and Hong Kong respondents appear to be dipping their feet with confidence and curiosity. A fine combination. This is bullish for sure. Especially considering the study was commissioned in the middle of a bear market.
bitcoinist.com
Coinbase Backed Mara Set To Introduce Crypto Wallet Service Across Africa
Many continents make impressive progress in the crypto space, and Africa is not left out. Many people and even businesses from Africa have plunged into crypto sphere. Gradually, digital assets are becoming a lucrative option in the continent. Such growth in crypto adoption has drawn the attention of crypto projects...
Comments / 0